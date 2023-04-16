GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals to bowl first against Gujarat, Boult replaces Jason Holder

GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023

The Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals are set to face off tonight at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, marking their first encounter since the 2022 Indian Premier League final. Both teams have six points from four games, but Rajasthan currently holds the top spot on the points table with a superior net run rate.

Rajasthan enters the match fresh off a thrilling three-run victory against the Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk, while Gujarat secured a win in their last outing thanks to a last-over finish from Rahul Tewatia against the Punjab Kings in Mohali. With strong depth in both batting and bowling, both teams are poised for another successful season and could very well make it to the playoffs.

In other IPL news, the Royal Challengers Bangalore handed the Delhi Capitals their fifth consecutive defeat of the season, while the Punjab Kings emerged victorious in another nail-biting final-over finish against the Lucknow Super Giants.

