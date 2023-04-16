GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals to bowl first against Gujarat, Boult replaces Jason Holder

The Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals are set to face off tonight at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, marking their first encounter since the 2022 Indian Premier League final. Both teams have six points from four games, but Rajasthan currently holds the top spot on the points table with a superior net run rate.
Rajasthan enters the match fresh off a thrilling three-run victory against the Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk, while Gujarat secured a win in their last outing thanks to a last-over finish from Rahul Tewatia against the Punjab Kings in Mohali. With strong depth in both batting and bowling, both teams are poised for another successful season and could very well make it to the playoffs.
In other IPL news, the Royal Challengers Bangalore handed the Delhi Capitals their fifth consecutive defeat of the season, while the Punjab Kings emerged victorious in another nail-biting final-over finish against the Lucknow Super Giants.
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
Sanju Samson: We are looking to bowl. Boult is coming in place of Jason Holder. Padikkal is playing if he gets to bat, I am not sure. We'll keep learning about it (impact sub). I'd like to score some runs today.
Hardik Pandya: It has been a belter so far. It's a good toss to lose, don't mind bating or bowling first. For us, it's important how we use it (impact player). We'll use it only when required. Forced change, Vijay Shankar isn't playing. Abhinav comes in for him. It's my home state, lot of love, everyone comes here and supports us, exciting.
Both teams have played against each other three times in the IPL, and unfortunately for the opposing team, GT has emerged victorious in all three matches. This includes their impressive win in the final game last year.
The Rajasthan Royals boast a formidable spin duo in Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin, who have proven to be highly effective against Gujarat's two most dangerous players: their skipper, Hardik Pandya, and big-hitter, David Miller. Chahal has dismissed Pandya twice and taken Miller's wicket thrice, while Ashwin has claimed the South African's scalp twice.
The Gujarat Titans are likely to rely on Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma to contain Jos Buttler during the powerplay, as they have both managed to dismiss the England white ball captain on five occasions. Additionally, Shami has proven to be a formidable opponent against Shimron Hetmyer, having dismissed him four times.
The captains of both franchises are currently focused on individual records. Hardik Pandya requires only 16 runs to reach 2000 in the IPL, while Sanju Samson needs 54 runs to become the first RR batter to reach 3000.
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, Srikar Bharat, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, Donavon Ferreira, KM Asif, Adam Zampa, Joe Root, Trent Boult, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Kuldip Yadav, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore
Welcome to our live coverage of today's second IPL 2023 match, where GT will face off against RR in Ahmedabad.