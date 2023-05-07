GT vs LSG Highlights, IPL 2023: Gill, Saha shine as Gujarat Titans beat Lucknow Super Giants by 56 runs

Cricket
GT won the toss and elected to bat, posting an imposing total of 227 for two. Saha and Gill were the standout performers, delivering top-notch knocks that set the tone for the rest of the innings.
In a thrilling IPL 2023 match on Sunday, Gujarat Titans secured a comfortable 56-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants, thanks to the impressive performances of Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, and Mohit Sharma.
GT won the toss and elected to bat, posting an imposing total of 227 for two. Saha and Gill were the standout performers, delivering top-notch knocks that set the tone for the rest of the innings.
In response, LSG struggled to keep up with the required run rate, ultimately finishing at 171 for seven in their allotted 20 overs. Quinton de Kock and Kyle Mayers were the top scorers for LSG, with 70 and 48 runs respectively.
However, it was Mohit Sharma who stole the show with his exceptional bowling, claiming four wickets for just 29 runs in his four overs. His impressive figures played a crucial role in securing the win for GT.
Follow GT vs LSG Highlights here:
Lucknow began the match on a high note, with Mayers and Quinton de Kock leading the charge and scoring the majority of the runs. De Kock's impressive performance saw him score a brilliant 70 off just 41 balls. Despite this strong start, Lucknow ultimately fell short of their target, as Gujarat secured a commanding 56-run victory.
GT 227/2 (20)
LSG 171/7 (20)
As Noor takes the ball and approaches the crease, Badoni prepares to take on the spinner by attempting to clear the fence. However, his efforts fall short as he fails to make the proper connection. Noor seizes the opportunity and secures his first wicket by removing Pooran.
LSG 155/5 (18)
Ayush Badoni 11(6)
Swapnil Singh 1(3)
Last wicket Nicholas Pooran 3(6)
Quinton de Kock impressively hit Rashid Khan for a maximum over mid-wicket. However, the required run rate is currently at a staggering 20 rpo, while the current run rate is only at 8.90. In the final ball of his spell, Rashid successfully gets his man as de Kock falls for a remarkable 41-ball 70.
LSG 140/4 (16)
Ayush Badoni 0(0)
Nicholas Pooran 1(3)
Last wicket Quinton de Kock 70(41)
Quinton de Kock has delivered an outstanding performance, achieving a half-century in just 31 balls. Unfortunately, Deepak Hooda was unable to maintain his position at the crease as Shami made a crucial strike. Hooda was dismissed after hitting a low full toss straight to Rahul Tewatia at the deep.
LSG 117/2 (13)
Quinton de Kock 51(32)
Marcus Stoinis 2(3)
Last wicket Deepak Hooda 11(11)
Mohit Sharma is continuing his spell from the other end, deftly avoiding a de Kock shuffle with the assistance of a short third-man who prevented a boundary. Deepak Hooda, on the other hand, appears to be having some difficulty timing the ball, and executing his shots has not been a simple task for the batsman.
LSG 107/1 (11)
Quinton de Kock 47(27)
Deepak Hooda 7(7)
Mohit Sharma has taken the attack, and Rashid Khan's spectacular catch has provided Gujarat with a much-needed breakthrough. Mayers, who had played brilliantly with a 32-ball 48, has fallen victim to the Afghan's exceptional effort at the deep square leg region.
LSG 92/1 (9)
Quinton de Kock 37(20)
Deepak Hooda 2(2)
Last wicket Kyle Mayers 48(32)
Exceptional grab— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 7, 2023
The @gujarat_titans needed a special effort to break the opening partnership & @rashidkhan_19 does exactly that #TATAIPL | #GTvLSG pic.twitter.com/ldRQ5OUae8
Hardik Pandya launched an attack by utilizing spin from both ends, while Noor Ahmad attempted to sneak one through the bat and pad. However, Quinton de Kock executed a brilliant reverse sweep, sending the ball racing to the third-man boundary.
LSG 88/0 (8)
Quinton de Kock 35(18)
Kyle Mayers 48(30)
Rashid Khan has entered the attack, and Lucknow is still very much in the game, despite the required run-rate being at 11.12 against the current rate of 12.50. Mayers is displaying excellent form, as evidenced by his drilling of Rashid straight down the ground for a boundary. Additionally, De Kock has managed to find the gap through the short mid-on, thereby keeping his side in the hunt.
LSG 64/0 (5)
Quinton de Kock 24(11)
Kyle Mayers 36(19)
Mayers initiated Hardik's entry into the attack by launching a fierce attack on the Gujarat skipper with consecutive boundaries. The opener displayed exceptional skill by hitting three boundaries in a row, with a pull shot to the deep mid-wicket fence being the highlight of the display.
LSG 16/0 (2)
Quinton de Kock 0(1)
Kyle Mayers 15(11)
Alzarri Joseph has replaced Shubman Gill as the Impact Player, as Mayers scores his first run to initiate Lucknow's run chase. Shami has made a strong start, presenting challenging questions to the openers.
LSG 4/0 (1)
Quinton de Kock 0(1)
Kyle Mayers 3(5)
Gill impressively smashes Yash straight down the track for a remarkable six. However, despite his valiant efforts, Gill falls short of achieving a well-deserved century as Miller pulls the fast bowler for a boundary through the mid-wicket.
GT 227/2 (20)
David Miller 21(12)
Shubman Gill 94(51)
Miller has just secured his first boundary by driving a low full-toss straight down the ground, bringing Gujarat's score to an impressive 200. Meanwhile, Gill is presented with a promising opportunity to achieve a century.
GT 202/2 (18)
David Miller 7(6)
Shubman Gill 83(45)
Mayers handed Hardik a lifeline by dropping the Gujarat skipper at backward point. However, luck was not on the skipper's side as he was caught by Krunal, with Mohsin successfully getting his man.
GT 184/2 (16)
David Miller 0(0)
Shubman Gill 73(39)
Last wicket Hardik Pandya 25(15)
Avesh Khan has made a significant breakthrough in the match, as the talented pacer successfully broke the 142-run opening stand. Prerak Mankad played a crucial role in this achievement, taking an exceptional catch at the deep. Saha attempted to flick Avesh's delivery, but unfortunately, he was unable to clear the fielder at deep square leg.
GT 145/1 (13)
Hardik Pandya 2(4)
Shubman Gill 57(31)
Last wicket Wriddhiman Saha 81(43)
Gill has achieved his half-century in just 29 balls, showcasing an exceptional batting performance as the opener for Gujarat. Additionally, Saha skillfully sliced Krunal's low full-toss for another boundary, further contributing to the impressive display of batting by the Gujarat openers.
GT 142/0 (12)
Wriddhiman Saha 81(42)
Shubman Gill 57(31)
Krunal has returned to the attack, and the captain has adjusted his length. Krunal's over yielded six runs, but Gujarat is currently in control at the halfway point, with their openers performing exceptionally well.
GT 121/0 (10)
Wriddhiman Saha 74(37)
Shubman Gill 43(24)
Up, Up and Away!— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 7, 2023
Watch the two cracking sixes by @ShubmanGill #TATAIPL #GTvLSG pic.twitter.com/XUI27sY9X5
Shubman Gill has brought Gujarat's score to 100 by delivering a powerful hit over the extra cover region, smashing Ravi Bishnoi for a maximum. The opener has demonstrated his exceptional ability to hit big by launching the spinner for a remarkable 96-meter six, which landed straight into the sightscreen.
GT 115/0 (9)
Wriddhiman Saha 71(34)
Shubman Gill 40(21)
Saha is performing exceptionally well as he strikes Kyle Mayers over backward point for a boundary. Following this, the opener expertly picked the gap and drove a back of length delivery through mid-wicket for another boundary.
GT 98/0 (8)
Wriddhiman Saha 69(32)
Shubman Gill 26(17)
Saha has been particularly impressive, hitting six boundaries and three sixes at a striking rate of 242.11. Lucknow attempted an LBW review, with Krunal believing he had trapped Gill, but the ball missed the stumps.
GT 63/0 (5)
Wriddhiman Saha 46(19)
Shubman Gill 15(11)
Saha's performance was exceptional as he effortlessly pulled Mohsin Khan over the deep mid-wicket for a maximum. He then capitalized on the width offered by the bowlers and whipped Mohsin for another boundary. The wicket-keeper continued to dominate by lofting the bowler over the long-off, bringing Gujarat's score to 50 in just 4 overs.
GT 53/0 (4)
Wriddhiman Saha 46(19)
Shubman Gill 5(5)
Saha is performing exceptionally well as Krunal Pandya enters the attack. The skipper is struggling to contain Saha, who has just hit a boundary, resulting in Gujarat getting off to a strong start within the PowerPlay. Gill has also joined the game and is playing a supportive role to Saha.
GT 31/0 (3)
Wriddhiman Saha 25(14)
Shubman Gill 4(4)
Saha has successfully gained momentum for Gujarat by hitting Avesh Khan for a maximum over the fine leg and then drilling the pacer through the deep backward square leg boundary. This is an excellent start for the team.
GT 23/0 (2)
Wriddhiman Saha 20(11)
Shubman Gill 1(1)
The match commences with Mohsin Khan taking the new ball, and Saha wastes no time in scoring a couple of boundaries. His drive through the covers was particularly impressive. Gujarat is off to a strong start, with their wicket-keeper quickly getting into the game.
GT 12/0 (1)
Wriddhiman Saha 10(6)
Shubman Gill 0(0)
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami
Impact subs: Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav.
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Karan Sharma, Krunal Pandya(c), Marcus Stoinis, Swapnil Singh, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan
Impact subs: Ayush Badoni, Amit Mishra, Daniel Sams, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad.
Krunal Pandya: We will bowl first. It's a dream come true for us, leading our respective sides. Overall the wicket will play the same. We have a good batting side, and we fancy our chance to chase down the total. We have played good cricket, and we stand at a good stage in the points table. de Kock is in, Naveen misses out.
Hardik Pandya: We would have batted. I got what I wanted. It's an emotional day, our father would have been proud. This is something happening for the first time, so our family is proud. One Pandya will definitely win today. It's about expressing ourselves and not worry about the result. The fear of failure might creep in, but we need to play good cricket. One forced change, Little is out as he has to play for Ireland, Alzarri comes in for him.
The Narendra Modi Stadium's pitch has proven to be advantageous for batters this season. Nonetheless, the pacers have exhibited some dominance with the new ball. In the last five games held at this IPL venue, the chasing teams have emerged victorious three times. Therefore, the captain who wins the toss will not hesitate to elect to field first.
It will be a true test of wits between the Pandya brothers - Hardik and Krunal. Hardik, who has captained the Indian team on multiple occasions and is leading GT for the second year, will be pitted against his brother Krunal, who has led the Baroda team in domestic cricket and was elevated to the role of LSG captain in the absence of regular skipper KL Rahul.
This match will mark a historic moment in IPL history, as the Pandya brothers become the first siblings to captain opposing teams.
Ahmedabad@gujarat_titans @LucknowIPL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 7, 2023
The two brothers are all set to lead their respective sides in an important clash
Who will win the first contest of today's Super Sunday Double-header #TATAIPL | #GTvLSG | @hardikpandya7 | @krunalpandya24 pic.twitter.com/l7XvK0KJM0
Gujarat: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Shubman Gill, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Srikar Bharat, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal
Lucknow: Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Karan Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Amit Mishra, Quinton de Kock, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Swapnil Singh, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karun Nair
Good afternoon Everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the first IPL 2023 match of the day between GT and LSG in Ahmedabad. We are thrilled to have you join us for this exciting event. Please stay tuned for all the action and updates throughout the game.