GT vs LSG Highlights, IPL 2023: Gill, Saha shine as Gujarat Titans beat Lucknow Super Giants by 56 runs

GT won the toss and elected to bat, posting an imposing total of 227 for two. Saha and Gill were the standout performers, delivering top-notch knocks that set the tone for the rest of the innings.

In a thrilling IPL 2023 match on Sunday, Gujarat Titans secured a comfortable 56-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants, thanks to the impressive performances of Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, and Mohit Sharma.

In response, LSG struggled to keep up with the required run rate, ultimately finishing at 171 for seven in their allotted 20 overs. Quinton de Kock and Kyle Mayers were the top scorers for LSG, with 70 and 48 runs respectively.

However, it was Mohit Sharma who stole the show with his exceptional bowling, claiming four wickets for just 29 runs in his four overs. His impressive figures played a crucial role in securing the win for GT.

