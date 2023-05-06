DC vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli in focus as Bangalore look to maintain momentum against Delhi

DC vs RCB, IPL 2023 Live Score and Updates

The upcoming IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore is set to take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. The David Warner-led DC team has had a disappointing campaign so far, currently sitting at the bottom of the table with only six points from nine matches.

Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis' RCB has had an inconsistent season, struggling to build momentum and currently occupying the fifth spot in the standings with 10 points from nine games.

These two teams have already faced each other in Match 20 of the first half of the season, with RCB emerging victorious by 23 runs in Bengaluru. Despite a half-century from Manish Pandey, Delhi was unable to chase down RCB's target of 174/6 in 20 overs, finishing at 151/9. Vyshak Vijay Kumar and Mohammed Siraj were the standout performers for RCB, taking three and two wickets respectively. On the other hand, Virat Kohli's 50 off 34 balls helped RCB post a competitive total, with Mitchell Marsh and Kuldeep Yadav taking two wickets each for DC.

As the two teams prepare to face each other once again, all eyes will be on Delhi Capitals to see if they can turn their fortunes around and climb up the table.

Follow DC vs RCB Live Score and Updates here: