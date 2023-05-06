DC vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli in focus as Bangalore look to maintain momentum against Delhi

The upcoming IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore is set to take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. The David Warner-led DC team has had a disappointing campaign so far, currently sitting at the bottom of the table with only six points from nine matches.
Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis' RCB has had an inconsistent season, struggling to build momentum and currently occupying the fifth spot in the standings with 10 points from nine games.
These two teams have already faced each other in Match 20 of the first half of the season, with RCB emerging victorious by 23 runs in Bengaluru. Despite a half-century from Manish Pandey, Delhi was unable to chase down RCB's target of 174/6 in 20 overs, finishing at 151/9. Vyshak Vijay Kumar and Mohammed Siraj were the standout performers for RCB, taking three and two wickets respectively. On the other hand, Virat Kohli's 50 off 34 balls helped RCB post a competitive total, with Mitchell Marsh and Kuldeep Yadav taking two wickets each for DC.
As the two teams prepare to face each other once again, all eyes will be on Delhi Capitals to see if they can turn their fortunes around and climb up the table.
Regarding their head-to-head record, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) have encountered each other 29 times in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Out of these matches, RCB has emerged victorious 18 times, while DC has won 10 times. One match has resulted in a draw.
During Bangalore's most recent game, they faced off against Lucknow and emerged victorious. However, it was the altercation that occurred after the match that left a lasting impression. Notably, Kohli and Gambhir were observed exchanging heated words and required intervention from both teams' players, including RCB captain Faf du Plessis and his LSG counterpart KL Rahul.
DC: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel
RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Michael Bracewell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma
Greetings and welcome to our live coverage of today's second IPL 2023 match, where DC will face off against RCB in New Delhi.