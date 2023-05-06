Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

DC vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli in focus as Bangalore look to maintain momentum against Delhi

These two teams have already faced each other in Match 20 of the first half of the season, with RCB emerging victorious by 23 runs in Bengaluru.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 06, 2023, 06:26 PM IST

DC vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli in focus as Bangalore look to maintain momentum against Delhi
DC vs RCB, IPL 2023 Live Score and Updates

The upcoming IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore is set to take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. The David Warner-led DC team has had a disappointing campaign so far, currently sitting at the bottom of the table with only six points from nine matches. 

Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis' RCB has had an inconsistent season, struggling to build momentum and currently occupying the fifth spot in the standings with 10 points from nine games.

These two teams have already faced each other in Match 20 of the first half of the season, with RCB emerging victorious by 23 runs in Bengaluru. Despite a half-century from Manish Pandey, Delhi was unable to chase down RCB's target of 174/6 in 20 overs, finishing at 151/9. Vyshak Vijay Kumar and Mohammed Siraj were the standout performers for RCB, taking three and two wickets respectively. On the other hand, Virat Kohli's 50 off 34 balls helped RCB post a competitive total, with Mitchell Marsh and Kuldeep Yadav taking two wickets each for DC.

As the two teams prepare to face each other once again, all eyes will be on Delhi Capitals to see if they can turn their fortunes around and climb up the table. 

Follow DC vs RCB Live Score and Updates here:

LIVE Blog
06 May 2023
06:25 PM

DC vs RCB Live Score: Head-to-head

Regarding their head-to-head record, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) have encountered each other 29 times in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Out of these matches, RCB has emerged victorious 18 times, while DC has won 10 times. One match has resulted in a draw.

06:23 PM

DC vs RCB Live Score: 

During Bangalore's most recent game, they faced off against Lucknow and emerged victorious. However, it was the altercation that occurred after the match that left a lasting impression. Notably, Kohli and Gambhir were observed exchanging heated words and required intervention from both teams' players, including RCB captain Faf du Plessis and his LSG counterpart KL Rahul. 

06:23 PM

DC vs RCB Live Score: Squads

DC: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel

RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Michael Bracewell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma

06:23 PM

DC vs RCB Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

Greetings and welcome to our live coverage of today's second IPL 2023 match, where DC will face off against RCB in New Delhi.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Strela Luwang, Manipur woman who fought epilepsy, rose to fame at Femina Miss India 2023
Step inside Ajay Devgn-Kajol, Nysa Devgan-Yug's luxurious Mumbai home 'Shivshakti'
Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Athiya Shetty, Khushi Kapoor, Alaviaa Jaffrey, attend Tania Shroff's birthday bash
Who is Aarti Mittal, actress and casting director arrested for allegedly running sex racket?
List of top 10 world’s best airports in 2023, according to Skytrax
Speed Reads
More
First-image
After commando's murder, CRPF asks Manipur-origin personnel on leave in state to report to nearest base
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.