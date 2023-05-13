Twitter
DC vs PBKS Highlights, IPL 2023: Prabhsimran Singh shines as Punjab Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 31 runs

DC's David Warner provided a strong start with his 54 off 27, but Harpreet Brar's four-wicket haul, with figures of 4 for 30, kept PBKS on top.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : May 13, 2023, 11:30 PM IST | Edited by : Chankesh Rao

article-main
Punjab Kings emerged victorious against Delhi Capitals by 31 runs at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Prabhsimran Singh, in his debut IPL century, scored an impressive 103 runs off 65 balls, leading PBKS to post a total of 167 for 7 in 20 overs, despite losing wickets at regular intervals.

DC's David Warner provided a strong start with his 54 off 27, but Harpreet Brar's four-wicket haul, with figures of 4 for 30, kept PBKS on top. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side eventually won the game by a significant margin.

DC captain David Warner won the toss and chose to bowl in the game. The match was a thrilling display of skill and strategy, with both teams putting up a good fight. However, it was PBKS who emerged as the victors, thanks to the outstanding performances of Prabhsimran Singh and Harpreet Brar.

Follow DC vs PBKS Highlights here

LIVE BLOG

  • 13 May 2023, 11:05 PM

    DC vs PBKS Live Score: Punjab wins

    The Punjab Kings emerged victorious with a comfortable 31-run lead, propelling them to sixth place in the rankings.

    DC 136/8 (20)

    PBKS 167/7 (20)

  • 13 May 2023, 10:27 PM

    DC vs PBKS Live Score: 

    Arshdeep is set to bowl his second over. Dubey flicks the ball towards the legside and manages to secure a single. Arshdeep then delivers a quicker ball, causing Dubey to open the face of his bat and score a four. The following ball is a dot, but Arshdeep comes back with a straighter delivery. Aman seizes the opportunity and effortlessly flicks his wrists, sending the ball soaring for a six.

    DC 115/6 (15)

    Aman hakim 15(16)

    Praveen Dubey 13(16)

  • 13 May 2023, 10:22 PM

    DC vs PBKS Live Score: 

    Brar secures his second wicket as Rossouw hits one straight to Raza! Axar Patel has been promoted up the order and is now in at five. He quickly gets off the mark with a single. There is a massive appeal for an LBW as Warne gets trapped, but the umpire remains unmoved. Dhawan decides to opt for DRS and it turns out to be a spot-on decision! Brar strikes again and takes another wicket

    DC 86/4 (9)

    Axar Patel 1(1)

    David Warner 54(27)

  • 13 May 2023, 10:10 PM

    DC vs PBKS Live Score: 

    As the game resumes, Brar takes the place of Ellis. Salt greets him with a boundary off the first ball, but Brar quickly retaliates with a well-placed strike. Salt attempts to cut the ball, but it skids through and knocks over the stumps.

    DC 73/1 (7)

    Mitchell Marsh 3(3)

    David Warner 49(22)

  • 13 May 2023, 10:07 PM

    DC vs PBKS Live Score: 

    Harpreet Brar has come in to replace Rishi. Brar delivers a short ball and Warner takes advantage of it, lofting it through mid-wicket for a boundary. Brar's next two deliveries are also short and wide, resulting in Salt hitting two more fours. Brar offers width once again, and Salt capitalizes by hitting it through the covers for another boundary.

    DC 29/0 (3)

    Philip Salt 10(8)

    David Warner 19(10)

  • 13 May 2023, 10:06 PM

    DC vs PBKS Live Score: 

    On the fourth ball, Raza hits a powerful shot along the ground to deep midwicket, earning a single run. However, the excitement is short-lived as Shahrukh attempts a swing and a miss at a slower ball outside off, and in a desperate attempt to make it to the other end, he is run out at the non-striker's end. The innings ends with Raza scoring a couple of runs off the final ball.

    PBKS 167/7 (20)

    Sikander Raza 11(7)

    Rishi Dhawan 0(0)

  • 13 May 2023, 08:22 PM

    DC vs PBKS Live Score: 

    Dubey returns for his third over and delivers a ball that is tossed up wide outside off-stump. Prabhsimran seizes the opportunity and gets down on one knee to deliver a powerful hit down the ground, resulting in a six. However, luck is not on his side as he slices the next ball high in the air while attempting a slog sweep outside off. Rossouw, positioned behind square-leg, fails to catch the ball, resulting in a dropped catch. Unfortunately, Curran is unable to capitalize on this opportunity and is dismissed on the very next ball.

    PBKS 117/4 (15)

    Prabhsimran Singh 69(49)

    Harpreet Brar 0(2)

  • 13 May 2023, 07:59 PM

    DC vs PBKS Live Score: 

    Axar is consistently bowling back-of-a-length and tightening the screws by conceding only four runs and a leg-bye. This is a crucial moment for Punjab, as they will need to pick up the pace and make some moves.

    PBKS 66/3 (10)

    Prabhsimran Singh 27(31)

    Sam Curran 12(14)

  • 13 May 2023, 07:47 PM

    DC vs PBKS Live Score: 

    Livingstone lost his off-stump, and Ishant Sharma claimed his second wicket during the PowerPlay. The Englishman attempted to step down the track and swing across the line, but unfortunately, he failed to make any contact with the ball.

    PBKS 38/2 5)

    Prabhsimran Singh 14(16)

    Jitesh Sharma 5(4)

  • 13 May 2023, 07:39 PM

    DC vs PBKS Live Score: 

    Ishant Sharma takes the ball from the other end and is immediately met with a powerful hit from Dhawan, sending the ball soaring over long-on for a maximum. However, the excitement is short-lived as Dhawan is quickly dismissed on the next ball. Ishant's delivery drifts onto the pads, and Dhawan attempts to whip it towards the shorter boundary, but Rilee Rossouw makes a stunning catch at deep square-leg

    PBKS 14/1 (2)

    Prabhsimran Singh 1(3)

    Liam Livingstone 4(4)

    Last wicket Shikhar Dhawan 7(5)

  • 13 May 2023, 07:23 PM

    DC vs PBKS Live Score: 

    for Punjab Kings. Khaleel Ahmed is the bowler with the new ball, and he approaches the right-hander from over the wicket. An aerial push behind point earns Punjab their first run of the match.

    PBKS 4/0 (1)

    Prabhsimran Singh 1(3)

    Shikhar Dhawan 1(3)

  • 13 May 2023, 07:22 PM

    DC vs PBKS Live Score: Teams

    Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar

    Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

  • 13 May 2023, 07:22 PM

    DC vs PBKS Live Score: Delhi Capitals opt to bowl

    Shikhar Dhawan: We would have bowled too but we are batting first, so looking forward to it. I guess, we're adapting to the conditions nicely, we're playing some good cricket and we're not finishing well sometimes. It is beautiful that they are putting up good performances. They are young and maturing and those are great signs. We have got one change – Raza comes back in and Rajapaksa misses out.

    David Warner: We will have a bowl. It is going to be a slow, low surface, it is not going to change much. There might be some dew later on. The last game was not a good one but winning 4 out of 5 was quite good. The boys have come out with a lot of freedom and a clear mind. The crowd has come out and supported us. We have got the same 16, Ripal goes out and another pacer comes in.

  • 13 May 2023, 07:22 PM

    DC vs PBKS Live Score: Hello and Welcome

    Welcome to our live coverage of the second IPL 2023 match of the day as DC takes on PBKS in New Delhi. We are thrilled to bring you an exciting match, so stay tuned for all the action!

