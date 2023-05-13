DC vs PBKS Highlights, IPL 2023: Prabhsimran Singh shines as Punjab Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 31 runs

DC's David Warner provided a strong start with his 54 off 27, but Harpreet Brar's four-wicket haul, with figures of 4 for 30, kept PBKS on top.

Punjab Kings emerged victorious against Delhi Capitals by 31 runs at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Prabhsimran Singh, in his debut IPL century, scored an impressive 103 runs off 65 balls, leading PBKS to post a total of 167 for 7 in 20 overs, despite losing wickets at regular intervals.

DC's David Warner provided a strong start with his 54 off 27, but Harpreet Brar's four-wicket haul, with figures of 4 for 30, kept PBKS on top. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side eventually won the game by a significant margin.

DC captain David Warner won the toss and chose to bowl in the game. The match was a thrilling display of skill and strategy, with both teams putting up a good fight. However, it was PBKS who emerged as the victors, thanks to the outstanding performances of Prabhsimran Singh and Harpreet Brar.

Follow DC vs PBKS Highlights here