CSK vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2023: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh star as Kolkata beat Chennai by 6 wickets

WPL 2024: Shafali Verma, Jess Jonassen star as Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 25 runs

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding: Rihanna is charging this whopping amount to perform at festivities

UPW vs GG WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants

100 crore people in world now obese, 4 times increase in 30 years: Lancet report

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

100 crore people in world now obese, 4 times increase in 30 years: Lancet report

Kaagaz 2 movie review: Satish Kaushik delivers tearjerker of a performance in final film; Anupam, Darshan shine

10 players who captained two IPL teams

8 unknown relations of Mahabharata

9 Tamil films that are remakes of Bollywood movies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

IND Vs ENG 5th Test: BCCI May Give Break To Many Players, Jasprit Bumrah Set To Get A Comeback Call

BCCI's Central Contract 2023-24: Ishan Kishan And Shreyas Iyer Out, Check Full List Here | Big News

Ranji Trophy 2024 Semifinal: Shreyas Iyer Named In Mumbai’s Squad For The Semifinal Vs Tamil Nadu

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding: Rihanna is charging this whopping amount to perform at festivities

Kaagaz 2 movie review: Satish Kaushik delivers tearjerker of a performance in final film; Anupam, Darshan shine

Cricket

CSK vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2023: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh star as Kolkata beat Chennai by 6 wickets

Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana both scored impressive half-centuries, contributing to KKR's win.

DNA Web Team

Updated : May 14, 2023, 11:16 PM IST



Kolkata Knight Riders emerged victorious over Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana both scored impressive half-centuries, contributing to KKR's win. 

Prior to this, Shivam Dube played a notable innings of 48 not out off 34 balls, helping CSK post a total of 144 for 6 in 20 overs. 

Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine were the standout bowlers for KKR, each claiming two wickets. CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and chose to bat first against KKR.

Follow CSK vs KKR Highlights here:

LIVE BLOG

  • 14 May 2023, 10:48 PM

    CSK vs KKR Live Score: Kolkata wins

    The slower delivery has Rana beaten in his attempt to drive. The ball is wide outside off, resulting in a wide. KKR now requires only two runs to secure the win. Rana manages to find the third man boundary, and KKR emerges victorious by six wickets with nine balls remaining.

    KKR 147/4 (18.3)

    CSK 144/6 (20)

    
  • 14 May 2023, 10:43 PM

    CSK vs KKR Live Score: 

    Rana executes a powerful cut behind point, sending the ball soaring for a boundary. The crowd erupts in excitement as the score increases by four. Rana continues to dominate the field, slamming a pitched up delivery down the ground for another boundary.

    KKR 117/3 (15)

    Nitish Rana 44(31)

    Rinku Singh 46(36)

    
  • 14 May 2023, 10:11 PM

    CSK vs KKR Live Score: 

    KKR requires 78 runs from 60 balls to secure a victory. It is crucial for the visiting team to maintain their wickets in hand to achieve this feat. 

    KKR 67/3 (10)

    Nitish Rana 14(16)

    Rinku Singh 27(21)

    
  • 14 May 2023, 10:09 PM

    CSK vs KKR Live Score: 

    A slow yorker is delivered outside off, and unfortunately, Roy guides the ball straight into the hands of the short third-man fielder. However, Rinku Singh quickly redeems the situation by scoring a fantastic boundary through extra-cover, marking his first run of the game.

    KKR 38/3 (5)

    Nitish Rana 8(4)

    Rinku Singh 5(3)

    
  • 14 May 2023, 10:05 PM

    CSK vs KKR Live Score: 

    A full freebie was delivered outside off, and Iyer eagerly threw his arms at it, sending the ball soaring towards the cover boundary. However, his luck was short-lived as he was soon dismissed. Despite hitting two boundaries, Iyer's reckless slash outside off resulted in an outside edge that was easily caught by the short third-man fielder.

    KKR 22/2 (3)

    Nitish Rana 0(1)

    Jason Roy 9(9)

    
  • 14 May 2023, 09:29 PM

    CSK vs KKR Live Score: 

    Gurbaz made a misstep on the pads and ended up with an inside edge while attempting to whip the ball towards the leg-side, resulting in a single. Unfortunately, the ball appeared to have hit his thigh, and the physio is currently examining him. However, Gurbaz's luck ran out as he was declared out. He attempted to clear the point boundary with a shot that was wide outside off, but Tushar Deshpande made a spectacular catch while running from backward point.

    KKR 4/1 (1)

    Rahmanullah Gurbaz 1(4)

    Jason Roy 2(2)

    
  • 14 May 2023, 09:20 PM

    CSK vs KKR Live Score: 

    Vaibhav delivers a stunning full toss that crashes onto the stumps, leaving Dhoni with no chance to defend. Despite Dhoni's valiant efforts, the ball was simply too powerful. Dhoni hits a wide ball outside off for a double, bringing CSK's total to 144.

    CSK 144/6 (20)

    Shivam Dube 48(38)

    MS Dhoni 2(3)

    
  • 14 May 2023, 08:26 PM

    CSK vs KKR Live Score: 

    The teams have switched ends, with Varun taking over for Narine. KKR is now putting on a spin chokehold, causing CSK's run rate to drop below seven.

    CSK 92/5 (15)

    Shivam Dube 18(18)

    Ravindra Jadeja 6(11)

    
  • 14 May 2023, 08:17 PM

    CSK vs KKR Live Score: Wicket

    Conway made a critical error by mishandling a short ball, causing it to soar high into the air. Fortunately, Rinku Singh was in position to make the catch with ease, securing a crucial out for the team.

    CSK 68/3 (10)

    Shivam Dube 1(2)

    Ambati Rayudu 4(6)

    
  • 14 May 2023, 07:52 PM

    CSK vs KKR Live Score: Wicket

    It appears that Conway is experiencing some discomfort in his right leg, as he runs awkwardly to score a single. Meanwhile, Spin has once again outsmarted Rahane, who attempted to hit against the spin and ended up giving the ball to Roy at long on.

    CSK 61/2 (8)

    Devon Conway 28(24)

    Ajinkya Rahane 16(11)

    
  • 14 May 2023, 07:49 PM

    CSK vs KKR Live Score: Wicket

    Gaikwad expertly defies the spin, sending the ball soaring through the air before it lands safely, earning two runs. Ruturaj attempts a swing at an outside off pitch, but unfortunately miscues it, sending the ball directly into the hands of Arora. 

    CSK 37/1 (4)

    Devon Conway 19(10)

    Ajinkya Rahane 1(1)

    
  • 14 May 2023, 07:48 PM

    CSK vs KKR Live Score: 

    Harshit Rana is now taking the ball for the second over and begins with two consecutive dot balls. However, the fourth delivery is expertly dispatched to the boundary by Conway, who seems to be in fine form.

    CSK 17/0 (2)

    Devon Conway 8(5)

    Ruturaj Gaikwad 9(7)

    
  • 14 May 2023, 07:18 PM

    CSK vs KKR Live Score: 

    Gaikwad and Conway are currently at the crease, with Gaikwad taking the strike. Vaibhav Arora is set to open the attack. The first two balls have resulted in a total of three runs, as Gaikwad and Conway expertly rotate strikes. However, it was Gaikwad's exceptional shot on the fourth delivery that truly impressed, as he effortlessly sent the ball to the boundary.

    CSK 9/0 (1)

    Devon Conway 3(3)

    Ruturaj Gaikwad 6(3)

    
  • 14 May 2023, 07:18 PM

    CSK vs KKR Live Score: Teams

    Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy

    Subs: Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, N Jagadeesan, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson

    Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

    Subs: Matheesha Pathirana, Nishant Sindhu, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh

    
  • 14 May 2023, 07:17 PM

    CSK vs KKR Live Score: Chennai Super Kings opt to bat

    MS Dhoni: We'll bat first. We've been slightly uncertain about the wicket, and as the tournament has progressed the pitch gets slow. Throughout the years, we have told openers to assess the pitch quickly and find what's a good score. After 6-8 overs we need to revisit our score because the ball loses its shine. I think we have done really well, but fielding is one department where we need to step up. Can improve 5-10%. Same XI for this game.

    Nitish Rana: Would have liked to bat first as well. The deck looks sticky, so would have wanted to bat first and get our spinners in play. I think pressure was there in the first game as well, it is there now as well. Such is the IPL, we can't take it lightly. If any department falters, then 90% the result goes against you. So we need to be clinical in all departments. One change for us - Anukul Roy goes out, Vaibhav Arora comes in.

    
  • 14 May 2023, 07:17 PM

    CSK vs KKR Live Score: Hello and Welcome

    Greetings and a warm welcome to our LIVE coverage of the highly anticipated IPL 2023 match between the Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders. This thrilling encounter will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. 

    
