CSK vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2023: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh star as Kolkata beat Chennai by 6 wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders emerged victorious over Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana both scored impressive half-centuries, contributing to KKR's win.
Prior to this, Shivam Dube played a notable innings of 48 not out off 34 balls, helping CSK post a total of 144 for 6 in 20 overs.
Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine were the standout bowlers for KKR, each claiming two wickets. CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and chose to bat first against KKR.
The slower delivery has Rana beaten in his attempt to drive. The ball is wide outside off, resulting in a wide. KKR now requires only two runs to secure the win. Rana manages to find the third man boundary, and KKR emerges victorious by six wickets with nine balls remaining.
KKR 147/4 (18.3)
CSK 144/6 (20)
Rana executes a powerful cut behind point, sending the ball soaring for a boundary. The crowd erupts in excitement as the score increases by four. Rana continues to dominate the field, slamming a pitched up delivery down the ground for another boundary.
KKR 117/3 (15)
Nitish Rana 44(31)
Rinku Singh 46(36)
A slow yorker is delivered outside off, and unfortunately, Roy guides the ball straight into the hands of the short third-man fielder. However, Rinku Singh quickly redeems the situation by scoring a fantastic boundary through extra-cover, marking his first run of the game.
KKR 38/3 (5)
Nitish Rana 8(4)
Rinku Singh 5(3)
A full freebie was delivered outside off, and Iyer eagerly threw his arms at it, sending the ball soaring towards the cover boundary. However, his luck was short-lived as he was soon dismissed. Despite hitting two boundaries, Iyer's reckless slash outside off resulted in an outside edge that was easily caught by the short third-man fielder.
KKR 22/2 (3)
Nitish Rana 0(1)
Jason Roy 9(9)
Gurbaz made a misstep on the pads and ended up with an inside edge while attempting to whip the ball towards the leg-side, resulting in a single. Unfortunately, the ball appeared to have hit his thigh, and the physio is currently examining him. However, Gurbaz's luck ran out as he was declared out. He attempted to clear the point boundary with a shot that was wide outside off, but Tushar Deshpande made a spectacular catch while running from backward point.
KKR 4/1 (1)
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 1(4)
Jason Roy 2(2)
Vaibhav delivers a stunning full toss that crashes onto the stumps, leaving Dhoni with no chance to defend. Despite Dhoni's valiant efforts, the ball was simply too powerful. Dhoni hits a wide ball outside off for a double, bringing CSK's total to 144.
CSK 144/6 (20)
Shivam Dube 48(38)
MS Dhoni 2(3)
Conway made a critical error by mishandling a short ball, causing it to soar high into the air. Fortunately, Rinku Singh was in position to make the catch with ease, securing a crucial out for the team.
CSK 68/3 (10)
Shivam Dube 1(2)
Ambati Rayudu 4(6)
It appears that Conway is experiencing some discomfort in his right leg, as he runs awkwardly to score a single. Meanwhile, Spin has once again outsmarted Rahane, who attempted to hit against the spin and ended up giving the ball to Roy at long on.
CSK 61/2 (8)
Devon Conway 28(24)
Ajinkya Rahane 16(11)
Gaikwad expertly defies the spin, sending the ball soaring through the air before it lands safely, earning two runs. Ruturaj attempts a swing at an outside off pitch, but unfortunately miscues it, sending the ball directly into the hands of Arora.
CSK 37/1 (4)
Devon Conway 19(10)
Ajinkya Rahane 1(1)
Harshit Rana is now taking the ball for the second over and begins with two consecutive dot balls. However, the fourth delivery is expertly dispatched to the boundary by Conway, who seems to be in fine form.
CSK 17/0 (2)
Devon Conway 8(5)
Ruturaj Gaikwad 9(7)
Gaikwad and Conway are currently at the crease, with Gaikwad taking the strike. Vaibhav Arora is set to open the attack. The first two balls have resulted in a total of three runs, as Gaikwad and Conway expertly rotate strikes. However, it was Gaikwad's exceptional shot on the fourth delivery that truly impressed, as he effortlessly sent the ball to the boundary.
CSK 9/0 (1)
Devon Conway 3(3)
Ruturaj Gaikwad 6(3)
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy
Subs: Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, N Jagadeesan, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
Subs: Matheesha Pathirana, Nishant Sindhu, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh
MS Dhoni: We'll bat first. We've been slightly uncertain about the wicket, and as the tournament has progressed the pitch gets slow. Throughout the years, we have told openers to assess the pitch quickly and find what's a good score. After 6-8 overs we need to revisit our score because the ball loses its shine. I think we have done really well, but fielding is one department where we need to step up. Can improve 5-10%. Same XI for this game.
Nitish Rana: Would have liked to bat first as well. The deck looks sticky, so would have wanted to bat first and get our spinners in play. I think pressure was there in the first game as well, it is there now as well. Such is the IPL, we can't take it lightly. If any department falters, then 90% the result goes against you. So we need to be clinical in all departments. One change for us - Anukul Roy goes out, Vaibhav Arora comes in.