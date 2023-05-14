CSK vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2023: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh star as Kolkata beat Chennai by 6 wickets

14 May 2023, 07:17 PM

CSK vs KKR Live Score: Chennai Super Kings opt to bat

MS Dhoni: We'll bat first. We've been slightly uncertain about the wicket, and as the tournament has progressed the pitch gets slow. Throughout the years, we have told openers to assess the pitch quickly and find what's a good score. After 6-8 overs we need to revisit our score because the ball loses its shine. I think we have done really well, but fielding is one department where we need to step up. Can improve 5-10%. Same XI for this game.

Nitish Rana: Would have liked to bat first as well. The deck looks sticky, so would have wanted to bat first and get our spinners in play. I think pressure was there in the first game as well, it is there now as well. Such is the IPL, we can't take it lightly. If any department falters, then 90% the result goes against you. So we need to be clinical in all departments. One change for us - Anukul Roy goes out, Vaibhav Arora comes in.