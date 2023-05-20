DC vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 77 runs

Conway's explosive innings of 87 off just 51 balls was a sight to behold, while Gaikwad's 79 off 50 deliveries was equally impressive.

Chennai Super Kings secured a resounding victory by 77 runs against Delhi Capitals in their final league stage match of IPL 2023, thanks to a fiery knock from Devon Conway and a three-wicket haul from Deepak Chahar. The match was a thrilling display of cricket, with top-notch performances from both teams.

Chennai Super Kings got off to a flying start, with Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad leading the charge. Conway's explosive innings of 87 off just 51 balls was a sight to behold, while Gaikwad's 79 off 50 deliveries was equally impressive. The duo's opening stand of 141 set the tone for the rest of the innings, as Chennai Super Kings posted a mammoth total of 223/3 in 20 overs.

In response, Delhi Capitals struggled to keep up with the required run rate, and lost wickets at regular intervals. Chahar was the pick of the bowlers for Chennai Super Kings, taking three crucial wickets and putting the brakes on Delhi Capitals' innings. His impressive performance, combined with some tight bowling from the rest of the team, ensured that Delhi Capitals were bowled out for just 146 runs.

Follow DC vs CSK Highlights here: