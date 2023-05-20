DC vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 77 runs

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Sandeshkhali case: Calcutta HC directs Bengal govt to hand over Sheikh Shahjahan to CBI by 4:15 pm

Madras HC dismisses petition against Udhayanidhi Stalin over 'Sanatana' remarks

'Heard a sudden scream from....': R Ashwin's wife Prithi opens up on family emergency during Rajkot Test

Lootere trailer: Hansal Mehta brings nail-biting rescue saga set in the high seas of Somalia

Meet woman who left high paying job of NASA to become IPS officer, cracked UPSC in fifth attempt, she is from...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Heard a sudden scream from....': R Ashwin's wife Prithi opens up on family emergency during Rajkot Test

Lootere trailer: Hansal Mehta brings nail-biting rescue saga set in the high seas of Somalia

Meet woman who left high paying job of NASA to become IPS officer, cracked UPSC in fifth attempt, she is from...

Australian captains to win IPL trophy

Then and now: Here's how cast of Koi Mil Gaya looks after 20 years

Benefits of eating yogurt in summer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

IPL 2024: All Time Greatest IPL 11 Without Rohit Sharma & AB de Villiers? | Cricket Show | Podcast

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Lootere trailer: Hansal Mehta brings nail-biting rescue saga set in the high seas of Somalia

Meet beauty queen who failed in Bollywood, quit films, survived abusive relationship, now works for…

Subhash Chandra Bose's grandnephew cautions Randeep as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar trailer invokes Bose: 'Refrain from...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

DC vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 77 runs

Conway's explosive innings of 87 off just 51 balls was a sight to behold, while Gaikwad's 79 off 50 deliveries was equally impressive.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : May 20, 2023, 07:26 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Chennai Super Kings secured a resounding victory by 77 runs against Delhi Capitals in their final league stage match of IPL 2023, thanks to a fiery knock from Devon Conway and a three-wicket haul from Deepak Chahar. The match was a thrilling display of cricket, with top-notch performances from both teams.

Chennai Super Kings got off to a flying start, with Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad leading the charge. Conway's explosive innings of 87 off just 51 balls was a sight to behold, while Gaikwad's 79 off 50 deliveries was equally impressive. The duo's opening stand of 141 set the tone for the rest of the innings, as Chennai Super Kings posted a mammoth total of 223/3 in 20 overs.

In response, Delhi Capitals struggled to keep up with the required run rate, and lost wickets at regular intervals. Chahar was the pick of the bowlers for Chennai Super Kings, taking three crucial wickets and putting the brakes on Delhi Capitals' innings. His impressive performance, combined with some tight bowling from the rest of the team, ensured that Delhi Capitals were bowled out for just 146 runs.

Follow DC vs CSK Highlights here:

LIVE BLOG

  • 20 May 2023, 06:49 PM

    DC vs CSK Live Score: Chennai wins

    Kuldeep Yadav strides confidently to the crease, ready to make his mark on the game. However, his time at the wicket is short-lived as he is immediately trapped by the opposition. DC are quick to challenge the decision, and after a tense wait, the third umpire confirms the dismissal. This is the second wicket in as many balls for the young spinner, and he is now on a hat-trick!

    The drama continues as DC take another review, but once again, the decision is not out. And with that, the game comes to a thrilling conclusion.

    DC 146/9 (20)

    CSK 223/3 (20)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 20 May 2023, 06:16 PM

    DC vs CSK Live Score: 

    Chahar secures his third wicket as Axar Patel falls prey to a slower bouncer. The all-rounder hits the ball straight to Gaikwad at long-on, giving Chennai an even firmer grip on the game. 

    DC 110/5 (14)

    David Warner 71(44)

    Aman Hakim Khan 1(3)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 20 May 2023, 06:07 PM

    DC vs CSK Live Score: 

    Warner expertly hit a powerful shot that sent the ball soaring out of the ground. The captain quickly reacted and managed to connect with a faster delivery, pulling it from outside the off and sending it flying over the deep, resulting in a boundary. He then followed it up with a smashing shot over the bowler's head, securing another boundary and keeping Delhi in the game. 

    DC 61/3 (9)

    David Warner 41(28)

    Yash Dhull 11(12)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 20 May 2023, 05:45 PM

    DC vs CSK Live Score: 

    Chahar has once again made an impressive strike during the PowerPlay by skillfully removing Salt with a slower ball, causing the batsman to hit straight to Rahane at extra cover. Rilee Rossouw then stepped up only to be swiftly dismissed after a thick inside edge resulted in Chahar securing his second wicket.

    DC 26/3 (5)

    David Warner 18(15)

    Yash Dhull 0(1)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 20 May 2023, 05:25 PM

    DC vs CSK Live Score: 

    Ambati Rayudu executed a remarkable catch at mid-off, resulting in the dismissal of Prithvi Shaw, who failed to make an impact as Deshpande struck early. Shaw drove the fast bowler's delivery uppishly, and Rayudu, positioned at mid-off, soared to his right to snatch a brilliant catch.

    DC 6/1 (2)

    David Warner 0(3)

    Philip Salt 1(2)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 20 May 2023, 04:50 PM

    DC vs CSK Live Score: 

    Jadeja's exceptional batting skills were on full display as he effortlessly hit two consecutive boundaries, effectively thwarting Sakariya's attempts to bowl wide of the off-stump. Although Dhoni failed to connect with the final ball, Chennai managed to finish on a high note, posting a daunting total of 223 for the loss of only three wickets. 

    CSK 223/2 (20)

    MS Dhoni 5(4)

    Ravindra Jadeja 20(7)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 20 May 2023, 04:24 PM

    DC vs CSK Live Score: 

    Sakariya has successfully broken the opening partnership of 141 runs by removing Gaikwad, who had scored an impressive 79 runs off just 50 balls. Gaikwad's knock was adorned with seven sixes and three boundaries. 

    CSK 148/1 (15)

    Shivam Dube 1(1)

    Devon Conway 65(39)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 20 May 2023, 04:06 PM

    DC vs CSK Live Score: 

    Devon Conway joined the fray by powerfully striking Sakariya for two consecutive boundaries. However, the bowler nearly succeeded in catching the opener behind, but the edge fell just short of the diving keeper.

    CSK 97/0 (11)

    Ruturaj Gaikwad 51(38)

    Devon Conway 44(28)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 20 May 2023, 03:53 PM

    DC vs CSK Live Score: 

    The PowerPlay has come to a close, and the Chennai openers have certainly set the tone for their team with an impressive start. Sakariya, in particular, deserves recognition for his exceptional performance in the last over. He managed to prevent any boundaries and only allowed two runs to be scored during his opening over. 

    CSK 52/0 (6)

    Ruturaj Gaikwad 22(21)

    Devon Conway 28(15)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 20 May 2023, 03:45 PM

    DC vs CSK Live Score: 

    Axar entered the attack early, and Gaikward greeted the spinner with a stunning inside-out shot that sailed wide of the cover region for a maximum. The over concluded with a single, and Chennai is dominating within the PowerPlay.

    CSK 41/0 (4)

    Ruturaj Gaikwad 20(14)

    Devon Conway 19(10)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 20 May 2023, 03:44 PM

    DC vs CSK Live Score: 

    Conway made an impressive start to the game by confidently dancing down the track and hitting Lalit's delivery straight into the sightscreen. Gaikwad also joined in on the action by smashing the spinner for a boundary through the mid-wicket.

    CSK 19/0 (2)

    Ruturaj Gaikwad 10(8)

    Devon Conway 8(4)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 20 May 2023, 03:07 PM

    DC vs CSK Live Score: 

    Gaikwad starts off strong with a quick single to the mid-wicket region. He then follows it up with a stunning drive, utilizing the bounce of Khaleel's delivery to guide the ball past the square leg region and secure his first boundary of the match.

    CSK 6/0 (1)

    Ruturaj Gaikwad 5(5)

    Devon Conway 0(1)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 20 May 2023, 03:05 PM

    DC vs CSK Live Score: Teams

    Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

    Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Rilee Rossouw, Yash Dhull, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 20 May 2023, 03:00 PM

    DC vs CSK Live Score: Chennai Super Kings opt to bat

    MS Dhoni - We will bat. We've been trying to win games right from the first game. We're playing the same XI, it's a balanced eleven and we don't need to make many changes. Day game, the pitch will also slow down as the match progesses, that's the reason we wanted to bat first. In a tournament like this, we'll have good and bad games, need to take the learnings frome very game and that's wnat I want the youngsters to learn

    David Warner - It's about consistency, we haven't settled in home conditions, but today is another chance. The match-ups work - Lalit Yadav comes in, we will have to start afresh here after that convincing win in Dharamsala

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 20 May 2023, 02:57 PM

    DC vs CSK Live Score: 

    However, the Chennai Super Kings face a formidable opponent in the unpredictable Delhi Capitals, who have made a remarkable comeback after a sluggish start to the tournament. Despite losing five consecutive matches, the Capitals managed to win five of their next eight games, demonstrating their resilience and determination. As the tournament draws to a close, the Capitals are eager to finish on a high note and prove their mettle against the mighty CSK.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 20 May 2023, 02:56 PM

    DC vs CSK Live Score: Must win game for CSK

    Currently, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) hold the second position on the points table with a total of 15 points from 13 games. However, if they suffer a defeat against the Delhi Capitals (DC) and experience a series of unfavorable outcomes, they may fail to qualify for the final stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL). As a four-time champion, this would be a significant setback for the CSK team.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 20 May 2023, 02:56 PM

    DC vs CSK Live Score: Hello and Wecome!

    Greetings and a warm welcome to our LIVE coverage of the highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) match between the Delhi Capitals and the Chennai Super Kings. This exciting match will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, and we are thrilled to bring you all the latest updates and highlights.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu slams BJP's 'nefarious designs' for attempting to overthrow Cong govt

US Elections 2024: Nikki Haley beats Donald Trump in Washington DC for first primary win

One Indian killed, two injured in anti-tank missile attack in Israel

'Heartbreaking': Arshad Warsi's wife Maria slams Ambanis for using elephants as prop, 'appalled' at Ivanka Trump's photo

Mark Zuckerberg, with Rs 1458380 crore net worth, left in awe by Anant Ambani’s watch, says ‘I never really...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement