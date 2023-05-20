DC vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 77 runs

Cricket
Conway's explosive innings of 87 off just 51 balls was a sight to behold, while Gaikwad's 79 off 50 deliveries was equally impressive.
Chennai Super Kings secured a resounding victory by 77 runs against Delhi Capitals in their final league stage match of IPL 2023, thanks to a fiery knock from Devon Conway and a three-wicket haul from Deepak Chahar. The match was a thrilling display of cricket, with top-notch performances from both teams.
Chennai Super Kings got off to a flying start, with Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad leading the charge. Conway's explosive innings of 87 off just 51 balls was a sight to behold, while Gaikwad's 79 off 50 deliveries was equally impressive. The duo's opening stand of 141 set the tone for the rest of the innings, as Chennai Super Kings posted a mammoth total of 223/3 in 20 overs.
In response, Delhi Capitals struggled to keep up with the required run rate, and lost wickets at regular intervals. Chahar was the pick of the bowlers for Chennai Super Kings, taking three crucial wickets and putting the brakes on Delhi Capitals' innings. His impressive performance, combined with some tight bowling from the rest of the team, ensured that Delhi Capitals were bowled out for just 146 runs.
Kuldeep Yadav strides confidently to the crease, ready to make his mark on the game. However, his time at the wicket is short-lived as he is immediately trapped by the opposition. DC are quick to challenge the decision, and after a tense wait, the third umpire confirms the dismissal. This is the second wicket in as many balls for the young spinner, and he is now on a hat-trick!
The drama continues as DC take another review, but once again, the decision is not out. And with that, the game comes to a thrilling conclusion.
DC 146/9 (20)
CSK 223/3 (20)
Warner expertly hit a powerful shot that sent the ball soaring out of the ground. The captain quickly reacted and managed to connect with a faster delivery, pulling it from outside the off and sending it flying over the deep, resulting in a boundary. He then followed it up with a smashing shot over the bowler's head, securing another boundary and keeping Delhi in the game.
DC 61/3 (9)
David Warner 41(28)
Yash Dhull 11(12)
Chahar has once again made an impressive strike during the PowerPlay by skillfully removing Salt with a slower ball, causing the batsman to hit straight to Rahane at extra cover. Rilee Rossouw then stepped up only to be swiftly dismissed after a thick inside edge resulted in Chahar securing his second wicket.
DC 26/3 (5)
David Warner 18(15)
Yash Dhull 0(1)
Ambati Rayudu executed a remarkable catch at mid-off, resulting in the dismissal of Prithvi Shaw, who failed to make an impact as Deshpande struck early. Shaw drove the fast bowler's delivery uppishly, and Rayudu, positioned at mid-off, soared to his right to snatch a brilliant catch.
DC 6/1 (2)
David Warner 0(3)
Philip Salt 1(2)
Jadeja's exceptional batting skills were on full display as he effortlessly hit two consecutive boundaries, effectively thwarting Sakariya's attempts to bowl wide of the off-stump. Although Dhoni failed to connect with the final ball, Chennai managed to finish on a high note, posting a daunting total of 223 for the loss of only three wickets.
CSK 223/2 (20)
MS Dhoni 5(4)
Ravindra Jadeja 20(7)
Sakariya has successfully broken the opening partnership of 141 runs by removing Gaikwad, who had scored an impressive 79 runs off just 50 balls. Gaikwad's knock was adorned with seven sixes and three boundaries.
CSK 148/1 (15)
Shivam Dube 1(1)
Devon Conway 65(39)
Devon Conway joined the fray by powerfully striking Sakariya for two consecutive boundaries. However, the bowler nearly succeeded in catching the opener behind, but the edge fell just short of the diving keeper.
CSK 97/0 (11)
Ruturaj Gaikwad 51(38)
Devon Conway 44(28)
The PowerPlay has come to a close, and the Chennai openers have certainly set the tone for their team with an impressive start. Sakariya, in particular, deserves recognition for his exceptional performance in the last over. He managed to prevent any boundaries and only allowed two runs to be scored during his opening over.
CSK 52/0 (6)
Ruturaj Gaikwad 22(21)
Devon Conway 28(15)
Axar entered the attack early, and Gaikward greeted the spinner with a stunning inside-out shot that sailed wide of the cover region for a maximum. The over concluded with a single, and Chennai is dominating within the PowerPlay.
CSK 41/0 (4)
Ruturaj Gaikwad 20(14)
Devon Conway 19(10)
Conway made an impressive start to the game by confidently dancing down the track and hitting Lalit's delivery straight into the sightscreen. Gaikwad also joined in on the action by smashing the spinner for a boundary through the mid-wicket.
CSK 19/0 (2)
Ruturaj Gaikwad 10(8)
Devon Conway 8(4)
Gaikwad starts off strong with a quick single to the mid-wicket region. He then follows it up with a stunning drive, utilizing the bounce of Khaleel's delivery to guide the ball past the square leg region and secure his first boundary of the match.
CSK 6/0 (1)
Ruturaj Gaikwad 5(5)
Devon Conway 0(1)
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Rilee Rossouw, Yash Dhull, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje
MS Dhoni - We will bat. We've been trying to win games right from the first game. We're playing the same XI, it's a balanced eleven and we don't need to make many changes. Day game, the pitch will also slow down as the match progesses, that's the reason we wanted to bat first. In a tournament like this, we'll have good and bad games, need to take the learnings frome very game and that's wnat I want the youngsters to learn
David Warner - It's about consistency, we haven't settled in home conditions, but today is another chance. The match-ups work - Lalit Yadav comes in, we will have to start afresh here after that convincing win in Dharamsala
However, the Chennai Super Kings face a formidable opponent in the unpredictable Delhi Capitals, who have made a remarkable comeback after a sluggish start to the tournament. Despite losing five consecutive matches, the Capitals managed to win five of their next eight games, demonstrating their resilience and determination. As the tournament draws to a close, the Capitals are eager to finish on a high note and prove their mettle against the mighty CSK.
Currently, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) hold the second position on the points table with a total of 15 points from 13 games. However, if they suffer a defeat against the Delhi Capitals (DC) and experience a series of unfavorable outcomes, they may fail to qualify for the final stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL). As a four-time champion, this would be a significant setback for the CSK team.
Greetings and a warm welcome to our LIVE coverage of the highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) match between the Delhi Capitals and the Chennai Super Kings. This exciting match will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, and we are thrilled to bring you all the latest updates and highlights.