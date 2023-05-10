CSK vs DC Highlights, IPL 2023: Matheesha Pathirana stars as Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 27 runs

Chennai Super Kings have taken a significant step towards playoff qualification after a resounding 27-run victory over Delhi Capitals. Matheesha Pathirana was the standout performer with the ball, claiming three dismissals for MS Dhoni's side, while Deepak Chahar also contributed with two wickets.

Earlier in the match, MS Dhoni played a crucial 9-ball-20 cameo, while Shivam Dube top-scored with 25, helping Chennai Super Kings to a total of 167/8 in 20 overs. Mitchell Marsh was the standout bowler for Delhi Capitals, taking three wickets, while Axar Patel also chipped in with two.

Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat against Delhi Capitals, a decision that ultimately paid off for his team. With this win, Chennai Super Kings have put themselves in a strong position to secure a spot in the playoffs.

