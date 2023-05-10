CSK vs DC Highlights, IPL 2023: Matheesha Pathirana stars as Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 27 runs

Cricket
Chennai Super Kings have taken a significant step towards playoff qualification after a resounding 27-run victory over Delhi Capitals. Matheesha Pathirana was the standout performer with the ball, claiming three dismissals for MS Dhoni's side, while Deepak Chahar also contributed with two wickets.
Earlier in the match, MS Dhoni played a crucial 9-ball-20 cameo, while Shivam Dube top-scored with 25, helping Chennai Super Kings to a total of 167/8 in 20 overs. Mitchell Marsh was the standout bowler for Delhi Capitals, taking three wickets, while Axar Patel also chipped in with two.
Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat against Delhi Capitals, a decision that ultimately paid off for his team. With this win, Chennai Super Kings have put themselves in a strong position to secure a spot in the playoffs.
Pathirana was tasked with ending the match with the last over, but unfortunately, he started off with back-to-back wides. Lalit Yadav took advantage of this and hit a boundary off the second ball. He then managed to evade the fielder and hit another boundary on the third ball. The fourth ball was no different, as Yadav hit yet another boundary, completing a hat-trick of boundaries. However, Pathirana managed to redeem himself by knocking Yadav over on the fifth ball. With Yadav's departure, the match was over, and CSK emerged victorious with a 27-run lead.
CSK 167/8 (20)
Theekshana had dropped Axar Patel, and it was a low catch that should have been taken. Unfortunately, the spinner failed to latch onto the caught and bowled chance as the ball hit him on the wrist. Despite this, Chennai is in full control of the game, even with a six from Axar over long-off. Delhi has reached 100 runs, but they still require another 60 runs from 18 balls.
DC 108/5 (17)
Ripal Patel 5(11)
Axar Patel 16(8)
Jadeja has struck once again, showcasing Chennai's exceptional ability to restrict the flow of runs during the middle overs while simultaneously taking wickets. Unfortunately for Rossouw, his attempt at a slog-sweep fell short and was easily caught by the fielder at long-on. Pathirana made no mistakes in securing the catch.
DC 91/5 (15)
Ripal Patel 3(6)
Axar Patel 1(1)
Matheesha Pathirana has entered the game and Manish Pandey wastes no time in sending the bowler's delivery soaring over the deep mid-wicket for a maximum. However, Pathirana quickly regains his composure and delivers a brilliant yorker that catches Pandey off guard, resulting in the batsman's dismissal after a 29-ball 27.
DC 84/4 (13)
Manish Pandey 27(29)
Rilee Rossouw 33(32)
Jadeja is now in his third over, and the Chennai spinners are expertly speeding through the overs. It is during these middle overs that they truly excel at stifling the opposing batsmen. Jadeja's pace, length, and stump-to-stump line have been nothing short of brilliant.
DC 72/3 (11)
Manish Pandey 18(21)
Rilee Rossouw 30(28)
Moeen Ali has entered the game, and both Pandey and Rossouw are having difficulty finding the boundaries. Delhi is facing spin troubles, with Dhoni taking control of the game by assigning the ball to his spinners. Pandey manages to hit a big shot by launching Moeen straight down the ground, bringing Delhi's score to fifty.
DC 55/3 (8)
Manish Pandey 14(14)
Rilee Rossouw 17(17)
Due to a miscommunication, Delhi has lost another wicket. Mitchell Marsh was run-out, thanks to Ajinkya Rahane's impressive athleticism. The game is currently being dominated by Chennai, and it is up to Manish Pandey to turn the tide in Delhi's favor.
DC 27/3 (4)
Manish Pandey 2(5)
Rilee Rossouw 1(2)
Salt was able to hit a powerful shot, but Chahar was able to strike back by taking his second wicket with a well-placed back-of-length delivery. The batsman unfortunately hit a top-edge, but Rayudu was able to make a great catch at mid-on.
DC 25/2 (3)
Manish Pandey 1(1)
Mitchell Marsh 5(4)
Deepak Chahar opened the proceedings with the new ball and made an early breakthrough by removing Warner. The lack of pace was a significant factor in the Delhi skipper's dismissal, as he hit the ball straight to Rahane at cover. However, a DRS review went wrong for Chennai, and MS Dhoni made a rare mistake as an inside edge saved Salt. Despite this, it was a fantastic start for CSK.
DC 1/1 (1)
Philip Salt 0(3)
Mitchell Marsh 1(1)
Jadeja was dismissed after scoring 21 runs off 16 balls, while Dhoni departed after scoring 20 runs off 9 balls, with Mitchell Marsh taking three wickets. Despite a lackluster batting performance, Chennai managed to post a competitive total and their spinners will be looking to make an impact. Shivam Dube was the top-scorer with 25 runs off 12 balls, but Chennai remains confident in their ability to defend their total of 167.
CSK 167/8 (20)
Tushar Deshpande 0(1)
Deepak Chahar 1(2)
The crowd has eagerly awaited this moment, and Dhoni delivers with a stunning six. Khaleel's missed length and short pitch were no match for Dhoni's skill as he drilled the ball over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. With this shot, the CSK skipper brings Chennai's score to 150. But Dhoni isn't done yet. He slashes the ball over short third man, and the edge flies to the boundary. The team's running between the wickets has been excellent, and with Dhoni's powerful hits, they aim to surpass the 170-run mark.
CSK 160/6 (19)
MS Dhoni 20(8)
Ravindra jadeja 17(14)
Chennai was in dire need of a maximum, and Jadeja delivered by targeting Kuldeep and smashing the spinner straight down the ground for a six. However, Warner almost allowed Jadeja to pocket a boundary off the last ball, but the Delhi skipper quickly recovered and prevented the boundary.
CSK 139/6 (18)
MS Dhoni 1(3)
Ravindra jadeja 17(13)
Khaleel has struck to remove Rayudu, and Delhi is making crucial inroads at a pivotal moment in the game. The batsman attempted a big heave, dragging a delivery that was pitched outside the off, only to find the fielder at long-on. The crowd erupted in a massive cheer as skipper MS Dhoni walked onto the crease. Dhoni quickly got off the mark with a single.
CSK 128/6 (17)
MS Dhoni 1(3)
Ravindra jadeja 7(7)
Marsh has struck, and it's a significant wicket as Dube departs after scoring 25 runs off 12 balls. The partnership has been disrupted, and Ravindra Jadeja is now making his way to the crease. Dube attempted a big shot, but unfortunately, the ball hit the toe-end of his bat, resulting in a clean catch by Warner at deep mid-wicket.
CSK 117/5 (15)
Ambati Rayudu 20(13)
Ravindra jadeja 2(2)
Shivam Dube has injected some much-needed energy into Chennai's game by hitting Lalit Yadav for two consecutive sixes straight down the ground and over the long-on. Rayudu then followed suit by finding the fine-leg boundary
CSK 111/4 (14)
Ambati Rayudu 18(11)
Shivam Dube 125(10)
Chennai is currently facing a challenging situation as Lalit Yadav showcases his exceptional skills by taking a remarkable caught and bowled. He dove to his right and made a low catch to dismiss Rahane, who attempted to smash the bowler while skipping down the track.
CSK 82/4 (12)
Ambati Rayudu 4(4)
Shivam Dube 10(5)
Kuldeep Yadav has made a crucial breakthrough by dismissing Moeen Ali, leaving Chennai in a precarious position with three wickets down. Ali attempted to take on Yadav's bowling, but unfortunately, his shot resulted in a thick outside edge that was easily caught by Mitchell Marsh at backward point.
CSK 66/3 (10)
Ajinkya Rahane 18(16)
Shivam Dube 1(1)
Last wicket Moeen Ali 7(12)
Kuldeep has made an excellent start, and now Moeen Ali has joined Rahane in the middle after the fall of Gaikwad. Chennai seems to be taking it slow on a surface that heavily favors spinners. Kuldeep gave away only five runs in his opening over, and Chennai has managed to score 32 runs in the last five overs, but unfortunately, they have lost two wickets. Their current run-rate is hovering just above six, which is not ideal.
CSK 57/2 (8)
Ajinkya Rahane 13(11)
Moeen Ali 4(6)
Axar Patel made a striking impact by trapping Conway with a full delivery. The batsman's struggle came to an abrupt end as he missed the sweep shot and neglected to review it. The delivery appeared to be plumb from the very first impression, resulting in a breakthrough for Delhi.
CSK 41/0 (5)
Ajinkya Rahane 9(5)
Ruturaj Gaikwad 17(12)
Last wicket Devon Conway 10(13)
Gaikwad and Conway have both gotten off the mark with singles, while David Warner is demonstrating his leadership skills by making some impressive plays in the field. Khaleel has also started strong, only allowing four runs in his opening over.
CSK 4/0 (1)
Devon Conway 1(2)
Ruturaj Gaikwad 2(4)
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
MS Dhoni: We will bat first. We have played a few games on this wicket. There are chances of this wicket slowing down. We can't complain about this track. We try to keep it simple. We try to keep reiterating the same thing. Try to accomplish your plan. Try to execute your plans. We have one change. Rayudu comes in for Dube.
David Warner: Looks a little bit dry. The boys have come out with the right attidtude. We had to work on our powerplay batting. Try and excute on this wicket as much as you can. Lalit comes in for Manish Pandey.
After a triumphant victory over the Mumbai Indians in the second El Clasico of the season, the Chennai Super Kings are gearing up to host the resurgent Delhi Capitals at their fortress, Chepauk, on Wednesday. Both teams have recently secured statement wins in their last matches, with DC defeating RCB by 7 wickets and CSK emerging victorious against MI, as previously mentioned. As we approach the crucial stage of the tournament, every match holds significant importance, and anything can happen. Stay tuned for live updates as these two formidable teams battle it out on the field.