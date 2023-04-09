GT vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2023: Rinku Singh powers Kolkata Knight Riders to last ball win

GT vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2023: Rashid Khan picked up a hat-trick to put the game back in GT's favor, but Rinku saved the best for the final over, snatching victory from the jaws of defeat.

In a thrilling IPL 2023 encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Rinku Singh of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) struck five sixes in the last over to secure a victory over Gujarat Titans.

With KKR needing 29 off the final over, Rinku took the attack to Yash Dayal, hitting five consecutive sixes. Venkatesh Iyer also played well with a 40-ball 83, but unfortunately, he couldn't take his team across the finishing line.

Earlier in the match, Vijay Shankar and Sai Sudharsan slammed fifties to power Gujarat Titans to 204/4 against Kolkata Knight Riders. Shankar hit an unbeaten 63 off 24 balls, while Sudarshan scored 53 off 38 balls to keep GT ticking in the middle overs.

