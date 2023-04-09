Twitter
GT vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2023: Rinku Singh powers Kolkata Knight Riders to last ball win

GT vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2023: Rashid Khan picked up a hat-trick to put the game back in GT's favor, but Rinku saved the best for the final over, snatching victory from the jaws of defeat.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Apr 09, 2023, 07:54 PM IST

In a thrilling IPL 2023 encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Rinku Singh of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) struck five sixes in the last over to secure a victory over Gujarat Titans. 

With KKR needing 29 off the final over, Rinku took the attack to Yash Dayal, hitting five consecutive sixes. Venkatesh Iyer also played well with a 40-ball 83, but unfortunately, he couldn't take his team across the finishing line. 

Rashid Khan picked up a hat-trick to put the game back in GT's favor, but Rinku saved the best for the final over, snatching victory from the jaws of defeat.

Earlier in the match, Vijay Shankar and Sai Sudharsan slammed fifties to power Gujarat Titans to 204/4 against Kolkata Knight Riders. Shankar hit an unbeaten 63 off 24 balls, while Sudarshan scored 53 off 38 balls to keep GT ticking in the middle overs.

Follow all the Highlights from KKR vs GT natch here:

LIVE BLOG

  • 09 Apr 2023, 07:43 PM

    GT vs KKR Live: 

    Thank you for joining us for the live coverage of the GT vs KKR match. We are now excited to shift our focus to the second match of the day, which will feature the Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

  • 09 Apr 2023, 06:59 PM

    GT vs KKR Live: KKR wins

    Rinku two consecutive sixes, the first over extra cover and the second over backward square. Scratch that, there's a third, fourth, and fifth six! Lord Rinku, take a bow. This is undoubtedly the greatest chase in the history of the Indian Premier League. The entire squad charges to the middle in celebration.

    KKR 207/7 (20)

    GT 204/4 (20)

  • 09 Apr 2023, 06:45 PM

    GT vs KKR Live: Wicket 

    Iyer expertly launches the ball over the 30-year circle, but unfortunately, it's caught! A simple catch for Gill, who won't be letting these opportunities slip away

    KKR 155/4 (16)

    Andre Russell 1(1)

    Rinku Singh 3(6)

    Last wicket: Venkatesh Iyer 83(40)

  • 09 Apr 2023, 06:40 PM

    GT vs KKR Live: Wicket 

    Joseph strikes! The ball lands perfectly in the slot, and Rana takes a clean swing at it. However, his shot falls short of the required elevation. Shami, positioned at mid-off, expertly catches the ball without any error.

    KKR 132/3 (14)

    Venkatesh Iyer 64(32)

    Rinku Singh

    Last wicket: Nitish Rana 45(29)

  • 09 Apr 2023, 06:30 PM

    GT vs KKR Live: 

    Rana hits two consecutive fours as the Knights persist in their assault on the citadel. The partnership has now surpassed one hundred runs.

    KKR 128/2 (13)

    Venkatesh Iyer 61(30)

    Nitish Rana 45(28)

    Last wicket: N Jagadeesan 6(8)

  • 09 Apr 2023, 06:28 PM

    GT vs KKR Live: 

    Iyer gracefully drops down onto one knee and executes a powerful slog-sweep, sending Rashid's delivery soaring over midwicket. 

    KKR 99/2 (11)

    Venkatesh Iyer 47(25)

    Nitish Rana 30(21)

    Last wicket: N Jagadeesan 6(8)

  • 09 Apr 2023, 06:07 PM

    GT vs KKR Live: 

    That was an impressive shot! Rana skillfully selected the short ball and powerfully hit it 91 meters across the ground, resulting in another maximum score. Additionally, Rana expertly backed away from the back of a length delivery to carve it over third man. 

    KKR 68/2 (8)

    Venkatesh Iyer 29(16)

    Nitish Rana 17(12)

    Last wicket: N Jagadeesan 6(8)

  • 09 Apr 2023, 06:04 PM

    GT vs KKR Live: 

    Jaggi has been dismissed! He has hit the ball straight to Abhinav who was positioned at deep square leg, resulting in an easy catch.

    KKR 28/2 (4)

    Venkatesh Iyer 7(4)

    Nitish Rana 0(0)

    Last wicket: N Jagadeesan 6(8)

  • 09 Apr 2023, 05:46 PM

    GT vs KKR Live: 

    Bharat and Yash Dayal both went for the catch, resulting in a collision. However, Dayal managed to hold on to the ball despite running in from the short fine leg position.

    KKR 26/1 (3)

    Venkatesh Iyer 6(3)

    N Jagadeesan 5(3)

    Last wicket: Rahmanullah Gurbaz 15(12)

  • 09 Apr 2023, 05:24 PM

    GT vs KKR Live: 

    Mohammed Shami initiates the game with the new ball, delivering a beautiful outswinger to start off. Gurbaz manages to score a couple of runs off the fifth ball he faces, marking his first runs of the match.

    KKR 2/0 (1)

    Rahmanullah Gurbaz 2(6)

    N Jagadeesan 0(0)

  • 09 Apr 2023, 05:16 PM

    GT vs KKR Live: 

    Shankar impressively hits the ball over midwicket for a six, reaching his fifty in just 21 balls. He continues his streak with another maximum, clearing long-on this time. The crowd erupts as Shankar hits his third six in a row, sending the ball flat over deep midwicket. However, he only manages a single off the last ball

    GT 204/4 (20)

    Vijay Shankar 63(24)

    David Miller 2(3)

    Last wicket Sai Sudarshan 53(38)

  • 09 Apr 2023, 05:10 PM

    GT vs KKR Live: 

    FOUR! Shankar kicks off the 19th over from Ferguson with a powerful boundary. He swings his bat across the line and manages to beat the deep-square-leg fielder. The crowd erupts in excitement as the buzzer goes off, signaling a no-ball for over-stepping. Shankar takes advantage of the free-hit and launches the ball high into the air, earning himself a couple of runs as the keeper takes it.

    But Shankar isn't done yet. He follows up with a stunning SIX, getting a top edge over the keeper's head and sending the ball soaring. The momentum is clearly on his side as he slashes the ball over short-third man and secures another FOUR. The runs keep flowing for Shankar, who finishes off the over with yet another impressive SIX.

    GT 184/4 (19)

    Vijay Shankar 45(19)

    David Miller 1(2)

    Last wicket Sai Sudarshan 53(38)

  • 09 Apr 2023, 05:01 PM

    GT vs KKR Live: Wicket

    Sudharsan is out! He attempted to hit the ball over long-off, but unfortunately, caught out, Narine earning his third wicket. Sudharsan stepped out of his crease, hoping to make a powerful shot, but he hit the ball too high on the bat, resulting in a disappointing outcome for his team.

    GT 159/4 (18)

    Vijay Shankar 22(13)

    David Miller 1(1)

    Last wicket Sai Sudarshan 53(38)

  • 09 Apr 2023, 04:50 PM

    GT vs KKR Live: 

    Excellent shot by Shankar as he drives the ball down the ground with precision and power! GT capitalizes on this impressive play, scoring eight runs off the first three balls. A great start to the game!

    GT 144/3 (16)

    Vijay Shankar 14(8)

    Sai Sudarshan 47(32)

    Last wicket Abhinav manohar 14(8)

  • 09 Apr 2023, 04:38 PM

    GT vs KKR Live: 

    Suyash expertly delivers his googly, leaving Manohar no chance to defend on the front foot, resulting in a clean bowled.

    GT 123/3 (14)

    Vijay Shankar 1(1)

    Sai Sudarshan 39(27)

    Last wicket Abhinav manohar 14(8)

  • 09 Apr 2023, 04:29 PM

    GT vs KKR Live: 

    Umesh returns to ball and Manohar wastes no time as he slash through point, securing a boundary. Not content with just one, Manohar continues to dominate the field, pulling the ball away to the fine-leg boundary for another boundary.

    GT 115/2 (13)

    Abhinav manohar 14(7)

    Sai Sudarshan 32(23)

    Last wicket Shubman Gill 39(31)

  • 09 Apr 2023, 04:21 PM

    GT vs KKR Live: Wicket

    Gill departs as he attempts to hit a big shot on his leg side, but unfortunately, he ends up giving a simple catch to Umesh at long-on.

    GT 101/2 (12)

    Abhinav manohar 1(2)

    Sai Sudarshan 31(22)

    Last wicket Shubman Gill 39(31)

  • 09 Apr 2023, 04:14 PM

    GT vs KKR Live: 

    Chakaravarthy is back for his second over and Sudharsan wastes no time in adding to the score. With a powerful swing of the bat, he sends the ball soaring over long-off for a six on the last ball of the over.

    GT 79/1 (9)

    Shubman Gill 30(23)

    Sai Sudarshan 20(14)

    Last wicket Wriddhiman Saha 17(17)

  • 09 Apr 2023, 04:04 PM

    GT vs KKR Live: 

    Suyash has the ball and he starts off strong, throwing some impressive googlies that only allow a couple of singles off the first three balls. However, Sudharsan manages to hit a powerful shot down the ground, resulting in a four.

    GT 68/1 (8)

    Shubman Gill 27(20)

    Sai Sudarshan 12(11)

    Last wicket Wriddhiman Saha 17(17)

  • 09 Apr 2023, 04:03 PM

    GT vs KKR Live: 

    From the other end, it's Varun Chakaravarthy. Unfortunately, he misses his line and the ball turns away down the leg-side, resulting in five wides and an additional four runs for the opposing team.

    54/1 (6)

    Shubman Gill 20(14)

    Sai Sudarshan 5(5)

    Last wicket Wriddhiman Saha 17(17)

  • 09 Apr 2023, 03:54 PM

    GT vs KKR Live: Wicket

    Saha's attempt at a sweeping shot results in a top edge, but Jagadeesan is quick to react and takes a spectacular catch while running backwards from deepmidwicket.

    38/1 (5)

    Shubman Gill 10(9)

    Sai Sudarshan 4(4)

    Last wicket Wriddhiman Saha 17(17)

  • 09 Apr 2023, 03:42 PM

    GT vs KKR Live: 

    Umesh continues his impressive bowling performance, maintaining a tight line and varying his pace. However, on the fifth ball, he pitches it too full and outside off, giving Saha the opportunity to expertly lift it over mid-off. 

    24/0 (3)

    Shubman Gill 9(6)

    Wriddhiman Saha 11(12)

  • 09 Apr 2023, 03:40 PM

    GT vs KKR Live: 

    The bouncer was well-directed, causing Saha to get a top-edge on his pull shot, resulting in the ball sailing over the wicket-keeper. Following this, a back of a length delivery was delivered, which sharply jagged back in, causing Saha to be beaten. To end the over, Gill hit a sublime boundary, adding four runs to the team's score.

    4/0 (1)

    Shubman Gill 2(2)

    Wriddhiman Saha 1(4)

  • 09 Apr 2023, 03:15 PM

    GT vs KKR Live: 

    Saha expertly defends the first ball that tails in slightly. He then opens his account with a well-executed flick to midwicket for a single off the second ball. Gill follows suit by pushing the ball through covers for another single on the next delivery.

    4/0 (1)

    Shubman Gill 2(2)

    Wriddhiman Saha 1(4)

  • 09 Apr 2023, 03:13 PM

    GT vs KKR Live: Teams

    Impact Players for Gujarat - Joshua Little, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Matthew Wade, Srikar Bharat.

    Impact Players for Gujarat - Joshua Little, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Matthew Wade, Srikar Bharat.

  • 09 Apr 2023, 03:11 PM

    GT vs KKR Live: Teams

    Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

    Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan(c), Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal

  • 09 Apr 2023, 03:10 PM

    GT vs KKR Live: Gujarat Titans opt to bat

    Rashid Khan | GT stand-in captain: We would like to bat first, looks like a fresh wicket, hopefully we can put up a good total and defend it. (On Hardik Pandya not playing today) Just unwell slightly, don't want to take risks with him. As a team we will try to play good cricket. We would like to bat well and putJust one change, Vijay Shankar is in for Hardik

    Nitish Rana | KKR captain: We wanted to bat first as well because of the weather and conditions. I felt defending might be easier. We had in our minds that batting first would be the way to go so that our spinners can make use of the surface in the second half but it's okay. We have two changes. Lockie Ferguson comes in for Tim Southee and Mandeep Singh makes way for Jagadeesan.

  • 09 Apr 2023, 02:59 PM

    Hardik Pandya is unwell as Rashid is leading GT. Titans have won the toss and elected to Bat first.

  • 09 Apr 2023, 02:57 PM

    With Jason Roy being available for KKR, the team looks even more stronger than previous match.

  • 09 Apr 2023, 02:55 PM

    This ground has seen high scoring target being chased down, therefore whoever win the toss may prefer to field first.

  • 09 Apr 2023, 02:53 PM

    Squads:

    Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Srikar Bharat, Mohit Sharma, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel

    Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Mandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, N Jagadeesan, Jason Roy, David Wiese, Lockie Ferguson, Kulwant Khejroliya, Harshit Rana

  • 09 Apr 2023, 02:47 PM

    Head to Head: GT has defeated KKR by 8 runs in the only encounter the had last year. 

