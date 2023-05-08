IPL 2023, KKR vs PBKS live updates: Shikhar Dhawan opts to bat first against Nitish Rana’s Kolkata Knight Riders

Shikhar Dhawan’s Punjab Kings will be batting first after winning the toss against Nitish Rana's Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Garden. The match will start at 7:30 pm. PBKS will try to put on a big total as this ground is now conceding whole lot of runs and winning toss will definitely benifit Dhawan's side.
KKR spinners had been commendable this tournament and Nitish Rana would be expecting the same tonight. Bowling first KKR will have to take some early wickets in order to dominate the home game. Kolkata are going with the same team as previous game.
Shikhar Dhawan: The wicket looks quite dry, we would like to put a good total and defend it. That's a good thing that we are scoring 200 every game.
Nitish Rana: The wicket looks to be on the drier side. We are going with the same team. We wanted to bat first so that our spinners can come more into play later in the game.
Teams:
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh