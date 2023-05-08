Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

IPL 2023, KKR vs PBKS live updates: Shikhar Dhawan opts to bat first against Nitish Rana’s Kolkata Knight Riders

Shikhar Dhawan’s Punjab Kings will be batting first after winning the toss against Nitish Rana's Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Garden.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 08, 2023, 07:27 PM IST

IPL 2023, KKR vs PBKS live updates: Shikhar Dhawan opts to bat first against Nitish Rana’s Kolkata Knight Riders
PBKS vs KKR

Shikhar Dhawan’s Punjab Kings will be batting first after winning the toss against Nitish Rana's Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Garden. The match will start at 7:30 pm. PBKS will try to put on a big total as this ground is now conceding whole lot of runs and winning toss will definitely benifit Dhawan's side. 

KKR spinners had been commendable this tournament and Nitish Rana would be expecting the same tonight. Bowling first KKR will have to take some early wickets in order to dominate the home game. Kolkata are going with the same team as previous game.

Stay Tuned for live updates:

 

LIVE Blog
08 May 2023
07:27 PM

Shikhar Dhawan: The wicket looks quite dry, we would like to put a good total and defend it. That's a good thing that we are scoring 200 every game.

07:25 PM

Nitish Rana: The wicket looks to be on the drier side. We are going with the same team. We wanted to bat first so that our spinners can come more into play later in the game. 

 

 

07:24 PM

Nitish Rana: The wicket looks to be on the drier side. We are going with the same team. We wanted to bat first so that our spinners can come more into play later in the game. 

07:23 PM

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
G20 Flower Festival: 2-day Colour and Vibrancy themed event begins in Delhi, check beautiful pics
In pics: Jiah Khan's life and Bollywood journey and how her death shocked the nation
Meet Harleen Deol, the 'Beauty Queen' of women's cricket who is often mistaken for Bollywood actress
Planning girls' trip this summer? Check out 5 affordable foreign destinations from India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Punjab news: Another explosion near Golden Temple in Amritsar, second within 3 days
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.