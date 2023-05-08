IPL 2023, KKR vs PBKS live updates: Shikhar Dhawan opts to bat first against Nitish Rana’s Kolkata Knight Riders

PBKS vs KKR

Shikhar Dhawan’s Punjab Kings will be batting first after winning the toss against Nitish Rana's Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Garden. The match will start at 7:30 pm. PBKS will try to put on a big total as this ground is now conceding whole lot of runs and winning toss will definitely benifit Dhawan's side.

KKR spinners had been commendable this tournament and Nitish Rana would be expecting the same tonight. Bowling first KKR will have to take some early wickets in order to dominate the home game. Kolkata are going with the same team as previous game.

Stay Tuned for live updates: