IPL 2023, GT vs DC Highlights: Delhi Capitals beat Gujarat Titants by 5 runs in a low scoring game

With Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, David Miller,Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tawatia the batting order looks lethal. Whereas, Mohammad Shami, Noor Ahmad and Rashid Khan are enough to give any opponent a tough fight.
Delhi Capitals pulled off the impossible by defending 130 runs against the defending champions Gujarat Titans at the Narendar Modi stadium on Tuesday. Batting first DC had a worst start of the season as they lost 5 wickets for just 28 runs at the end of the powerplay. Axar Patel and Aman Khan kept stayed on the crease and kept the score board moving and build up a crucial 50 runs partnership. The all-rounder couldn't carry it for long and lost his wicket but Aman scored a magnificent maiden half century and took his team to a decent total. For GT Mohammad Shami was simply exceptional as he bowled his best spell by taking 4 wicket and conceding just 11 runs.
Chasing a low total Gujarat top order couldn't capitalise much and started losing wickets and at a moment they were no different than David Warner's side. By 7 overs Hardik Pandya's side 4 down for 33 runs. Abhinav Manohar and skipper pandya tried to keep the score board moving but the required run rate raised slowly and reached 16 per over in the end. Rahul Tewatia 3 sixes to Anrich Nartje brought Gt back in the game but Ishant Sharma dismissed the southpaw in the last over and ended all hope of GT. Delhi registered a remarkable victory against the champion side in their home ground.
GT vs DC live updates: Anrich Nortje got the big fish. Shubman Gill goes for drive but it traveld to Manish Pandey at point. GT lost their 2nd wicket. Just 3 runs tfrom the over.
GT: 21-2 (4)
Vijay Shankar 2 (5)
Hardik Pandya 12 (6)
last wicket:Shubman Gill c (sub)Yash Dhull b Nortje 6(7)
DC vs GT live updates: Maiden 50 for Aman Khan in any format and that too when his team needed the most. 12 runs from the over, Can they reach 150? 12 more balls to go.
DC: 119-6 (18)
Aman Hakim Khan 51 (43)
Ripal Patel 15 (9)
last wicket: Axar c Rashid Khan b Mohit Sharma 27 (30)
DC vs GT live updates: A very crucial 50 runs partnership for Delhi. 50 runs stand between the two, but Axar Patel patel couldn't have a hold on it, tried to go over the bowlers head ball didn't travel enough and Rashid Khan took a good running catch. 5 runs from the over
DC: 73-6 (14)
Aman Hakim Khan 21 (28)
DC vs GT live updates: Another unbelivable over from Mohammed Shami. He took his 4th wicket in just his 3rd over. Both Priyam Garg and Manish Pandey is back to the pavillion. Just one run and two wickets from the over.
DC: 23-5 (5)
Priyam Garg 10 (14)
Axar Patel 1 (4)
last wicket: Priyam Garg c Saha b Shami 10(14), Manish Pandey c Saha b Shami 1(4)
DC vs GT live updates: A big wicket! poor coordination between both batters and Warner covered more than half of the pitch, had no chance to come back and lost his wicket. 10 runs and a wicket from the over.
DC: 15-2 (2)
Rilee Rossouw 8 (4)
Priyam Garg 4 (6)
last wicket: Warner run out (Rashid Khan) 2(2)
DC vs GT live updates: A successful first over for the Titans, Mohammed Shami started the over with a full length, out swinger and dismissed Phlip Salt for Golden Duck. Just 5 runs and a wicket from the over
DC: 5-1 (1)
David Warner 2 (2)
Priyam Garg 3 (3)
last wicket: Philip Salt c Miller b Shami 0(1)
Teams:
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little
Squads:
Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel, Khaleel Ahmed, Praveen Dubey, Rilee Rossouw, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw, Chetan Sakariya, Aman Hakim Khan, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal
Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Shubman Gill, Srikar Bharat, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal