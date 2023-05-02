Headlines

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2023, GT vs DC Highlights: Delhi Capitals beat Gujarat Titants by 5 runs in a low scoring game

With Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, David Miller,Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tawatia the batting order looks lethal. Whereas, Mohammad Shami, Noor Ahmad and Rashid Khan are enough to give any opponent a tough fight.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 03, 2023, 12:41 AM IST

Delhi Capitals pulled off the impossible by defending 130 runs against the defending champions Gujarat Titans at the Narendar Modi stadium on Tuesday. Batting first DC had a worst start of the season as they lost 5 wickets for just 28 runs at the end of the powerplay. Axar Patel and Aman Khan kept stayed on the crease and kept the score board moving and build up a crucial 50 runs partnership. The all-rounder couldn't carry it for long and lost his wicket but Aman scored a magnificent maiden half century and took his team to a decent total. For GT Mohammad Shami was simply exceptional as he bowled his best spell by taking 4 wicket and conceding just 11 runs.

Chasing a low total Gujarat top order couldn't capitalise much and started losing wickets and at a moment they were no different than David Warner's side. By 7 overs Hardik Pandya's side 4 down for 33 runs. Abhinav Manohar and skipper pandya tried to keep the score board moving but the required run rate raised slowly and reached 16 per over in the end. Rahul Tewatia 3 sixes to Anrich Nartje brought Gt back in the game but Ishant Sharma dismissed the southpaw in the last over and ended all hope of GT. Delhi registered a remarkable victory against the champion side in their home ground.

LIVE BLOG

  • 02 May 2023, 11:00 PM

    GT vs DC live updates: Rahul Tewatia couldn't really get there as Ishant Sharma dismissed him on the 4th ball of the over and took the game away from their clutch.

    GT: 125-5 (20)

    Rashid Khan 3 (2)

    Hardik Pandya 59 (53)

    last wicket: Rahul Tewatia c Rossouw b Ishant 20(7)

  • 02 May 2023, 10:53 PM

    GT vs DC live updates: The Iceman, Rahul Tewatia hits three back-to-back sixes and changed the game. only 12 requried from the last over. 

    GT: 119-5 (18)

    Hardik Pandya 56 (51)

    Rahul Tewatia: 20 (5)

    last wicket: Abhinav Manohar c Aman Hakim Khan b Khaleel Ahmed 26(33)

  • 02 May 2023, 10:45 PM

    GT vs DC live updates:  Abhinav gone for 26, DC is dominating here. A brilliant over from Khaleel Ahmed, just 4 runs off it.

    GT:  98-5 (18)

    Hardik Pandya 53 (48)

    Rahul Tewatia: 2 (2)

    last wicket: Abhinav Manohar c Aman Hakim Khan b Khaleel Ahmed 26(33)

  • 02 May 2023, 10:41 PM

    GT vs DC live updates: 5 runs from the over. It can go anywhere from here. Gujarat need 37 from last three overs.

    GT:  94-4 (17)

    Hardik Pandya 51 (45)

    Abhinav Manohar 26 (32)

    last wicket: Miller b Kuldeep Yadav 0(3)

  • 02 May 2023, 10:32 PM

    GT vs DC live updates: Delhi Capitals need to strike here as both batter are getting close to the target. 10 runs from the over

    GT:  89-4 (16)

    Hardik Pandya 49 (43)

    Abhinav Manohar 23 (28)

    last wicket: Miller b Kuldeep Yadav 0(3)

  • 02 May 2023, 10:26 PM

    GT vs DC live updates: Last 6 overs to go and Gujarat need 60 runs. Its 10 runs per over to win. 

    GT:  71-4 (14)

    Hardik Pandya 36 (35)

    Abhinav Manohar 19 (24)

    last wicket: Miller b Kuldeep Yadav 0(3)

  • 02 May 2023, 10:23 PM

    GT vs DC live updates: Anoter good over from Axar Patel, just 5 runs off it. Gt need 68 off 42.

    GT:  63-4 (13)

    Hardik Pandya 30 (32)

    Abhinav Manohar 17 (21)

    last wicket: Miller b Kuldeep Yadav 0(3)

  • 02 May 2023, 10:20 PM

    GT vs DC live updates:   Kuldeep kept the length short as Pandya cuts it away towards sweeper cover to end the over. Required run rate raised to 9 runs per over. 

    GT:  5-4 (12)

    Abhinav Manohar 15 (19)

    Hardik Pandya 28 (28)

    last wicket: Miller b Kuldeep Yadav 0(3)

  • 02 May 2023, 10:15 PM

    GT vs DC live updates:   6 runs of the over, Gujarat need 76 off 54. 

    GT:  55-4 (11)

    Abhinav Manohar 13 (17)

    Hardik Pandya 26 (24)

    last wicket: Miller b Kuldeep Yadav 0(3)

  • 02 May 2023, 10:10 PM

    GT vs DC live updates:  A relaxing over for Gujarat 10 runs of it. They have to keep required run rate under control 

    GT:  49-4 (10)

    Hardik Pandya 24 (21)

    Abhinav Manohar 11 (14)

    last wicket: Miller b Kuldeep Yadav 0(3)

  • 02 May 2023, 10:07 PM

    GT vs DC live updates:  Gujarat Bowlers are keeping it really tight, just 4 runs from the over. Required runrate is climbing, above 8 now. 

    GT:  39-4 (9)

    Abhinav Manohar 4 (11)

    Hardik Pandya 22 (18)

    last wicket: Miller b Kuldeep Yadav 0(3)

  • 02 May 2023, 10:05 PM

    GT vs DC live updates:  Another tight over, another 2 runs over. Gujarat have to stick by this as of now. They need partnership here.

    GT:  35-4 (8)

    Abhinav Manohar 2 (7)

    Hardik Pandya 20 (16)

    last wicket: Miller b Kuldeep Yadav 0(3)

  • 02 May 2023, 09:59 PM

    GT vs DC live updates: Spin was brought into attack and it worked. Kuldeep yadav dismissed Killer Miller. its 4 down now. Just 2 runs and a wicket.

    GT:  33-4 (7)

    Abhinav Manohar 1 (2)

    Hardik Pandya 19 (15)

    last wicket: Miller b Kuldeep Yadav 0(3)

  • 02 May 2023, 09:57 PM

    GT vs DC live updates: Gujarat Titans is three down after the powerplay. Its Game on! Just 5 runs from the over.

    GT:  31-3 (6)

    David Miller 0 (1)

    Hardik Pandya 18 (13)

    last wicket: Shankar b Ishant 6 (9) 

  • 02 May 2023, 09:51 PM

    GT vs DC live updates: You miss I hit! Ishant Sharma did it for Delhi Capitals, cleans up Vijay Shankar with his knuckle ball. 

    GT:  26-3 (5) 

    Vijay Shankar 6 (9)

    Hardik Pandya 13 (8)

    last wicket: Shankar b Ishant 6 (9) 

  • 02 May 2023, 09:42 PM

    GT vs DC live updates: Anrich Nortje got the big fish. Shubman Gill goes for drive but it traveld to Manish Pandey at point. GT lost their 2nd wicket. Just 3 runs tfrom the over.

    GT:  21-2 (4) 

    Vijay Shankar 2 (5)

    Hardik Pandya 12 (6)

     

    last wicket:Shubman Gill c (sub)Yash Dhull b Nortje 6(7)

  • 02 May 2023, 09:37 PM

    GT vs DC live updates: Hardik getting into his groove 3 fours to Khaleel. Khaleed makes up for his previous over 12 runs off it.

    GT:  18-1 (3) 

    Hardik Pandya: 12 (6) 

    Shubman Gill: 6 (6)

    last wicket: Saha c Philip Salt b Khaleel Ahmed 0 (6)

  • 02 May 2023, 09:34 PM

    GT vs DC live updates: Good way to end the over by Shubman Gill. stays in the crease and slaps it away from backward point for four. 6 runs rom the over

    GT: 6-1 (2)

    Hardik Pandya:0 (0) 

    Shubman Gill: 6 (6)

    last wicket: Saha c Philip Salt b Khaleel Ahmed 0 (6)

  • 02 May 2023, 09:25 PM

    GT vs DC live updates: A brilliant start by Delhi and Khaleel Ahmed. Maiden over and a wicket. This is exactly what they wanted. 

    GT:  0-1 (1) 

    Hardik Pandya:0 (0) 

    Shubman Gill: 0 (0)

    last wicket: Saha c Philip Salt b Khaleel Ahmed 0 (6)

     

  • 02 May 2023, 09:06 PM

    DC vs GT live updates:  A very good last over by Mohit Sharma, took his 100th IPL wicket. Just 3 runs from it. End of the first inning. 

    DC: 130-8 (20)

    Kuldeep Yadav 0 (1)

    Anrich Nortje 3 (6)

    last wicket: Ripal Patel c Hardik Pandya b Mohit Sharma 23(13)

  • 02 May 2023, 09:02 PM

    DC vs GT live updates:  Rashid Khan takes his man. Aman Khan departs after scoring 50. 8 runs and a wicket from Rashid khans over.

    DC: 127-7 (19)

    Anrich Nortje 1 (3)

    Ripal Patel 22 (11)

    last wicket: Aman Hakim Khan c Abhinav Manohar b Rashid Khan 51(44)

  • 02 May 2023, 08:55 PM

    DC vs GT live updates: Maiden 50 for Aman Khan in any format and that too when his team needed the most. 12 runs from the over, Can they reach 150? 12 more balls to go.

    DC: 119-6 (18)

    Aman Hakim Khan 51 (43)

    Ripal Patel 15 (9)

    last wicket: Axar c Rashid Khan b Mohit Sharma 27 (30)

  • 02 May 2023, 08:52 PM

    DC vs GT live updates: Another good over for Delhi Capitals 16 runs off it. last 3 overs to go, how much can they score?

    DC: 107-6 (17)

    Ripal Patel 14 (8)

    Aman Hakim Khan 40 (38)

    last wicket: Axar c Rashid Khan b Mohit Sharma 27 (30)

  • 02 May 2023, 08:46 PM

    DC vs GT live updates:  Good over for Delhi, They need more such overs, 13 rus from it.

    DC: 91-6 (15)

    Ripal Patel 3 (4)

    Aman Hakim Khan 35 (36)

    last wicket: Axar c Rashid Khan b Mohit Sharma 27 (30)

  • 02 May 2023, 08:39 PM

    DC vs GT live updates:  5 more overs to go. 120 looks too far from here last batting pair on the crease. 5 runs from the over

    DC: 78-6 (15)

    Ripal Patel 1 (2)

    Aman Hakim Khan 24 (32)

    last wicket: Axar c Rashid Khan b Mohit Sharma 27 (30)

  • 02 May 2023, 08:32 PM

    DC vs GT live updates:  A very crucial 50 runs partnership for Delhi. 50 runs stand between the two, but Axar Patel patel couldn't have a hold on it, tried to go over the bowlers head ball didn't travel enough and Rashid Khan took a good running catch. 5 runs from the over

    DC: 73-6 (14)

    Aman Hakim Khan 21 (28)

     

    last wicket: Axar c Rashid Khan b Mohit Sharma 27 (30)

  • 02 May 2023, 08:26 PM

    DC vs GT live updates:  7 runs off that. Its difficult to say if Delhi can reach 120. Thats what they must be targeting. 

    DC: 68-5 (13)

    Aman Hakim Khan 19 (26)

    Axar Patel 24 (26)

    last wicket: Priyam Garg c Saha b Shami 10 (14)

  • 02 May 2023, 08:24 PM

    DC vs GT live updates:  good over from Noor Ahmad just 4 runs of it.

    DC: 58-5 (11)

    Aman Hakim Khan16 (17)

    Axar Patel 18 (23)

    last wicket: Priyam Garg c Saha b Shami 10 (14)

  • 02 May 2023, 08:16 PM

    DC vs GT live updates:  Axar trying to reduce pressure a bit. extended his arms and hit it over the rope for SIX! 10 runs from the over. 

    DC: 55-5 (10)

    Axar Patel 17 (22)

    Aman Hakim Khan 13 (12)

    last wicket: Priyam Garg c Saha b Shami 10 (14)

  • 02 May 2023, 08:09 PM

    DC vs GT live updates:  Aman Khan and Axar Patel is looking too confident here, good for Delhi. The y need to stay to take their team to a decent total. 8 runs from the over.

    DC: 40-5 (8)

    Aman Hakim Khan 11 (9)

    Axar Patel 7 (13)

    last wicket: Priyam Garg c Saha b Shami 10(14)

  • 02 May 2023, 08:05 PM

    DC vs GT live updates:  Mohammed Shami ended his 4 over spell and conceded only 11 runs from it. 4 wickets for him. 4 runs from the over.

    DC: 32-5 (7)

    Axar Patel 6 (11)

    Aman Hakim Khan 4 (5)

    last wicket: Priyam Garg c Saha b Shami 10(14), Manish Pandey c Saha b Shami 1(4)

  • 02 May 2023, 08:02 PM

    DC vs GT live updates:  Delhi need to just stay calm form some overs now. They have lost 5 wickets already. 5 runs from the over. 

    DC: 28-5 (6)

    Aman Hakim Khan 4 (5)

    Axar Patel 2 (5)

    last wicket: Priyam Garg c Saha b Shami 10(14), Manish Pandey c Saha b Shami 1(4)

  • 02 May 2023, 07:56 PM

    DC vs GT live updates: Another unbelivable over from Mohammed Shami. He took his 4th wicket in just his 3rd over. Both Priyam Garg and Manish Pandey is back to the pavillion. Just one run and two wickets from the over.

    DC: 23-5 (5)

    Priyam Garg 10 (14)

    Axar Patel 1 (4)

    last wicket: Priyam Garg c Saha b Shami 10(14), Manish Pandey c Saha b Shami 1(4)

  • 02 May 2023, 07:50 PM

    DC vs GT live updates: Delhi needs a good partnership or else this inning will end in no time. 6 runs from the over.

    DC: 22-3 (4)

    Priyam Garg 10 (13)

    Manish Pandey 1 (3)

    last wicket: Rossouw c Saha b Shami 8 (6)

  • 02 May 2023, 07:44 PM

    DC vs GT live updates: 1 run and another wicket. Mohammed Shami is on the roll here. A good length delivery and thick outside edge Saha caught an easy catch behind the stumps. 

    DC: 16-3 (3)

    Manish Pandey 0 (1)

    Priyam Garg 5 (9)

    last wicket: Rossouw c Saha b Shami 8 (6)

  • 02 May 2023, 07:38 PM

    DC vs GT live updates: A big wicket! poor coordination between both batters and Warner covered more than half of the pitch, had no chance to come back and lost his wicket. 10 runs and a wicket from the over.

    DC: 15-2 (2)

    Rilee Rossouw 8 (4)

    Priyam Garg 4 (6)

    last wicket: Warner run out (Rashid Khan) 2(2)

  • 02 May 2023, 07:34 PM

    DC vs GT live updates: A successful first over for the Titans, Mohammed Shami started the over with a full length, out swinger and dismissed Phlip Salt for Golden Duck. Just 5 runs and a wicket from the over 

    DC: 5-1 (1)

    David Warner 2 (2)

    Priyam Garg 3 (3)

    last wicket: Philip Salt c Miller b Shami 0(1)

  • 02 May 2023, 07:18 PM

    Both teams are on the ground and the game begins here

  • 02 May 2023, 07:18 PM

    Gujarat Titans Impact Subs: Shubman Gill, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Srikar Bharat, Sai Sudharsan, Shivam Mavi
    Delhi Capitals Impact Subs: Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Praveen Dubey, Abishek Porel

  • 02 May 2023, 07:16 PM

    Teams:

    Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma

    Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little

  • 02 May 2023, 07:07 PM

    Hardik Pandya: We were planning to bowl as well, thought chasing would be an ideal thing here. We spoke earlier about the kind of intent we keep and bowling wise we have been fantastic and want to stay calm and humble. We are playing the same team.

  • 02 May 2023, 07:07 PM

    David Warner: Mitch Marsh is sick, so Rilee Rossouw comes in for him. Khaleel has recovered from the niggle and he is back as well.

  • 02 May 2023, 07:03 PM

    Squads:

    Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel, Khaleel Ahmed, Praveen Dubey, Rilee Rossouw, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw, Chetan Sakariya, Aman Hakim Khan, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

    Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Shubman Gill, Srikar Bharat, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal

