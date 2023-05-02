IPL 2023, GT vs DC Highlights: Delhi Capitals beat Gujarat Titants by 5 runs in a low scoring game

With Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, David Miller,Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tawatia the batting order looks lethal. Whereas, Mohammad Shami, Noor Ahmad and Rashid Khan are enough to give any opponent a tough fight.

Delhi Capitals pulled off the impossible by defending 130 runs against the defending champions Gujarat Titans at the Narendar Modi stadium on Tuesday. Batting first DC had a worst start of the season as they lost 5 wickets for just 28 runs at the end of the powerplay. Axar Patel and Aman Khan kept stayed on the crease and kept the score board moving and build up a crucial 50 runs partnership. The all-rounder couldn't carry it for long and lost his wicket but Aman scored a magnificent maiden half century and took his team to a decent total. For GT Mohammad Shami was simply exceptional as he bowled his best spell by taking 4 wicket and conceding just 11 runs.

Chasing a low total Gujarat top order couldn't capitalise much and started losing wickets and at a moment they were no different than David Warner's side. By 7 overs Hardik Pandya's side 4 down for 33 runs. Abhinav Manohar and skipper pandya tried to keep the score board moving but the required run rate raised slowly and reached 16 per over in the end. Rahul Tewatia 3 sixes to Anrich Nartje brought Gt back in the game but Ishant Sharma dismissed the southpaw in the last over and ended all hope of GT. Delhi registered a remarkable victory against the champion side in their home ground.