CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Highlights: Defending champions Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets

Cricket
CSK vs GT, Indian Premier League 2023 Highlights: A fascinating contest but it is the reigning champions Gujarat who have come out of top and have made it 3 wins out of 3 against Chennai.
In the opening match of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat Titans emerged victorious over Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets, thanks to a superb knock by Shubman Gill. Gill anchored the 179-run chase with a brilliant score of 63 off only 36 balls, including six fours and three sixes.
Earlier, CSK had set a challenging target of 178 for 7, with Ruturaj Gaikwad scoring an impressive 92 off 50 balls and MS Dhoni contributing a quickfire 14 not out. However, the Titans' bowlers, including Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, and Joshua Little, took crucial wickets to restrict CSK's total.
GT skipper Hardik Pandya had won the toss and opted to bowl first, a decision that ultimately paid off for his team. Overall, it was an exciting and well-fought match, with both teams displaying their skills and determination on the field.
We have reached the conclusion of our coverage of the IPL 2023 opening ceremony and Match 1. Gujarat Titans have continued their winning streak from last year by successfully chasing down their opponent's score, marking an impressive start to their campaign.
Tomorrow promises to be an exciting day as we have a double header lined up for you. Firstly, PBKS will take on KKR in the evening, followed by LSG's match against DC.
Rahul Tewatia has finished off in style, drilling the ball down the ground and spreading his arms in celebration. Gujarat Titans have maintained their unbeaten run against Chennai Super Kings with a five-wicket win, kickstarting IPL 2023 with a resounding victory.
GT 182/5 (19.2)
Rahul Tewatia 15(14)
Rashid Khan 10(3)
After a challenging evening where Tushar Deshpande conceded numerous runs, he finally finds some relief by dismissing the well-established Shubman Gill. Gill departs for an impressive 63 runs on the final ball of the 15th over, caught by Ruturaj Gaikwad at deep midwicket.
GT 138/4 (15)
Rahul Tewatia 0(0)
Vijay Shankar 13(12)
Last Wicket Shubman Gill 63(36)
The ball was short, and Gill expertly pumped it in front of square for a boundary of four runs. He followed it up with a couple of quick singles. Then, a slower bouncer came his way, but Gill was ready and top-edged it over Dhoni for another four runs. The Titans decided to review a second bouncer in the over, but unfortunately for them, they lost the review.
GT 127/3 (14)
Shubman Gill 56(33)
Vijay Shankar 9(9)
Last Wicket Hardik Pandya 8(11)
Jadeja has done it again! He has just taken out Hardik with a clean hit! Jadeja delivered a powerful ball that hit the top of the off as Hardik tried to execute a rather unusual sweep.
GT 93/2 (10)
Shubman Gill 51(31)
Vijay Shankar 3(5)
Last Wicket Hardik Pandya 8(11)
Rajvardhan Hangargekar has returned to the field and immediately makes an impact! He successfully catches Sai out behind the wicket, providing a much-needed breakthrough for the team.
GT 93/2 (10)
Shubman Gill 38(26)
Hardik Pandya 3(3)
Last Wicket Sai Sudarshan 22(17)
Mitchell Santner has now entered the game, and Sudharsan and Gill are determined to maintain their momentum. Sudharsan expertly pulls Santner for a four, while Gill skillfully goes inside out over cover to collect four more runs.
GT 82/1 (8)
Shubman Gill 33(21)
Sai Sudarshan 19(13)
Last Wicket Wriddhiman Saha 25(16)
Saha is out! The ball was in the air and Dube made a fantastic catch at third. Hangargekar has made an impressive start by taking a wicket in his very first over.
Sai Sudharsan steps in as the Impact Player, taking the place of Kane Williamson. Sudharsan is quick to make his mark with a stunning FOUR, elegantly clipped through square leg.
GT 41/1 (4)
Shubman Gill 9(8)
Sai Sudarshan 4(1)
Last Wicket Wriddhiman Saha 25(16)
Deepak Chahar has taken the new ball and is ready to make his mark. He delivers a fine outswinger that catches Saha off guard, causing him to leave it on length. 3 runs off the over.
GT 3/0 (1)
Shubman Gill 2(2)
Wriddhiman Saha 1(4)
Dhoni delivers a powerful hit, sending the ball soaring over deep mid-wicket for a massive SIX! The bowler attempts to adjust, but Dhoni expertly slices the ball behind point for a FOUR. The next ball is a slower one, and Dhoni attempts to heave it, but misses the mark. Nevertheless, he finishes the innings with a single, capping off an impressive performance on the field.
CSK 178/7 (20)
Mitchell Santner 1(3)
MS Dhoni 14(7)
Last wicket Shivam Dube 19(18)
As the ball soars through the air, Ruturaj attempts to hit it to deep long-on, but unfortunately, he holes out. However, there is a moment of uncertainty as the umpire signals for a referral to determine if it was a no-ball. The TV umpire reviews the footage and confirms that the ball was below the waist, resulting in Ruturaj being out on 92. Joseph delivers a length ball that Jadeja flicks to the deep, resulting in another out.
CSK 155/6 (18)
Shivam Dube 11(15)
MS Dhoni 1(1)
Last wicket Ravindra Jadeja 1(2)
Joseph delivers another steep bouncer, causing Dube to struggle for air. As the ball rises, Dube mistimes his shot, sending the ball down the ground for a single. Gaikwad also falters, chipping the ball to mid-off for another single.
CSK 140/4 (16)
Shivam Dube 9(11)
Ruturaj Gaikwad 82(44)
Last wicket Ambati Rayudu 12(12)
Rayudu's attempt at a big swing falls short as Little delivers a precise delivery, shattering the stumps and sending Rayudu back to the pavilion.
CSK 121/4 (13)
Shivam Dube 0(1)
Ruturaj Gaikwad 76(37)
Last wicket Ambati Rayudu 12(12)
Joshua Little has made his return to the game. He delivers a tighter line and expertly cuts it across the length, leaving Rayudu's blade in the dust. A single follows, but the excitement doesn't stop there. Ruturaj swivels to crack yet another impressive six, bringing the total score for CSK to 100.
CSK 100/3 (11)
Ambati Rayudu 4(8)
Ruturaj Gaikwad 63(30)
Last wicket Ben Stokes 7(6)
Alzarri delivers a ball, and Ruturaj expertly flicks it through square-leg for a magnificent six! And another six follows! Alzarri tries to change things up, but Gaikwad is ready and hooks the ball over square-leg for a massive boundary. This impressive shot brings Gaikwad's score to 50 in just 23 balls.
CSK 90/3 (9)
Ambati Rayudu 1(1)
Ruturaj Gaikwad 56(25)
Last wicket Ben Stokes 7(6)
Rashid Khan delivers a stunning ball to Stokes, resulting in an out! Rashid expertly hits the perfect length and drifts the ball in, causing Stokes to make an under-edge. However, Saha's lightning-fast reflexes allow him to make an incredible grab.
CSK 72/3 (8)
Ambati Rayudu 1(1)
Ruturaj Gaikwad 38(19)
Last wicket Ben Stokes 7(6)
Moeen's appeal for a leg-before by Rashid in the sixth over was initially successful, but it was later overturned. However, this time around, there is little room for doubt regarding his dismissal. He was caught-behind for 23 after an audible nick.
CSK 51/2 (6)
Ben Stokes 1(1)
Ruturaj Gaikwad 24(13)
Last wicket Moeen Ali 23(17)
Moeen Ali expertly struck the ball down the ground, sending it soaring over the boundary line, after Mohammed Shami delivered a dangerous beamer. Shami's near-yorker was skillfully dug out by Moeen, who effortlessly cleared the long off boundary.
CSK 46/1 (5)
Moeen Ali 19(12)
Ruturaj Gaikwad 24(13)
Last wicket Devon Conway 1(6)
Shami strikes! Conway is out! Mohammed Shami has reached his 100th wicket milestone! With a sharp slide, Shami caught Conway off guard, causing him to play around the line and ultimately leading to his dismissal.
CSK 14/1 (3)
Moeen Ali 0(4)
Ruturaj Gaikwad 12(8)
Last wicket Devon Conway 1(6)
Hardik Pandya is now taking charge of the attack. He delivers a back-of-length ball, and Ruturaj responds with a gentle flick across the line, resulting in a fantastic FOUR! And another FOUR follows! Ruturaj's performance is nothing short of classy as he expertly slices the ball from the top of off, sending it between point and cover.
CSK 13/0 (2)
Devon Conway 1(5)
Ruturaj Gaikwad 11(7)
Conway initiates the play by tapping the first ball towards mid-wicket. However, as Shami rushes in with a high delivery onto the pads, Conway attempts to shuffle across. Shami's delivery exhibits extra skid off the deck, resulting in a leg bye for CSK.
CSK 2/0 (1)
Devon Conway 0(4)
Ruturaj Gaikwad 1(2)
Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph
Pandya: We'll bowl first. It's always good to play here. New start, new season, quite exciting. Almost everyone in the country has got motivation from him (Dhoni). Been a fan and admirer of him. Want boys to enjoy it. Result will take care of itself. It's different - I've left it in the coach. Ashu pa works all night on what needs to be done. I don't know (combination for today).
Dhoni: Were also looking to bowl. Looks a good wicket and I don't think it will change. Don't know if there will be dew because it rained last night. You want to play in front of people. This stadium is twice the capacity of other stadiums. Fantastic atmohsphere. Preparation was good. We assembled quite early. It's a luxury to have (impact player). It becomes slightly easy to take the decision because you can use it at any time. Influence of allrounder has become slightly less because of the rule.
We have three performers, Rashmika Madanna, Tamannaah, and Arijit Singh, as well as BCCI president Roger Binny, secretary Jay Shah, and IPL chairman Arun Dhumal on the stage.
Then they are joined, in spectacular style, by the two captains — MS Dhoni of CSK and Hardik Pandya of GT. The IPL trophy has also been carried to the centre, as the 16th season of the cash-rich competition begins!
Hello Gujarat Titans and greetings to Chennai Super Kings, goes Rashmika Mandhana who will perform next in the final act of the opening ceremony.
Tamannaah Bhatia ignites the stage following Arijit's electrifying performance.
During the opening ceremony, the captain of the Chennai Super Kings was caught on camera briefly singing along to the songs. Arijit Singh, who was on a moving stand, had the entire stadium under his spell. Typically, opening ceremonies can be mundane and predictable, but this was not the case here. Arijit's performance was nothing short of spectacular, as he effortlessly belted out one chart-topping hit after another. It was evident that he had the audience in the palm of his hand.
Arijit, standing before a capacity crowd of over one hundred thousand at the Narendra Modi Stadium, admits, "I have never performed in front of such a massive audience before."
The opening ceremony has commenced at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Mandira Bedi, who previously hosted the Women's Premier League opening ceremony, is now gracing the Indian Premier League with her presence as the host.
As the excitement builds up for the start of the IPL, fans are eagerly anticipating the performances and festivities that will take place during the opening ceremony.
The Narendra Modi Stadium boasts a diverse range of pitches, which GT is poised to utilize to their advantage. Historically, teams have had greater success batting second, with an average score of approximately 150. While rain fell the previous night, it is anticipated that the weather will hold out, allowing for an exciting and uninterrupted match.
Motera has always been an iconic venue in India, but it was not considered the most impressive structure. However, after undergoing a massive renovation, it has now become the largest stadium in the world and has been renamed after India's current Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. The Narendra Modi Stadium has become the go-to destination for any major match, and it is set to host the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2023 season.
The England Test captain has been relatively quiet on the T20 front in recent years, focusing his attention solely on red ball cricket. However, it must be noted that he appeared fully committed to RR last season, as evidenced by the fact that he sustained a finger injury while fielding, which ultimately ruled him out for the season.
Now, he finds himself with a team that has a proven track record of managing older, injury-prone players while still achieving success. The fact that he may not bowl in the first few games could be viewed as a minor but expected complication, given that the team faced a similar situation with Shane Watson, who ultimately became the opener that propelled them to two titles.
The Delhi Capitals have officially announced Abhishek Porel as the replacement wicketkeeper for Rishabh Pant for the upcoming season. With the recent appointment of Warner as captain in Pant's absence, there was a lot of uncertainty surrounding who would take his place behind the wickets. While there were speculations that Sarfaraz Khan and Phil Salt, who have occasionally kept wickets, could be tried out, the Delhi Capitals have opted for a specialist in Porel.
The opening ceremony of IPL 2023 is set to be a spectacular event, featuring captivating performances by two of Bollywood's brightest stars, Tamannah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandhana.
The IPL 2023 season is set to bring about a plethora of exciting changes. Here are the details:
1. An intriguing new impact player rule has been introduced, adding an extra layer of strategy to team selection.
2. Playing XIs will now be decided after the toss.
3. Teams will face an over rate penalty for failing to complete their overs in time.
4. Any unfair movement by the wicket-keeper or fielder will result in a penalty.
5. Finally, there will be a review system in place for no balls and wides, ensuring accurate and fair decisions are made on the field.
(READ| IPL 2023: What is new Impact Player rule in the Indian Premier League? Know new changes)
In the 2022 IPL season, Gujarat Titans made their debut and faced off against CSK only twice. Impressively, GT emerged victorious in both matches. Let's take a closer look at the results:
On May 15, 2022, GT scored 137/3 and beat CSK's score of 133/5 by 5 wickets.
On April 17, 2022, GT scored 170/7 and won against CSK's score of 169/5 by 3 wickets.
Gujarat Giants: Hardik Pandya (captain), Shubman Gill, Kona Bharat (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, R Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Sai Sudharshan, Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi, Mathew Wade, Odean Smith, Urvil Patel, Darshan Nalkande, David Miller (not available in first 2 games), Josh Little (first match not available), Yash Dayal, Jayant Yadav, Odean Smith, Noor Ahmed, Alzarri Joseph
Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane, Sisanda Magala, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Ahay Mandal, Nishant Sindhu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Subharnshu Senapati, Simarjeet Singh, matheesa Pathirana, Mahesh Theekshana, Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Shaikh Rasheed, Tushar Deshpande.
Greetings and a warm welcome to our live coverage of the highly anticipated IPL 2023 season opener. Today's match features the defending champions, the Gujarat Titans, led by the talented Hardik Pandya, facing off against the formidable Chennai Super Kings, captained by the legendary MS Dhoni.