CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Highlights: Defending champions Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets

CSK vs GT, Indian Premier League 2023 Highlights: A fascinating contest but it is the reigning champions Gujarat who have come out of top and have made it 3 wins out of 3 against Chennai.

In the opening match of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat Titans emerged victorious over Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets, thanks to a superb knock by Shubman Gill. Gill anchored the 179-run chase with a brilliant score of 63 off only 36 balls, including six fours and three sixes.

Earlier, CSK had set a challenging target of 178 for 7, with Ruturaj Gaikwad scoring an impressive 92 off 50 balls and MS Dhoni contributing a quickfire 14 not out. However, the Titans' bowlers, including Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, and Joshua Little, took crucial wickets to restrict CSK's total.

GT skipper Hardik Pandya had won the toss and opted to bowl first, a decision that ultimately paid off for his team. Overall, it was an exciting and well-fought match, with both teams displaying their skills and determination on the field.

Check CSK vs GT Highlights here: