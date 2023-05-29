IPL 2023 final, CSK vs GT, live score and updates: Rain interrupts play as Gaikwad, Conway begin chase for Chennai

The highly anticipated 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) was scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 28 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, due to incessant rain, the match was postponed to the reserve day, which fell on Monday.
CSK boasts an impressive track record, having won the IPL title four times. With a squad of world-class players, including the likes of MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Ravindra Jadeja, they are undoubtedly the most experienced team in the competition.
On the other hand, GT is the defending champion and is looking to make history by becoming the first team to win back-to-back IPL titles. Led by the dynamic duo of Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan, they have a young and exciting team that is sure to give CSK a run for their money.
Despite the delay, fans are eagerly anticipating the match, which promises to be a thrilling contest. It remains to be seen who will emerge victorious, but one thing is for sure - this IPL final is not to be missed!
The ground staff has done an exceptional job in preparing the practice pitch. They have expertly applied a combination of sawdust and green sand, and are currently diligently rolling it to ensure that the ground is game-ready as soon as possible. The umpires and match referee, Javagal Srinath, are currently in discussion with the ground staff.
The groundsmen are diligently working on drying the practice strip at the Narendra Modi Stadium. We have received an update that the officials will conduct their next inspection at 10:45pm.
Rain has stopped in Ahmedabad and the covers are off.
Pitch inspection to take place at 10:45 PM IST.#TATAIPL | #Final | #CSKvGT
Although the rain has ceased, the covers remain in place at the esteemed Narendra Modi Stadium. Fortunately, this venue boasts exceptional drainage capabilities, and if precipitation does not persist, we can expect the game to commence shortly.
Deshpande's bowling seems to be faltering as the wheels come off. His first ball goes full and wide, allowing Hardik to smash it over deep extra. Sudharsan, on the other hand, continues to dominate the game, moving into the eighties with a boundary off the fourth ball. Hardik finishes the over with a maximum, leaving the opposition team in a precarious position.
GT 200/2 (19)
Sai Sudarshan 84(44)
Hardik Pandya 21(11)
Saha has just reached his half-century off 36 balls, thanks to a well-placed four. Additionally, the partnership between Saha and Sudharsan has also reached the 50 mark.
GT 124/1 (13)
Sai Sudarshan 30(21)
Wriddhiman Saha 53(37)
Jaddu has entered the attack and Saha has been granted a second chance on the second ball. Gill has called for a swift run, but Saha has failed to make it back to the non-striker's end. However, Jaddu fumbled the ball and broke the bails without having it in hand. Nevertheless, Jaddu had a last laugh as he outsmarted Gill with a clever turn, and Dhoni promptly removed the bails with Gill's foot clearly outside the crease.
GT 67/1 (7)
Shubman Gill 39(20)
Wriddhiman Saha 28(22)
How about that for a glovework
Big breakthrough for @ChennaiIPL as @imjadeja strikes! #GT lose Shubman Gill.
Deshpande continues and Gill greets him with his signature half-swat, half-pull shot, resulting in a four. Gill then seamlessly executes a pickup shot, adding another four to his score. To complete his hat-trick of fours, Gill confidently drives the ball to the long-off fence with a hint of disdain.
GT 38/0 (4)
Shubman Gill 17(0)
Wriddhiman Saha 21(14)
Saha and Gill are set to open the batting, with Chahar taking the new ball. The field is set with a slip and short third in place for Saha. Chahar begins with an innocuous dot, showing a little bit of swing.
GT 4/0 (1)
Shubman Gill 2(2)
Wriddhiman Saha 2(4)
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
Chennai Super Kings win the toss and elect to field first against Gujarat Titans.
Dhoni: We'll bowl first with the rain forecast being around. Yesterday we were in the dressing room. As a cricketer you always want to play. It was the crowd that suffered the most. Hopefully we can entertain them. Pitch has been under cover for a long time, but throughout the tournament the pitch has behaved well over here. Quite happy it will be a 20-over game we'll be playing. Serves justice to the tournament like this. Same team.
Pandya: Would've bowled first as well, but my heart wanted to bat so I don't mind losing the toss. We spoke that it is something out of our control (weather). Whichever team plays better will have their hands on the trophy. I like keeping the boys cool, and they repay me. It's a flat track (what he makes of the pitch?).
The weather has been kind to us today, and now it's time for the glittering closing ceremony to begin at the Narendra Modi Stadium. We're kicking things off with a performance from none other than King!
In the event of inclement weather, the match may be shortened to a 5-over per contest or, if necessary, a Super Over may be conducted. However, if neither of these options are feasible, the team with the highest ranking on the league table will be declared the winner.
There are rumors circulating that rain may occur during the upcoming match. However, according to Accuweather, the forecast predicts only slight cloudiness in the evening. We can only hope that their prediction is accurate.
Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings have met on four occasions. As it stands, Gujarat Titans have emerged victorious in three of these encounters, while Chennai Super Kings have only managed to secure one win.
CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu
GT: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Abhinav Manohar, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal
Greetings and welcome to our live coverage of the highly anticipated IPL 2023 final between CSK and GT. Stay tuned for all the latest updates and highlights.