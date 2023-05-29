IPL 2023 final, CSK vs GT, live score and updates: Rain interrupts play as Gaikwad, Conway begin chase for Chennai

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final Cricket Live Score

The highly anticipated 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) was scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 28 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, due to incessant rain, the match was postponed to the reserve day, which fell on Monday.

CSK boasts an impressive track record, having won the IPL title four times. With a squad of world-class players, including the likes of MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Ravindra Jadeja, they are undoubtedly the most experienced team in the competition.

On the other hand, GT is the defending champion and is looking to make history by becoming the first team to win back-to-back IPL titles. Led by the dynamic duo of Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan, they have a young and exciting team that is sure to give CSK a run for their money.

Despite the delay, fans are eagerly anticipating the match, which promises to be a thrilling contest. It remains to be seen who will emerge victorious, but one thing is for sure - this IPL final is not to be missed!

Follow CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Live Score here: