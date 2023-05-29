Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

IPL 2023 final, CSK vs GT, live score and updates: Rain interrupts play as Gaikwad, Conway begin chase for Chennai

On Sunday, the weather was in complete disarray as the rain persisted for nearly four hours. The situation was so dire that even the groundsmen were unable to prepare the pitch for a mere five-over match.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 29, 2023, 10:55 PM IST

IPL 2023 final, CSK vs GT, live score and updates: Rain interrupts play as Gaikwad, Conway begin chase for Chennai
CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final Cricket Live Score

The highly anticipated 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) was scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 28 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, due to incessant rain, the match was postponed to the reserve day, which fell on Monday.

CSK boasts an impressive track record, having won the IPL title four times. With a squad of world-class players, including the likes of MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Ravindra Jadeja, they are undoubtedly the most experienced team in the competition.

On the other hand, GT is the defending champion and is looking to make history by becoming the first team to win back-to-back IPL titles. Led by the dynamic duo of Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan, they have a young and exciting team that is sure to give CSK a run for their money.

Despite the delay, fans are eagerly anticipating the match, which promises to be a thrilling contest. It remains to be seen who will emerge victorious, but one thing is for sure - this IPL final is not to be missed!

Follow CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Live Score here:

LIVE Blog
29 May 2023
10:40 PM

CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: 

The ground staff has done an exceptional job in preparing the practice pitch. They have expertly applied a combination of sawdust and green sand, and are currently diligently rolling it to ensure that the ground is game-ready as soon as possible. The umpires and match referee, Javagal Srinath, are currently in discussion with the ground staff.

10:18 PM

CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: 

The groundsmen are diligently working on drying the practice strip at the Narendra Modi Stadium. We have received an update that the officials will conduct their next inspection at 10:45pm. 

09:10 PM

CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: 

Although the rain has ceased, the covers remain in place at the esteemed Narendra Modi Stadium. Fortunately, this venue boasts exceptional drainage capabilities, and if precipitation does not persist, we can expect the game to commence shortly.

 

08:37 PM

CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: 

Deshpande's bowling seems to be faltering as the wheels come off. His first ball goes full and wide, allowing Hardik to smash it over deep extra. Sudharsan, on the other hand, continues to dominate the game, moving into the eighties with a boundary off the fourth ball. Hardik finishes the over with a maximum, leaving the opposition team in a precarious position.

GT 200/2 (19)

Sai Sudarshan 84(44)

Hardik Pandya 21(11)

08:16 PM

CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: 

Saha has just reached his half-century off 36 balls, thanks to a well-placed four. Additionally, the partnership between Saha and Sudharsan has also reached the 50 mark.

GT 124/1 (13)

Sai Sudarshan 30(21)

Wriddhiman Saha 53(37)

07:54 PM

CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: 

Jaddu has entered the attack and Saha has been granted a second chance on the second ball. Gill has called for a swift run, but Saha has failed to make it back to the non-striker's end. However, Jaddu fumbled the ball and broke the bails without having it in hand. Nevertheless, Jaddu had a last laugh as he outsmarted Gill with a clever turn, and Dhoni promptly removed the bails with Gill's foot clearly outside the crease.

GT 67/1 (7)

Shubman Gill 39(20)

Wriddhiman Saha 28(22)

07:40 PM

CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: 

Deshpande continues and Gill greets him with his signature half-swat, half-pull shot, resulting in a four. Gill then seamlessly executes a pickup shot, adding another four to his score. To complete his hat-trick of fours, Gill confidently drives the ball to the long-off fence with a hint of disdain.

GT 38/0 (4)

Shubman Gill 17(0)

Wriddhiman Saha 21(14)

07:08 PM

CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: 

Saha and Gill are set to open the batting, with Chahar taking the new ball. The field is set with a slip and short third in place for Saha. Chahar begins with an innocuous dot, showing a little bit of swing.

GT 4/0 (1)

Shubman Gill 2(2)

Wriddhiman Saha 2(4)

07:05 PM

CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Teams

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

06:47 PM

CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings opt to bowl

Dhoni: We'll bowl first with the rain forecast being around. Yesterday we were in the dressing room. As a cricketer you always want to play. It was the crowd that suffered the most. Hopefully we can entertain them. Pitch has been under cover for a long time, but throughout the tournament the pitch has behaved well over here. Quite happy it will be a 20-over game we'll be playing. Serves justice to the tournament like this. Same team.

Pandya: Would've bowled first as well, but my heart wanted to bat so I don't mind losing the toss. We spoke that it is something out of our control (weather). Whichever team plays better will have their hands on the trophy. I like keeping the boys cool, and they repay me. It's a flat track (what he makes of the pitch?).

06:13 PM

CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: 

The weather has been kind to us today, and now it's time for the glittering closing ceremony to begin at the Narendra Modi Stadium. We're kicking things off with a performance from none other than King!

06:11 PM

CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: What if the game gets washed out?

In the event of inclement weather, the match may be shortened to a 5-over per contest or, if necessary, a Super Over may be conducted. However, if neither of these options are feasible, the team with the highest ranking on the league table will be declared the winner.

06:07 PM

CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: weather Forecast

There are rumors circulating that rain may occur during the upcoming match. However, according to Accuweather, the forecast predicts only slight cloudiness in the evening. We can only hope that their prediction is accurate.

06:06 PM

CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Head-to-head

Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings have met on four occasions. As it stands, Gujarat Titans have emerged victorious in three of these encounters, while Chennai Super Kings have only managed to secure one win.

06:03 PM

CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Squads

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu

GT: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Abhinav Manohar, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal

06:02 PM

CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Hello and Welcome!

Greetings and welcome to our live coverage of the highly anticipated IPL 2023 final between CSK and GT. Stay tuned for all the latest updates and highlights.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sonam Bajwa oozes oomph in wet look dress in hot photos on Instagram, fans call her 'a complete stunner'
Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Athiya Shetty, Khushi Kapoor, Alaviaa Jaffrey, attend Tania Shroff's birthday bash
Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet
Who is Aarti Mittal, actress and casting director arrested for allegedly running sex racket?
Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Om Raut, Sunny Singh launch Adipurush trailer; Saif Ali Khan missing from grand event
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Public gatherings banned in Mumbai till June 11, what's allowed, what's not
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.