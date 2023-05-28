Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ellyse Perry, Shreyanka Patil power RCB to WPL 2024 final with dominant win over Mumbai Indians Women

Water supply to be affected in some parts of Delhi on March 15 and 16; Check affected areas list

'Hardik kya chaand se utar ke aaya hai?': Former India pacer slams MI captain for skipping domestic cricket

'Electoral bonds was world's biggest extortion racket run by PM Modi': Rahul Gandhi

DNA Explainer: What is 'One Nation, One Election' and why Centre wants to implement it?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ellyse Perry, Shreyanka Patil power RCB to WPL 2024 final with dominant win over Mumbai Indians Women

Water supply to be affected in some parts of Delhi on March 15 and 16; Check affected areas list

'Hardik kya chaand se utar ke aaya hai?': Former India pacer slams MI captain for skipping domestic cricket

8 big-budget Bollywood films that got shelved

8 amazing pictures of stars captured by NASA 

10 vegetarian foods for your weight loss diet 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan attends cricket match in Mumbai hours after reports of hospitalisation, shocked fans say...

Meet actor who once drove used car, was isolated in Bollywood, then gave blockbuster, now drives Lamborghini, is worth..

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

Latest News

Updated :

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    This person helped Amitabh Bachchan during his bankruptcy phase, actor asked him to give work, made his comeback with...

    Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan: Netizens praise VFX of live-action adaption, say 'Adipurush walon kuch seekho'

    Electoral bonds: SC raps SBI for not disclosing bond numbers, seeks response by March 18

    Major setback for Delhi Capitals as England star pulls out of IPL 2024

    Meet Pratibha Patil, lawyer who was India's first woman President, commuted death sentence of 35 people

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

    From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

    Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

    Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE
    Advertisement