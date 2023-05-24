LSG vs MI Highlights, IPL 2023 Eliminator: Mumbai Indians beat Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs

Cricket
Mumbai's triumph has earned them a spot in Qualifier 2, where they will face off against the defending champions, Gujarat Titans, at their home venue.
On Wednesday, Mumbai Indians secured a resounding victory over Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023 Eliminator at Chepauk, thanks to the sensational bowling performance of Akash Madhwal.
Madhwal's impressive display saw him claim five wickets in just 3.3 overs, ultimately leading to Lucknow's dismissal for a mere 101 runs in their pursuit of 183.
With Madhwal's exceptional form and the team's unwavering determination, Mumbai is poised to continue their winning streak and emerge victorious in the upcoming match.
Akash Madhwal delivered a flawless yorker that left Mohsin Khan with no chance of making contact. The ball sailed past his bat and crashed into the stumps, leaving the Lucknow Super Giants defeated by a staggering 81 runs at the hands of the Mumbai Indians.
MI 182/8 (20)
LSG 101 (16.3)
Piyush Chawla has entered the game, and Mumbai is hoping to use spin to suffocate Lucknow. Stoinis and Krunal are patiently waiting for their opportunity to make a big play. However, with the sluggish Chepauk surface, this run chase promises to be an intriguing battle.
LSG 65/2 (7)
Krunal Pandya 7(7)
Marcus Stoinis 33(16)
Chris Jordan has just taken his first wicket, and it's a big one! He managed to remove the dangerous Mayers, who attempted a pull shot but ended up hitting it straight to Green at mid-wicket.
LSG 28/2 (4)
Krunal Pandya 0(2)
Marcus Stoinis 5(3)
Nehal Wadhera delivered an impressive performance, scoring 23 runs in just 12 balls. However, Lucknow's Naveen-ul-Haq countered with a four-wicket haul, providing his team with a strong opportunity to compete.
MI 182/8 (20)
Hrithik Shokeen 0(1)
Nehal Wadhera 23(12)
Naveen-ul-Haq has put an end to the 66-run partnership that had been formed in just 38 balls. He dismissed Surya, who had attempted to hit a slower delivery but ended up chipping it in the air. Gowtham was quick to react and took a comfortable catch at long-off. He continued his impressive performance by delivering another slower delivery that proved too difficult for Green to handle. The ball missed Green's expansive drive and went on to hit the stumps, resulting in his dismissal.
MI 105/4 (11)
Tilak Varma 1(1)
Cameron Green 41(23)
On a slow pitch, Surya and Green are exhibiting exceptional batting skills. Surya impressively dispatched Bishnoi over the covers for a boundary. However, Lucknow must break this partnership to regain momentum in the game.
MI 98/2 (10)
Suryakumar Yadav 27(16)
Cameron Green 41(22)
Ravi Bishnoi enters the attack and induces a top-edge, but Surya survives as the ball evades the fielder at short fine-leg. This is an exciting phase of play, with Surya pursuing the spinner and Bishnoi delivering a stump-to-stump line in search of a wicket.
MI 75/2 (8)
Suryakumar Yadav 13(9)
Cameron Green 32(17)
Yash Thakur strikes, and the extra bounce helps Ishan obtain a thick outside edge while attempting an extended upper cut but ending up with an edge with the keeper pouching a great catch.
MI 46/2 (5)
Suryakumar Yadav 8(4)
Cameron Green 8(4)
K. Gowtham has entered the attack, and Ishan wasted no time in making his mark. With a quick flash, he expertly guided the spinner for two consecutive boundaries by deftly opening the face of his bat.
MI 13/0 (2)
Ishan Kishan 13(8)
Rohit Sharma 0(4)
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Mohsin Khan
Impact Subs: Kyle Mayers, Daniel Sams, Yudhvir Singh, Swapnil Singh, Amit Mishra.
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal
Impact Subs: Ramandeep Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Sandeep Warrier.
Krunal Pandya: It has been an up and down season, but we have fought and never gave up. We have match winners, it's a team effort from us, that's a really good sign. We have covered all bases, just need to execute our skills. We would have batted first as well, but now we have to play some good cricket.
Rohit Sharma: We are going to bat first. Typical Chennai wicket, looks good at the moment, don't know how much wear and tear will happen. Back in Mumbai we want to chase, this ground here with a longer boundary, it's better to put up a score. The boys are upbeat about it, we have qualified and we are here. There have been ups and downs, but we have learnt a lot, and learnt what we can do as a team. We are ready for this game. We have one change, Kartikeya is out, Shokeen is in.
Lucknow Super Giants have been fortunate enough to have KL Rahul on their team and they are hoping to continue their winning streak as they face off against Mumbai tonight.
Marcus Stoinis has been a standout player, having scored an impressive 368 runs in 14 matches. Additionally, Nicholas Pooran has also been a valuable asset to the team, contributing 358 runs in the same number of matches.
Lucknow Super Giants: Krunal Pandya (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yudhvir Charak and Karun Nair.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Chris Jordan, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Dewald Brevis, Piyush Chawla, Tim David, Raghav Goyal, Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan (wk), Duan Jansen, Chris Jordan, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Hrithik Shokeen, Tristan Stubbs, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Suryakumar Yadav.
The highly anticipated first official knockout match of the IPL 2023 is finally here. The Lucknow Super Giants will go head-to-head with the Mumbai Indians at the iconic Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The stakes are high, as the winner will advance to Qualifier 2 and face off against GT, the loser of Qualifier 1. However, the loser of this match will have to pack their bags and head home, making this a do-or-die situation.
Chennai
It's now or never for both the teams!
