LSG vs MI Highlights, IPL 2023 Eliminator: Mumbai Indians beat Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs

Mumbai's triumph has earned them a spot in Qualifier 2, where they will face off against the defending champions, Gujarat Titans, at their home venue.

On Wednesday, Mumbai Indians secured a resounding victory over Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023 Eliminator at Chepauk, thanks to the sensational bowling performance of Akash Madhwal.

Madhwal's impressive display saw him claim five wickets in just 3.3 overs, ultimately leading to Lucknow's dismissal for a mere 101 runs in their pursuit of 183.

With Madhwal's exceptional form and the team's unwavering determination, Mumbai is poised to continue their winning streak and emerge victorious in the upcoming match.

