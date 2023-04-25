Headlines

HomeCricket

Cricket

DC vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, has lost two of their previous battles and would be hoping to break the losing streak. Opener Harry Brook and skipper Aiden Markram will be the most important asset for the Hyderabad team.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 12:14 AM IST

Delhi Capitals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 runs in a thrilling last over at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium. Batting slow through out the innings SRH batters took the requried run rate above 13 started losing wickets chasing that. Mukesh Kumar bowled a brilliant last over defending 13 runs. He conceded only 5 runs of it and delivered when the skipper needed him the most. With two back-to-back wins Delhi now has 4 points due to the exceptional bowling performance by the whole bowling unit.  

Bowling first Sunrisers Hyderabad restricted Delhi capitals for 144 after a brilliant bowling attack. Philip Salt who opened the innings with David Warner, lost his wicket in the first over. Mitchell Marsh tried scoring runs from one end but Natarajan’s inswinger dismissed his plan too and then it was Washington Sundar who took three wickets in a single over and crippled DC. Axar Patel and Manish Pandey played slow and controlled innings and took DC past 130 as they stood together for 69 runs and somehow DC managed to get 144 on board and their bowlers defended the total.

 

LIVE BLOG

  • 25 Apr 2023, 12:12 AM

    Thank you for tuning in as we now conclude our live updates. We will comeback again tomorrow, when Gujarat Titans will face Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium.  

  • 24 Apr 2023, 11:09 PM

    DC vs SRH live update: Sunrisers failed to score 13 runs from the last over. as Mukesh Kumar delivered his skills at the right time. Conceded just 5 runs.

    SRH: 137-6 (20)

    Washington Sundar204(15)

    Marco Jansen 2 (3)

    Last wicket: Abhishek Sharma c and b Kuldeep Yadav 5(5)

  • 24 Apr 2023, 11:06 PM

    DC vs SRH live update: A wicket and few runs, its getting close. Klaasen gone but Washington is still on the strike. 13 runs requried from the last over.

    SRH: 132-6 (19)

    Washington Sundar20 (11)

    Marco Jansen1 (1)

    Last wicket: Abhishek Sharma c and b Kuldeep Yadav 5(5)

  • 24 Apr 2023, 11:00 PM

    DC vs SRH live update: A good over for SRH, They are getting close to win here. 15 runs from the over.

    SRH: 122-5 (18)

    Washington Sundar 15 (9)

    Heinrich Klaasen 27 (16)

    Last wicket: Abhishek Sharma c and b Kuldeep Yadav 5(5)

  • 24 Apr 2023, 10:55 PM

    DC vs SRH live update: 13 runs off the over, exactly what SRH needed. Klaasen pulls it over mid wicket foe SIX.

    SRH: 107-5 (17)

    Heinrich Klaasen 17 (12)

    Washington Sundar 10 (7)

    Last wicket: Abhishek Sharma c and b Kuldeep Yadav 5(5)

  • 24 Apr 2023, 10:50 PM

    DC vs SRH live update: A little light of hope for DC as required run rate almost 13 per over. SRH need to attack from here, They cant take it to the last over. Just 4 runs from the over.

    SRH: 94-5 (16)

    Washington Sundar 5( 5)

    Heinrich Klaasen 9 (8)

    Last wicket: Abhishek Sharma c and b Kuldeep Yadav 5(5)

  • 24 Apr 2023, 10:44 PM

    DC vs SRH live update: Ball kept a little low, Markram got deceived completely and ball hit the stump with an inside edge. Axar got the wicket and its 4 in 4 consicutive overs. DC need to dismiss Klaasen and it would get easy for them from here.

    SRH: 89-5 (15)

    Heinrich Klaasen 7 (5)

    Washington Sundar 2 (2)

    Last wicket: Abhishek Sharma c and b Kuldeep Yadav 5(5)

  • 24 Apr 2023, 10:40 PM

    DC vs SRH live update: Now Kuldeep strikes, its three wickets in three over. Abhikesh Sharma drives it back to bowler and Kuldeep made no mistake catching that.

    SRH: 85-4 (14)

    Heinrich Klaasen 5 (2)

    Aiden Markram 3 (4)

    Last wicket: Abhishek Sharma c and b Kuldeep Yadav 5(5)

  • 24 Apr 2023, 10:36 PM

    DC vs SRH live update: Another wicket, Now it can get close. DC have to keep puting more pressure as required run rate is reaching 10 per over. Ishant Sharma was brought back to attack and he delivered.

    SRH: 77-3 (13)

    Abhishek Sharma 4 (3)

    Aiden Markram 1 (2)

    Last wicket: Tripathi c Philip Salt b Ishant 15 (21)

  • 24 Apr 2023, 10:33 PM

    DC vs SRH live update: Axar Patel strikes. With the pressure building up Mayank tries to go for a six but didn't get enough connection and Aman cought an easy one at the long on.

    SRH: 73-2 (12)

    Abhishek Sharma 3 (2)

    Rahul Tripathi 13 (18)

    Last wicket: Mayank c Aman Hakim Khan b Axar 49 (39)

  • 24 Apr 2023, 10:18 PM

    SRH vs DC live updates: These drop catches is not what DC need at this moment. Mukesh drops Mayank at short fine leg. 9 runs from the over.

    SRH: 67-1 (11)

    Rahul Tripathi 11 (16)

    Mayank Agarwal 48 (37)

    Last wicket: Harry Brook b Nortje 7(14)

  • 24 Apr 2023, 10:10 PM

    SRH vs DC live updates: 7 runs from the over, DC needs to break this partnership if they want a win.

    SRH: 43-1 (9)

    Mayank Agarwal 36 (28)

    Rahul Tripathi 9 (13)

    Last wicket: Harry Brook b Nortje 7(14)

  • 24 Apr 2023, 10:06 PM

    SRH vs DC live updates: 4 runs off the over, SRH need 99 from 72 balls with 9 wickets in hand.

    SRH: 46-1 (8)

    Rahul Tripathi 7 (10)

    Mayank Agarwal 32 (24)

    Last wicket: Harry Brook b Nortje 7(14)

  • 24 Apr 2023, 10:02 PM

    SRH vs DC live updates: Another six runs from the over. SRH is concentrating on rotating singles.

    SRH: 42-1 (7)

    Rahul Tripathi 5 7)

    Mayank Agarwal 30 (21)

    Last wicket: Harry Brook b Nortje 7(14)

  • 24 Apr 2023, 09:56 PM

    SRH vs DC live updates: Finally Nortje got the much needed breakthrough, Harry Brook tries to scoop the ball over fine leg but misses the ball completely. 

    SRH: 36-1 (6)

    Mayank Agarwal 28 (19)

    Rahul Tripathi 1 (3)

    Last wicket: Harry Brook b Nortje 7(14)

  • 24 Apr 2023, 09:52 PM

    SRH vs DC live updates: 5 boundary in 5 overs and like earlier its Agarwal again. DC can still be in the game if they take a couple of wickets as the current RR is 6

    SRH: 31-0 (5)

    Mayank Agarwal 24 (17)

    Harry Brook 7 (13)

     

  • 24 Apr 2023, 09:49 PM

    SRH vs DC live updates: Mayank is Charging from one end. Mitchell Marsh must be thinking of that drop catch. 7 runs from the over

    SRH: 26-0 (4)

    Mayank Agarwal 20 (12)

    Harry Brook 6 (12)

     

  • 24 Apr 2023, 09:42 PM

    SRH vs DC live updates: One boundary in every over, that looks like a plan from both batters. 3rd four for Hyderabad, all by Mayank Agarwal. Its a good start by SRH.

    SRH: 19-0 (3)

    Harry Brook 4 (9)

    Mayank Agarwal 15 (9)

     

  • 24 Apr 2023, 09:38 PM

    SRH vs DC live updates: No pressure on both batters as they are looking pretty relaxed on the crease and charging the loose ball

    SRH: 12-0 (2)

    Mayank Agarwal 10 (6)

    Harry Brook 2 (6)

     

  • 24 Apr 2023, 09:30 PM

    SRH vs DC live updates: Mitchell Marsh dropped Agarwal on the 1st slip, this can get expensive for Delhi. They need early wicket in order to build pressure.

    SRH: 7-0 (1)

    Mayank Agarwal 6 (3)

    Harry Brook 1 (3)

     

  • 24 Apr 2023, 09:08 PM

    DC vs SRH live update: a scoop from Kuldeep got him a four on the last ball. DC to chase 145 to win

    DC: 144-9 (19)

    Kuldeep Yadav 4 (3)

    Ishant Sharma 1 (1)

    Last wicket: Ripal Patel run out (Klaasen) 5(6)

  • 24 Apr 2023, 09:02 PM

    DC vs SRH live update: Another set batter departs. Washington Sundar's throw from the deep mid wicket dismissed Manish pandey. Last over to go

    DC: 138-7 (19)

    Ripal Patel 4 (4)

    Anrich Nortje 2 (2)

    Last wicket: Manish Pandey run out (Washington Sundar/Klaasen) 34(27)

  • 24 Apr 2023, 08:57 PM

    DC vs SRH live update: 150 looks difficult from here as Axar patel got dismissed to a toe crushing yorker by Bhuvneshwar kumar  

    DC: 132-6 (18)

    Ripal Patel 1 (1)

    Manish Pandey 33 (26)

    Last wicket: Axar b Bhuvneshwar 34(34)

  • 24 Apr 2023, 08:53 PM

    DC vs SRH live update: Delhi Capitals dugout will be happy after this over, 15 runs off it, they need to take it forward now 

    DC: 128-5 (17)

    Axar Patel 34 (32)

    Manish Pandey 31 (23)

    Last wicket: Aman Hakim Khan c Abhishek Sharma b Washington Sundar 4(2) 

  • 24 Apr 2023, 08:45 PM

    DC vs SRH live update: Washingtong Sundar finishes his 4 over spell after damaging SRH batting order. 4 overs 28 for 3. 50 runs stand between both batters

    DC: 113-5 (16)

    Manish Pandey 30 (22)

    Axar Patel 20 (27)

    Last wicket: Aman Hakim Khan c Abhishek Sharma b Washington Sundar 4(2) 

  • 24 Apr 2023, 08:36 PM

    DC vs SRH live update: 100 comes up for Delhi Capitals in the 15th over. 15 runs from last two overs, 5 more to go.

    DC: 106-5 (15)

    Axar Patel 19 (26)

    Manish Pandey 24 (17)

    Last wicket: Aman Hakim Khan c Abhishek Sharma b Washington Sundar 4(2) 

  • 24 Apr 2023, 08:34 PM

    DC vs SRH live update: Skipper took the ball for 13th over. 7 runs off it

    DC: 91-5 (13)

    Axar Patel. 11 (19)

    Manish Pandey 16 (12)

    Last wicket: Aman Hakim Khan c Abhishek Sharma b Washington Sundar 4(2) 

  • 24 Apr 2023, 08:28 PM

    DC vs SRH live update: A boundary came from the first ball, a little relaxing for DC. 8 runs from the over

    DC: 84-5 (12)

    Axar Patel 8 (16)

    Manish Pandey 12 (9)

    Last wicket: Aman Hakim Khan c Abhishek Sharma b Washington Sundar 4(2) 

  • 24 Apr 2023, 08:25 PM

    DC vs SRH live update: SRH keeping it tight for the Capitals,  Mayank Markande conceded only 4 from his 3rd over. 

    DC: 76-5 (11)

    Axar Patel 7 (13)

    Manish Pandey 6 (6)

    Last wicket: Aman Hakim Khan c Abhishek Sharma b Washington Sundar 4(2) 

  • 24 Apr 2023, 08:19 PM

    DC vs SRH live update: After 3 quick wickets DC has gone slow. juat 3 runs from the 10th over

    DC: 72-5 (10)

    Manish Pandey 5 (5)

    Axar Patel: 4 (8)

    Last wicket: Aman Hakim Khan c Abhishek Sharma b Washington Sundar 4(2) 

  • 24 Apr 2023, 08:16 PM

    DC vs SRH live update: What an over by Sundar, 3 wickets and just 5 runs conceded. Sarfaraz Khan, Warner and Aman Hakim Khan back to pavilion.

    DC: 62-5 (8)

    Manish Pandey1(1)

    Axar Patel: 0 (0)

    Last wicket: Aman Hakim Khan c Abhishek Sharma b Washington Sundar 4(2) 

  • 24 Apr 2023, 08:04 PM

    DC vs SRH live update: Another 8 runs from the over. the googly but too short outside off Warner punishes with a boundry.

    DC: 57-2 (7)

    Sarfaraz Khan 10 (8)

    David Warner 21 (18)

    Last wicket: Mitchell Marsh lbw b T Natarajan 25 (15)

  • 24 Apr 2023, 07:59 PM

    DC vs SRH live update: Sarfaraz Khan hit an inside out on a length ball for SIX!   8 runs from the over.

    DC: 49-2 (6)

    Sarfaraz Khan 8 (6)

    David Warner 15 (14)

    Last wicket: Mitchell Marsh lbw b T Natarajan 25 (15)

  • 24 Apr 2023, 07:51 PM

    DC vs SRH live update:  Mitchell Marsh gone after a little cameo as Natarajan dismissed him for 25. 6 runs and a wicket from the over

    DC: 41-1 (5)

    David Warner 14 (13)

    Sarfaraz Khan 1 (1)

    Last wicket: Mitchell Marsh lbw b T Natarajan 25 (15)

  • 24 Apr 2023, 07:48 PM

    DC vs SRH live update:  David Warner got going with a four and a six to W Sundar. 13 runs off it

    DC: 35-1 (4)

    David Warner 13 (12)

    Mitchell Marsh 21 (11)

    Last wicket: Philip Salt c Klaasen b Bhuvneshwar 0(1)

  • 24 Apr 2023, 07:43 PM

    DC vs SRH live update:  Another very good over by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, just 1 runs off it. David Warner is taking his time but 5 dot balls will put pressure on Mitchell Marsh. 

    DC: 22-1 (3)

    David Warner 1 (9)

    Mitchell Marsh 20 (8)

    Last wicket: Philip Salt c Klaasen b Bhuvneshwar 0(1)

  • 24 Apr 2023, 07:37 PM

    DC vs SRH live update:  Mitchell marsh smashes 19 run in Jansen's over. Its 4,4,0,4,4,3 by Marsh.

    DC: 21-1 (2)

    David Warner 1 (4)

    Mitchell Marsh 19 (7)

    Last wicket: Philip Salt c Klaasen b Bhuvneshwar 0(1)

  • 24 Apr 2023, 07:19 PM

    DC vs SRH live update: Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes in the first over, Phill salt went to play the out swinger but got a slight edge and Klaasen made no mistake behind the stumps.

    DC: 2-1 (1)

    David Warner 1 (4)

    Mitchell Marsh 0 (1)

    Last wicket: Philip Salt c Klaasen b Bhuvneshwar 0(1)

  • 24 Apr 2023, 07:18 PM

    Sunrisers Hyderabad subs: Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Dagar, Rahul Tripathi

    Delhi Capitals subs: Mukesh Kumar, Lalit Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull

  • 24 Apr 2023, 07:17 PM

    Teams:
    Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Harry Brook, Aiden Markram(c), Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

    Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma

  • 24 Apr 2023, 06:57 PM

    SRH skipper said,"We have to look in and see how to get better with the bat, one or two guys need to put their hands up with the bat". 

    Sourav Ganguly, DC director of cricket, said, "I know we have not played well and need to find a way to bat better. We work hard with the boys and get them back in form"

  • 24 Apr 2023, 06:56 PM

    Squads:

    Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Mayank Dagar, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, T Natarajan, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma

    Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel

