DC vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, has lost two of their previous battles and would be hoping to break the losing streak. Opener Harry Brook and skipper Aiden Markram will be the most important asset for the Hyderabad team.

Delhi Capitals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 runs in a thrilling last over at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium. Batting slow through out the innings SRH batters took the requried run rate above 13 started losing wickets chasing that. Mukesh Kumar bowled a brilliant last over defending 13 runs. He conceded only 5 runs of it and delivered when the skipper needed him the most. With two back-to-back wins Delhi now has 4 points due to the exceptional bowling performance by the whole bowling unit.

Bowling first Sunrisers Hyderabad restricted Delhi capitals for 144 after a brilliant bowling attack. Philip Salt who opened the innings with David Warner, lost his wicket in the first over. Mitchell Marsh tried scoring runs from one end but Natarajan’s inswinger dismissed his plan too and then it was Washington Sundar who took three wickets in a single over and crippled DC. Axar Patel and Manish Pandey played slow and controlled innings and took DC past 130 as they stood together for 69 runs and somehow DC managed to get 144 on board and their bowlers defended the total.