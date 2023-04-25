DC vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 runs

Cricket
Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, has lost two of their previous battles and would be hoping to break the losing streak. Opener Harry Brook and skipper Aiden Markram will be the most important asset for the Hyderabad team.
Delhi Capitals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 runs in a thrilling last over at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium. Batting slow through out the innings SRH batters took the requried run rate above 13 started losing wickets chasing that. Mukesh Kumar bowled a brilliant last over defending 13 runs. He conceded only 5 runs of it and delivered when the skipper needed him the most. With two back-to-back wins Delhi now has 4 points due to the exceptional bowling performance by the whole bowling unit.
Bowling first Sunrisers Hyderabad restricted Delhi capitals for 144 after a brilliant bowling attack. Philip Salt who opened the innings with David Warner, lost his wicket in the first over. Mitchell Marsh tried scoring runs from one end but Natarajan’s inswinger dismissed his plan too and then it was Washington Sundar who took three wickets in a single over and crippled DC. Axar Patel and Manish Pandey played slow and controlled innings and took DC past 130 as they stood together for 69 runs and somehow DC managed to get 144 on board and their bowlers defended the total.
DC vs SRH live update: A little light of hope for DC as required run rate almost 13 per over. SRH need to attack from here, They cant take it to the last over. Just 4 runs from the over.
SRH: 94-5 (16)
Washington Sundar 5( 5)
Heinrich Klaasen 9 (8)
Last wicket: Abhishek Sharma c and b Kuldeep Yadav 5(5)
DC vs SRH live update: Ball kept a little low, Markram got deceived completely and ball hit the stump with an inside edge. Axar got the wicket and its 4 in 4 consicutive overs. DC need to dismiss Klaasen and it would get easy for them from here.
SRH: 89-5 (15)
Heinrich Klaasen 7 (5)
Washington Sundar 2 (2)
Last wicket: Abhishek Sharma c and b Kuldeep Yadav 5(5)
DC vs SRH live update: Another wicket, Now it can get close. DC have to keep puting more pressure as required run rate is reaching 10 per over. Ishant Sharma was brought back to attack and he delivered.
SRH: 77-3 (13)
Abhishek Sharma 4 (3)
Aiden Markram 1 (2)
Last wicket: Tripathi c Philip Salt b Ishant 15 (21)
DC vs SRH live update: Axar Patel strikes. With the pressure building up Mayank tries to go for a six but didn't get enough connection and Aman cought an easy one at the long on.
SRH: 73-2 (12)
Abhishek Sharma 3 (2)
Rahul Tripathi 13 (18)
Last wicket: Mayank c Aman Hakim Khan b Axar 49 (39)
DC vs SRH live update: Washingtong Sundar finishes his 4 over spell after damaging SRH batting order. 4 overs 28 for 3. 50 runs stand between both batters
DC: 113-5 (16)
Manish Pandey 30 (22)
Axar Patel 20 (27)
Last wicket: Aman Hakim Khan c Abhishek Sharma b Washington Sundar 4(2)
DC vs SRH live update: Another very good over by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, just 1 runs off it. David Warner is taking his time but 5 dot balls will put pressure on Mitchell Marsh.
DC: 22-1 (3)
David Warner 1 (9)
Mitchell Marsh 20 (8)
Last wicket: Philip Salt c Klaasen b Bhuvneshwar 0(1)
DC vs SRH live update: Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes in the first over, Phill salt went to play the out swinger but got a slight edge and Klaasen made no mistake behind the stumps.
DC: 2-1 (1)
David Warner 1 (4)
Mitchell Marsh 0 (1)
Last wicket: Philip Salt c Klaasen b Bhuvneshwar 0(1)
Teams:
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Harry Brook, Aiden Markram(c), Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma
SRH skipper said,"We have to look in and see how to get better with the bat, one or two guys need to put their hands up with the bat".
Sourav Ganguly, DC director of cricket, said, "I know we have not played well and need to find a way to bat better. We work hard with the boys and get them back in form"
Squads:
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Mayank Dagar, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, T Natarajan, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma
Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel