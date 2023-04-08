Headlines

Lapataganj's Chaurasia aka Arvind Kumar dies of heart attack, co-star Rohitashv Gour confirms actor's demise

BCCI announces full schedule of India's tour of South Africa, check details

Manipur violence: SC extends protection granted to woman lawyer from arrest till July 17

Priyanka Chopra comes to stuntwoman's rescue after she buys fake tickets for Beyonce concert

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's hairstylist pens sweet note for her 'healing journey' as actress takes break from films

RR vs DC Highlights, IPL 2023: Boult, Chahal shine as Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 57 runs

RR vs DC Highlights, IPL 2023: Shimron Hetmyer's unbeaten 39 off 21 balls added the finishing touch as the Royals posted an impressive total of 199 for 4.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 07:53 PM IST

The Rajasthan Royals secured their second win of the season by defeating the Delhi Capitals by a whopping 57 runs. The Royals' bowlers, Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal, were in top form, taking three wickets each and limiting the Capitals to a mere 142 for 9 in their pursuit of the Royals' 200-run target.

The Royals' batting lineup was equally impressive, with Jos Buttler smashing 79 runs off just 51 balls and Yashasvi Jaiswal contributing 60 runs off 31 balls to provide a solid foundation for the team. Shimron Hetmyer's unbeaten 39 off 21 balls added the finishing touch as the Royals posted an impressive total of 199 for 4. 

Mukesh Kumar was the standout bowler for the Capitals, taking two wickets for 36 runs. The Capitals' skipper, David Warner, had won the toss and elected to bowl first in the game. 

Overall, it was a dominant performance by the Rajasthan Royals, who showcased their skills in both batting and bowling to secure a convincing victory over the Delhi Capitals.

Follow Highlights from DC vs RR match here:

LIVE BLOG

  • 08 Apr 2023, 07:26 PM

    RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: 

    Thank you for tuning in to our live coverage of DC vs RR. We are thrilled to now turn our attention to the highly anticipated EL Clasico of IPL, where the Mumbai Indians will face off against the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium.

    Follow live updates here

  • 08 Apr 2023, 07:23 PM

    RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: 

    Nortje has been cleaned up as DC mark their third consecutive defeat.

    DC 142/9 (20)

    RR 199/4 (20)

  • 08 Apr 2023, 07:03 PM

    RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: 

    Warner has ascended to the summit of the 2023 Orange Cap leaderboard! In addition, Porel has struck Holder's delivery to deep extra cover for a four.

    DC 137/6 (18)

    Abhishek Porel 7(8)

    David Warner 64(53)

    Last wicket Rovman Powell 2(2)

  • 08 Apr 2023, 06:54 PM

    RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: 

    Powell has just been caught out by Hetmyer at deep midwicket, adding to DC's woes as Ashwin secures his second wicket.

    DC 118/6 (16)

    Abhishek Porel 0(3)

    David Warner 54(45)

    Last wicket Rovman Powell 2(2)

  • 08 Apr 2023, 06:49 PM

    RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: 

    Stumped! Axar has departed. Chahal caught him off guard and skillfully adjusted the length and pace of his delivery, resulting in Axar's dismissal.

    DC 113/4 (15)

    Rovman Powell 2(1)

    David Warner 49(43)

    Last wicket Axar Patel 2(6)

  • 08 Apr 2023, 06:39 PM

    RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: 

    Boult's slower swing resulted in an inside edge onto Lalit's pads, causing the ball to crash into the stumps.

    DC 100/4 (13)

    Axar Patel 0(0)

    David Warner 42(38)

    Last wicket Lalit Yadav 38(24)

  • 08 Apr 2023, 06:16 PM

    RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: 

    Chahal has returned for his second over. Lalit manages to get some bat on the ball as it spins away outside off, executing a reverse-sweep and sending it over short third for a boundary. Lalit repeats this as Chahal delivers a straighter ball, and he once again executes a reverse-sweep, earning himself another four runs.

    DC 83/3 (11)

    Lalit Yadav 25(17)

    David Warner 38(33)

    Last wicket Rilee Rossouw 14(12)

  • 08 Apr 2023, 06:06 PM

    RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: 

    Jos Buttler has been substituted out of the game, and in his place, Murugan Ashwin has been brought in as the Impact Player.

    DC 48/3 (8)

    Lalit Yadav 7(9)

    David Warner 24(23)

    Last wicket Rilee Rossouw 14(12)

  • 08 Apr 2023, 05:55 PM

    RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Wicket

    Rossouw attempted a reverse-sweep, but Jaiswal made a remarkable low catch at covers. Rajasthan secured another wicket during the PowerPlay.

    DC 38/3 (6)

    Lalit Yadav 2(2)

    David Warner 19(18)

    Last wicket Rilee Rossouw 14(12)

  • 08 Apr 2023, 05:48 PM

    RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: 

    Ashwin is now in the attack. He has delivered three excellent balls, with a perfect length and flight, causing the batters to opt for a defensive approach. Warner seizes the opportunity and pulls the ball away through midwicket, sending it straight to the boundary.

    DC 21/2 (4)

    Rilee Rossouw 7(8)

    David Warner 13(12)

  • 08 Apr 2023, 05:47 PM

    RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: 

    Warner successfully hit a boundary by pulling a slower ball towards the square-leg fence. 

    DC 5/2 (2)

    Rilee Rossouw 0(2)

    David Warner 4(6)

  • 08 Apr 2023, 05:19 PM

    RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: 

    Samson dives to his right and makes an incredible catch, snatching the ball from the air and securing an out for Shaw, who unfortunately goes for another duck. The excitement continues as Boult takes the field, claiming two wickets in just as many balls, with Manish Pandey being the next to fall victim to his skillful bowling. 

    DC 0/2 (1)

    Rilee Rossouw 0(2)

    David Warner 0(0)

  • 08 Apr 2023, 05:09 PM

    RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: 

    Nortje is set to bowl the final over. Hetmyer begins with a powerful six, smashing the ball for an impressive 96 meters. Nortje tries a slower delivery, but Hetmyer is ready and swats the ball over long-off for another six. The next ball is a full-toss, which Hetmyer drills down the ground for a couple of runs. Nortje finishes strong with a perfect yorker, resulting in a dot ball to end the innings

    RR 199/4 20)

    Shimron Hetmyer 39(21)

    Dhruv Jurel 8(3)

  • 08 Apr 2023, 04:57 PM

    RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: 

    Buttler elegantly shuffles across the crease and executes a deft scoop shot, sending the length ball racing towards the fine-leg fence for a boundary.

    RR 168/3 (18)

    Shimron Hetmyer 16(13)

    Jos Buttler 79(50)

    Last wicket Riyan Parag 7(11)

  • 08 Apr 2023, 04:50 PM

    RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: 

    Buttler and Hetmyer are still struggling to find their timing. Buttler appears to be hacking across the line in desperation, but he only manages to get a couple of runs at deep midwicket. Finally, the Royals manage to score a boundary! The ball was slightly over-pitched, and Buttler was able to pick it up on the full and scoop it to the fine-leg boundary for a well-deserved four.

    RR 143/3 (16)

    Shimron Hetmyer 3(5)

    Jos Buttler 68(45)

    Last wicket Riyan Parag 7(11)

  • 08 Apr 2023, 04:40 PM

    RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Wicket

    Parag has been cleaned up! Rovman Powell delivered a slower ball, shaping in with a perfect angle, and unfortunately, Parag missed his wild heave across the line. 

    RR 126/3 (14)

    Shimron Hetmyer 0(1)

    Jos Buttler 55(37)

    Last wicket Riyan Parag 7(11)

  • 08 Apr 2023, 04:34 PM

    RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: 

    Buttler has just sent the ball sailing over wide long-on, bringing up his fifty in just 32 balls. Time Out! 

    RR 122/2 (13)

    Riyan Parag 6(8)

    Jos Buttler 53(35)

    Last wicket Sanju Samson 0(4)

  • 08 Apr 2023, 04:24 PM

    RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Wicket

    The Delhi Capitals have made a swift move by having Kuldeep Yadav remove Sanju Samson for a score of 0. 

    RR 103/2 (10)

    Riyan Parag 0(1)

    Jos Buttler 35(20)

    Last wicket Sanju Samson 0(4)

  • 08 Apr 2023, 04:19 PM

    RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Wicket

    Jaiswal has unfortunately hit a top edge on his pull shot, resulting in Mukesh taking a fantastic catch off his own bowling.

    RR 98/1 (9)

    Sanju Samson 0(3)

    Jos Buttler 35(20)

    Last wicket Yashasvi Jaiswal 60(31)

  • 08 Apr 2023, 04:13 PM

    RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: 

    Buttler was fortunate with the boundary as he attempted to cut a delivery that was wide outside off, but unfortunately, he got a bottom edge that ran away behind him to the boundary. Meanwhile, Jaiswal was on fire and seemed unstoppable. He confidently stepped out, reached the pitch of the ball, and sent it sailing over long-off for an impressive 86-meter maximum.

    RR 96/0 (8)

    Yashasvi Jaiswal 59(29)

    Jos Buttler 34(19)

  • 08 Apr 2023, 04:08 PM

    RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: 50 for jaiswal

    Jaiswal expertly flicks the first ball through mid-on for a single. However, Axar's next delivery proves to be too wide, allowing Jaiswal to cut it behind point and secure a boundary. This is quickly followed by another boundary, as Jaiswal reaches his fifty off just 25 balls.

    RR 79/0 (7)

    Yashasvi Jaiswal 51(26)

    Jos Buttler 25(16)

  • 08 Apr 2023, 03:57 PM

    RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: 

    Nortje is set to bowl the final over of the PowerPlay. Jaiswal manages to score a single off the third ball with a gentle push towards mid-off. And, what a shot! Buttler pitches the ball full on middle and lofts it over extra-cover for a fantastic four. The over ends with a couple of dots, and DC can finally breathe a sigh of relief as the PowerPlay comes to an end.

    RR 68/0 (6)

    Yashasvi Jaiswal 41(21)

    Jos Buttler 24(15)

  • 08 Apr 2023, 03:51 PM

    RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: 

    Khaleel delivers a ball with a wide angle outside off. Jaiswal seizes the opportunity and expertly whips the ball through point, earning another boundary for his team. Khaleel's next delivery is also wide outside off, and it's clear that he's feeling the pressure.

    RR 50/0 (4)

    Yashasvi Jaiswal 27(12)

    Jos Buttler 20(12)

  • 08 Apr 2023, 03:44 PM

    RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: 

    Mukesh has been substituted for Khaleel. Jaiswal skillfully pushes the ball towards mid-off and secures a single. A fantastic shot from Buttler results in a boundary as he expertly lifts the ball over mid-off. Jaiswal follows up with a cut off the backfoot, earning a single behind point and retaining the strike.

    RR 39/0 (3)

    Yashasvi Jaiswal 22(9)

    Jos Buttler 17(9)

  • 08 Apr 2023, 03:39 PM

    RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: 

    Buttler impressively finds the boundary off the third ball, effortlessly pushing it through covers. A FOUR! However, it was a streaky boundary for Buttler as he threw his bat at an outside off delivery, resulting in an outside edge to the third-man fence. Another FOUR! The over ends with another boundary, adding 12 runs to the score.

    RR 32/0 (2)

    Yashasvi Jaiswal 20(6)

    Jos Buttler 12(6)

  • 08 Apr 2023, 03:21 PM

    RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: 

    Jaiswal has made an impressive start! He smashed a four on the very first ball with a cracking pull shot through mid-wicket. He continued his impressive performance with back-to-back boundaries as he cut the ball behind point, and Mukesh Kumar made a mess of it in the deep.  He then proceeded to cream a drive through covers for three consecutive fours.

    RR 20/0 (1)

    Yashasvi Jaiswal 20(6)

    Jos Buttler 0(0)

  • 08 Apr 2023, 03:20 PM

    RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Teams

    Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel(w), Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

    Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

  • 08 Apr 2023, 03:20 PM

    RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals opt to bowl

    Warner: Don't know what's gonna happen. Hopefully we will start well. Marsh has gone home to get married. All the best to him. There is one forced change with Powell coming in for Marsh. There are changes. Lalit comes in as well for Sarfraz. Manish Pandey comes in.

    Sanju Samson: I think it looks a good wicket to bat on. Should be a high scoring game. Let's see how we turn up. With the impact rule, we can balance the side both ways. We can kind of manage. Jos is alright. We have a couple of changes. I am a bit confused. I will have to see the sheet as it keeps changing thanks to the impact rule.

  • 08 Apr 2023, 02:57 PM

    RR vs DC live updates:

    Both captains are in the ground for toss. It will be a good toss to win. 

  • 08 Apr 2023, 02:55 PM

    Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel(w), Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Chetan Sakariya, Manish Pandey, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Ishant Sharma, Philip Salt, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

    Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Vasisht, Murugan Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Adam Zampa, Kunal Singh Rathore, Joe Root, Abdul Basith, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, KC Cariappa

