RR vs DC Highlights, IPL 2023: Boult, Chahal shine as Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 57 runs

RR vs DC Highlights, IPL 2023: Shimron Hetmyer's unbeaten 39 off 21 balls added the finishing touch as the Royals posted an impressive total of 199 for 4.
The Rajasthan Royals secured their second win of the season by defeating the Delhi Capitals by a whopping 57 runs. The Royals' bowlers, Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal, were in top form, taking three wickets each and limiting the Capitals to a mere 142 for 9 in their pursuit of the Royals' 200-run target.
The Royals' batting lineup was equally impressive, with Jos Buttler smashing 79 runs off just 51 balls and Yashasvi Jaiswal contributing 60 runs off 31 balls to provide a solid foundation for the team. Shimron Hetmyer's unbeaten 39 off 21 balls added the finishing touch as the Royals posted an impressive total of 199 for 4.
Mukesh Kumar was the standout bowler for the Capitals, taking two wickets for 36 runs. The Capitals' skipper, David Warner, had won the toss and elected to bowl first in the game.
Overall, it was a dominant performance by the Rajasthan Royals, who showcased their skills in both batting and bowling to secure a convincing victory over the Delhi Capitals.
Chahal has returned for his second over. Lalit manages to get some bat on the ball as it spins away outside off, executing a reverse-sweep and sending it over short third for a boundary. Lalit repeats this as Chahal delivers a straighter ball, and he once again executes a reverse-sweep, earning himself another four runs.
DC 83/3 (11)
Lalit Yadav 25(17)
David Warner 38(33)
Last wicket Rilee Rossouw 14(12)
Ashwin is now in the attack. He has delivered three excellent balls, with a perfect length and flight, causing the batters to opt for a defensive approach. Warner seizes the opportunity and pulls the ball away through midwicket, sending it straight to the boundary.
DC 21/2 (4)
Rilee Rossouw 7(8)
David Warner 13(12)
Samson dives to his right and makes an incredible catch, snatching the ball from the air and securing an out for Shaw, who unfortunately goes for another duck. The excitement continues as Boult takes the field, claiming two wickets in just as many balls, with Manish Pandey being the next to fall victim to his skillful bowling.
DC 0/2 (1)
Rilee Rossouw 0(2)
David Warner 0(0)
Nortje is set to bowl the final over. Hetmyer begins with a powerful six, smashing the ball for an impressive 96 meters. Nortje tries a slower delivery, but Hetmyer is ready and swats the ball over long-off for another six. The next ball is a full-toss, which Hetmyer drills down the ground for a couple of runs. Nortje finishes strong with a perfect yorker, resulting in a dot ball to end the innings
RR 199/4 20)
Shimron Hetmyer 39(21)
Dhruv Jurel 8(3)
Buttler and Hetmyer are still struggling to find their timing. Buttler appears to be hacking across the line in desperation, but he only manages to get a couple of runs at deep midwicket. Finally, the Royals manage to score a boundary! The ball was slightly over-pitched, and Buttler was able to pick it up on the full and scoop it to the fine-leg boundary for a well-deserved four.
RR 143/3 (16)
Shimron Hetmyer 3(5)
Jos Buttler 68(45)
Last wicket Riyan Parag 7(11)
Parag has been cleaned up! Rovman Powell delivered a slower ball, shaping in with a perfect angle, and unfortunately, Parag missed his wild heave across the line.
RR 126/3 (14)
Shimron Hetmyer 0(1)
Jos Buttler 55(37)
Last wicket Riyan Parag 7(11)
Buttler was fortunate with the boundary as he attempted to cut a delivery that was wide outside off, but unfortunately, he got a bottom edge that ran away behind him to the boundary. Meanwhile, Jaiswal was on fire and seemed unstoppable. He confidently stepped out, reached the pitch of the ball, and sent it sailing over long-off for an impressive 86-meter maximum.
RR 96/0 (8)
Yashasvi Jaiswal 59(29)
Jos Buttler 34(19)
Jaiswal expertly flicks the first ball through mid-on for a single. However, Axar's next delivery proves to be too wide, allowing Jaiswal to cut it behind point and secure a boundary. This is quickly followed by another boundary, as Jaiswal reaches his fifty off just 25 balls.
RR 79/0 (7)
Yashasvi Jaiswal 51(26)
Jos Buttler 25(16)
Nortje is set to bowl the final over of the PowerPlay. Jaiswal manages to score a single off the third ball with a gentle push towards mid-off. And, what a shot! Buttler pitches the ball full on middle and lofts it over extra-cover for a fantastic four. The over ends with a couple of dots, and DC can finally breathe a sigh of relief as the PowerPlay comes to an end.
RR 68/0 (6)
Yashasvi Jaiswal 41(21)
Jos Buttler 24(15)
Khaleel delivers a ball with a wide angle outside off. Jaiswal seizes the opportunity and expertly whips the ball through point, earning another boundary for his team. Khaleel's next delivery is also wide outside off, and it's clear that he's feeling the pressure.
RR 50/0 (4)
Yashasvi Jaiswal 27(12)
Jos Buttler 20(12)
Mukesh has been substituted for Khaleel. Jaiswal skillfully pushes the ball towards mid-off and secures a single. A fantastic shot from Buttler results in a boundary as he expertly lifts the ball over mid-off. Jaiswal follows up with a cut off the backfoot, earning a single behind point and retaining the strike.
RR 39/0 (3)
Yashasvi Jaiswal 22(9)
Jos Buttler 17(9)
Buttler impressively finds the boundary off the third ball, effortlessly pushing it through covers. A FOUR! However, it was a streaky boundary for Buttler as he threw his bat at an outside off delivery, resulting in an outside edge to the third-man fence. Another FOUR! The over ends with another boundary, adding 12 runs to the score.
RR 32/0 (2)
Yashasvi Jaiswal 20(6)
Jos Buttler 12(6)
Jaiswal has made an impressive start! He smashed a four on the very first ball with a cracking pull shot through mid-wicket. He continued his impressive performance with back-to-back boundaries as he cut the ball behind point, and Mukesh Kumar made a mess of it in the deep. He then proceeded to cream a drive through covers for three consecutive fours.
RR 20/0 (1)
Yashasvi Jaiswal 20(6)
Jos Buttler 0(0)
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel(w), Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
Warner: Don't know what's gonna happen. Hopefully we will start well. Marsh has gone home to get married. All the best to him. There is one forced change with Powell coming in for Marsh. There are changes. Lalit comes in as well for Sarfraz. Manish Pandey comes in.
Sanju Samson: I think it looks a good wicket to bat on. Should be a high scoring game. Let's see how we turn up. With the impact rule, we can balance the side both ways. We can kind of manage. Jos is alright. We have a couple of changes. I am a bit confused. I will have to see the sheet as it keeps changing thanks to the impact rule.
Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel(w), Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Chetan Sakariya, Manish Pandey, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Ishant Sharma, Philip Salt, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Vasisht, Murugan Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Adam Zampa, Kunal Singh Rathore, Joe Root, Abdul Basith, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, KC Cariappa