RR vs DC Highlights, IPL 2023: Boult, Chahal shine as Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 57 runs

The Rajasthan Royals secured their second win of the season by defeating the Delhi Capitals by a whopping 57 runs. The Royals' bowlers, Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal, were in top form, taking three wickets each and limiting the Capitals to a mere 142 for 9 in their pursuit of the Royals' 200-run target.

The Royals' batting lineup was equally impressive, with Jos Buttler smashing 79 runs off just 51 balls and Yashasvi Jaiswal contributing 60 runs off 31 balls to provide a solid foundation for the team. Shimron Hetmyer's unbeaten 39 off 21 balls added the finishing touch as the Royals posted an impressive total of 199 for 4.

Mukesh Kumar was the standout bowler for the Capitals, taking two wickets for 36 runs. The Capitals' skipper, David Warner, had won the toss and elected to bowl first in the game.

Overall, it was a dominant performance by the Rajasthan Royals, who showcased their skills in both batting and bowling to secure a convincing victory over the Delhi Capitals.

