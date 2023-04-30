Headlines

CSK vs PBKS Highlights, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings defeat Chennai Super Kings in an intense last-ball-finish at Chepauk

CSK will be pleased to return to their home ground, where spin is dominant, and their astute captain, M S Dhoni, will aim to stifle the PBKS batters.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 09:01 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Chennai Super Kings posted a total of 200 runs after a tremendous opening stand between Davon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad of 86 runs in 58 balls. The southpaw continues to strike after his partner lost his wicket at 37 runs and completed yet another half century. Shivam Dube 28 off 17 kept the momentum going. Punjab bowled brilliantly in the end but MS Dhoni's two consicutive sixes made up to that. Davon Conway remained the star of the 1st inning with 92 not out. But Chennai Super Kings somewhere left 10 runs short as skipper MS Dhoni said post match.

Chasing 200 Punjab also had a good powerplay and went on for 10 runs an over. Prabhsimran Singh 42 off 24 got Punjab a start that they needed, however, skipper Shikhar Dhawan didnt stay long but his contribution of 28 runs was very much required. It was a complete team performance from Punjab as every batter played a cameo and kept the score board moving. Game changed from 16th over by Tushar Deshpande where Livingstone hit him for 24 runs and shifted the momentem in his teams favour.

In the end 3 runs were required from the last ball but Pathirana failed to defend after Sikander Raza hit him between mid wicket and fine leg and took three runs.  

 

LIVE BLOG

  • 30 Apr 2023, 07:08 PM

    PBKS vs CSK live updates: It all went to the last ball but Pathirana failed to defend 3 runs from last ball. 

    PBKS: 201-5 (20)

    Sikandar Raza 13 (7)

    Shahrukh Khan 2 (3)

    Last wicket: Sam Curran b Pathirana 29 (20)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Apr 2023, 07:03 PM

    PBKS vs CSK live updates: Good over from Pathirana, 9 runs and a wicket of Sam Curran. Punjab need 22 off 12 balls

    PBKS: 179-5 (18)

    Jitesh Sharma 15 (6)

    Shahrukh Khan 2 (2)

    Last wicket: Sam Curran b Pathirana 29(20)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Apr 2023, 06:46 PM

    PBKS vs CSK live updates: Way to go, 24 runs off the over. It was huge for Punjab. But the hitter departs. Jitesh to the strike, can he do it?
    PBKS: 153-4 (14)

    Jitesh Sharma 2 (1)

    Sam Curran 19 (15)

    Last wicket:Livingstone c Gaikwad b Tushar Deshpande 40 (24)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Apr 2023, 06:44 PM

    PBKS vs CSK live updates: 10 runs from the over. Last 5 overs to bowl. PBKS need 72 runs

    PBKS: 129-3 (15)

    Liam Livingstone 22 (19)

     Sam Curran 19 (15)

    Last wicket:Atharva Taide c and b Jadeja 13 (17)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Apr 2023, 06:37 PM

    PBKS vs CSK live updates: another 7 runs from the over. Required run rate climbing abit, but with two powerhitters on the crease PBKS wont worry much.

    PBKS: 119-3 (14)

    Liam Livingstone21 (16)

     Sam Curran13 (12)

    Last wicket:Atharva Taide c and b Jadeja 13 (17)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Apr 2023, 06:32 PM

    PBKS vs CSK live updates: A decent over from Theekshana, 7 runs off it. Punjab need 89 runs in 42 balls.

    PBKS: 112-3 (13)

    Sam Curran 10 (10)

    Liam Livingstone 17 (12)

    Last wicket:Atharva Taide c and b Jadeja 13(17)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Apr 2023, 06:19 PM

    PBKS vs CSK live updates: Jadeja came and deliverd again another wicket for Jadeja and CSK. caught and ball. 3 runs from the over.

    PBKS: 97-3 (11)

    Sam Curran 3 (4)

    Liam Livingstone 9 (6)

    Last wicket:Atharva Taide c and b Jadeja 13(17)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Apr 2023, 06:16 PM

    PBKS vs CSK live updates: And after consicutive 10 runs per over, Jadeja got his team a wicket. dangerous prabhsimran departs. just four runs from the over.

    PBKS: 84-2 (9)

    Atharva Taide11 (13)

    Liam Livingstone 1 (2)

    Last wicket:Prabhsimran st Dhoni b Jadeja 42 (24)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Apr 2023, 06:06 PM

    PBKS vs CSK live updates: 10 rus from the over. A massive hit over long on for six from Prabhsimran. PBKS going with 10 runs off the over. thats exactly what they need.

    PBKS: 80-1 (8)

    Atharva Taide 8 (10)

    Prabhsimran Singh 42 (23)

    Last wicket: Dhawan c Pathirana b Tushar Deshpande 28(15)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Apr 2023, 06:03 PM

    PBKS vs CSK live updates: End of the powerplay, Punjab off to a good start 62 runs with a loss of one wicket. 9 runs from the over

    PBKS: 62-1 (6)

    Prabhsimran Singh 28 (16)

    Atharva Taide 5 (5)

    Last wicket: Dhawan c Pathirana b Tushar Deshpande 28(15)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Apr 2023, 05:55 PM

    PBKS vs CSK live updates: Finally a wicket for Chennai, they needed one so badly after Punjab's fierce start. Tushar Deshpande takes his first of the day.

    PBKS: 54-1 (5)

    Prabhsimran Singh 21(12)

    Atharva Taide 3 (3)

    Last wicket: Dhawan c Pathirana b Tushar Deshpande 28(15)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Apr 2023, 05:51 PM

    PBKS vs CSK live updates: Runs are coming in bulks for Punjab KIngs another 12 runs from the over. This is diffrent Punjab we are seeing today.

    PBKS: 46-0 (4)

    Prabhsimran Singh 20 (11)

    Shikhar Dhawan 24 (13)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Apr 2023, 05:45 PM

    PBKS vs CSK live updates: Punjab going ahead with a good run rate another big over, 16 runs from the over. Shikhar Dhawan holds full control with 2 sixes on the leg side.

    PBKS: 36-0 (3)

    Shikhar Dhawan 23 (10)

    Prabhsimran Singh 11 (8)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Apr 2023, 05:40 PM

    PBKS vs CSK live updates: Full length devilery on the pads Prabhsimran made no mistakes and flicks it over deep square leg for SIX! 9 runs from the over

    PBKS: 20-0 (2)

    Prabhsimran Singh. 10 (7)

    Shikhar Dhawan 10 (7)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Apr 2023, 05:31 PM

    PBKS vs CSK live updates: Good Start for Punjab, Skipper on the roll with two back-to-back boundaries. 11 runs from the first over

    PBKS: 11 -0 (1)

    Prabhsimran Singh. 2 (2)

    Shikhar Dhawan 9 (4)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Apr 2023, 05:09 PM

    CSK vs PBKS live updates : MS Dhoni charges two back-to-back sixes as CSK reaches 200 after a slow 18th and 19th over.

    CSK: 200-4 (20)

    MS Dhoni 13 (4)

    Devon Conway 92 (52)

    Last wicket: Jadeja c Livingstone b Sam Curran 12 (10)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Apr 2023, 05:05 PM

    CSK vs PBKS live updates : All of sudden Chennai batters are suffering only 16 runs from last 12 balls. 

    CSK: 185-3 (19)

    Devon Conway 91 (51)

    Ravindra Jadeja 12 (9)

    Last wicket: Moeen Ali st Jitesh Sharma b Rahul Chahar 10(6)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Apr 2023, 05:00 PM

    CSK vs PBKS live updates : A good over from Arshdeep just 8 runs off the 18th over, CSK has slowed down a bit. Just two more over to go.

    CSK: 177-3 (18)

    Devon Conway 85 (47)

    Ravindra Jadeja 10 (7)

    Last wicket: Moeen Ali st Jitesh Sharma b Rahul Chahar 10(6)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Apr 2023, 04:53 PM

    CSK vs PBKS live updates : 11 runs ad a wicket from the over. Moeen Ali departs. Another good work behid the stumps. 

    CSK: 169-3 (17)

    Devon Conway 84 (46)

    Ravindra Jadeja 3 (2)

    Last wicket: Moeen Ali st Jitesh Sharma b Rahul Chahar 10(6)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Apr 2023, 04:49 PM

    CSK vs PBKS live updates : Conway has answers to every devilery as of today. 12 runs from the over. CSK looks to 220 from here

    CSK: 158-2 (16)

    Devon Conway 76 (43)

    Moeen Ali 10 (5)

    Last wicket: Shivam Dube c Shahrukh Khan b Arshdeep Singh 28(17)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Apr 2023, 04:46 PM

    CSK vs PBKS live updates : Davon Conway decides not to slow down the run rate. Scores 16 runs with moeen Ali in the 15th over

    CSK: 146-2 (15)

    Devon Conway 70 (40)

    Moeen Ali 5 (2)

    Last wicket: Shivam Dube c Shahrukh Khan b Arshdeep Singh 28(17)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Apr 2023, 04:38 PM

    CSK vs PBKS live updates : Conway deceived by the slower one from Arshdeep and got lucky as the ball landed in no mans land. Arshdeep did the trick on his last ball and dismissed Dube

    CSK: 130-2 (14)

    Devon Conway59 (36)

     

    Last wicket: Shivam Dube c Shahrukh Khan b Arshdeep Singh 28(17)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Apr 2023, 04:30 PM

    CSK vs PBKS live updates : Six from the first ball and 4 to end the over. good over for CSK 14 runs off it.

    CSK: 131-1 (13)

    Devon Conway 57 (34)

    Shivam Dube 22 (13)

    Last wicket:Gaikwad st Jitesh Sharma b Raza 37(31)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Apr 2023, 04:25 PM

    CSK vs PBKS live updates : Shivam Dube got to work as he arrives. 6 from the first ball of the over and the consistent Conway completes another half-century. 13 runs from the over

    CSK: 107-1 (12)

    Devon Conway 52 (32)

    Shivam Dube 14 (9)

    Last wicket:Gaikwad st Jitesh Sharma b Raza 37(31)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Apr 2023, 04:21 PM

    CSK vs PBKS live updates : A good comeback from Punjab after dismissing Gaikwad, just 4 runs off the over.

    CSK: 94-1 (11)

    Shivam Dube 6 (6)

    Devon Conway 47 (29)

    Last wicket:Gaikwad st Jitesh Sharma b Raza 37(31)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Apr 2023, 04:16 PM

    CSK vs PBKS live updates : Raza strikes! picked up Gaikwad from his leg spin. A premeditated Short, missed it completely and wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma made no mistake while stumping.

    CSK: 90-1 (10)

    Shivam Dube 4 (2)

    Devon Conway 45 (27)

    Last wicket:Gaikwad st Jitesh Sharma b Raza 37(31)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Apr 2023, 04:13 PM

    CSK vs PBKS live updates : Superb hitting by Conway, caught the googly early followed the ball and smacked it over Long on for SIX!

    CSK: 77-0 (9)

    Ruturaj Gaikwad 37 (30)

    Devon Conway 36 (24)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Apr 2023, 04:11 PM

    CSK vs PBKS live updates : Another good over, Just 5 runs from it. Raza conceded a four but stayed on his line and managed to bowl some dot deliveries.

    CSK: 67-0 (8)

    Devon Conway 29 (22)

    Ruturaj Gaikwad 34 (26)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Apr 2023, 04:05 PM

    CSK vs PBKS live updates : A good comeback from Punjab just 5 runs from the over. 1,1,1,0,1,1 from Rahul Chahar's over.

    CSK: 62-0 (7)

    Ruturaj Gaikwad 33 (24)

    Devon Conway 25 (18)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Apr 2023, 03:57 PM

    CSK vs PBKS live updates : Sam Curran failing to stay on his length as he conceded three boundary. End of the powerplay, CSK made out well, 57 runs in the powerplay.

    CSK: 57-0 (6)

    Ruturaj Gaikwad 30 (21)

    Devon Conway 23 (15)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Apr 2023, 03:53 PM

    CSK vs PBKS live updates : Ruturaj and goes for amassive six straight down the ground, Steped ahead, got under the ball and launched it.

    CSK: 41-0 (5)

    Ruturaj Gaikwad 24 (18)

    Devon Conway 14 (12)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Apr 2023, 03:49 PM

    CSK vs PBKS live updates : A good start of the spell from Sam Curran, just three runs from the over. 

    CSK: 32-0 (4)

    Devon Conway 13 (10)

    Ruturaj Gaikwad 16 (14)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Apr 2023, 03:43 PM

    CSK vs PBKS live updates : Both openers are looking in tremendous touch this afternoon as Arshdeep conceded three boundaries from the over.

    CSK: 29-0 (3)

    Devon Conway 12 (7)

    Ruturaj Gaikwad 14 (11)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Apr 2023, 03:38 PM

    CSK vs PBKS live updates : Conway played it in the air but due to powerplay ristrictions it wont harm him as the ball goes for four over covers. 2 back to back boundary for Conway

    CSK: 16-0 (2)

    Gaikwad: 5 (7)

    Conway: 8 (5)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Apr 2023, 03:30 PM

    CSK vs PBKS live updates : Ruturaj drives the ball through the covers and gets off the mark with first boundary of the game. Good over to begin with. Just 7 runs from Arshdeeps over.

    CSK: 7-0 (1)

    Gaikwad: 5 (6)

    Conway: 0(0)

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Apr 2023, 03:05 PM

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Playing XIs

    Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

    Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Apr 2023, 03:05 PM

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings opt to bat

    MS Dhoni: We will bat first. Looks like a decent wicket. When you play a day game, the heat is a factor. The fast bowlers can get some rest. In the day game, few players are too early. It is important to be intelligent. Not to be exposed a lot under the sun. IPL is a longish tournament. There will be games which won't go your way. You have to accept the learnings. It is the same team.

    Shikhar Dhawan: We would have loved to bat first. It is a day game and a dry wicket. A new and a new beginning. We keep on learning from past games. Try to get better. Keep the fighting spirit on. Last match, I tried something but clearly it didn't work. The core is intact. Will go with positive mindset. Harpreet is the only change.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Apr 2023, 02:06 PM

    When: April 30 at 3:30 pm

    Where: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Apr 2023, 02:03 PM

    News from Chepauk: A bit of rain is expected at noon, therefore, it might interrupt the game. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Apr 2023, 02:03 PM

    Squads:

    Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Sisanda Magala, Nishant Sindhu

    Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rishi Dhawan, Baltej Singh, Matthew Short, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

