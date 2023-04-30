CSK vs PBKS Highlights, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings defeat Chennai Super Kings in an intense last-ball-finish at Chepauk

CSK will be pleased to return to their home ground, where spin is dominant, and their astute captain, M S Dhoni, will aim to stifle the PBKS batters.

Chennai Super Kings posted a total of 200 runs after a tremendous opening stand between Davon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad of 86 runs in 58 balls. The southpaw continues to strike after his partner lost his wicket at 37 runs and completed yet another half century. Shivam Dube 28 off 17 kept the momentum going. Punjab bowled brilliantly in the end but MS Dhoni's two consicutive sixes made up to that. Davon Conway remained the star of the 1st inning with 92 not out. But Chennai Super Kings somewhere left 10 runs short as skipper MS Dhoni said post match.

Chasing 200 Punjab also had a good powerplay and went on for 10 runs an over. Prabhsimran Singh 42 off 24 got Punjab a start that they needed, however, skipper Shikhar Dhawan didnt stay long but his contribution of 28 runs was very much required. It was a complete team performance from Punjab as every batter played a cameo and kept the score board moving. Game changed from 16th over by Tushar Deshpande where Livingstone hit him for 24 runs and shifted the momentem in his teams favour.

In the end 3 runs were required from the last ball but Pathirana failed to defend after Sikander Raza hit him between mid wicket and fine leg and took three runs.