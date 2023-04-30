CSK vs PBKS Highlights, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings defeat Chennai Super Kings in an intense last-ball-finish at Chepauk

Cricket
CSK will be pleased to return to their home ground, where spin is dominant, and their astute captain, M S Dhoni, will aim to stifle the PBKS batters.
Chennai Super Kings posted a total of 200 runs after a tremendous opening stand between Davon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad of 86 runs in 58 balls. The southpaw continues to strike after his partner lost his wicket at 37 runs and completed yet another half century. Shivam Dube 28 off 17 kept the momentum going. Punjab bowled brilliantly in the end but MS Dhoni's two consicutive sixes made up to that. Davon Conway remained the star of the 1st inning with 92 not out. But Chennai Super Kings somewhere left 10 runs short as skipper MS Dhoni said post match.
Chasing 200 Punjab also had a good powerplay and went on for 10 runs an over. Prabhsimran Singh 42 off 24 got Punjab a start that they needed, however, skipper Shikhar Dhawan didnt stay long but his contribution of 28 runs was very much required. It was a complete team performance from Punjab as every batter played a cameo and kept the score board moving. Game changed from 16th over by Tushar Deshpande where Livingstone hit him for 24 runs and shifted the momentem in his teams favour.
In the end 3 runs were required from the last ball but Pathirana failed to defend after Sikander Raza hit him between mid wicket and fine leg and took three runs.
PBKS vs CSK live updates: 10 rus from the over. A massive hit over long on for six from Prabhsimran. PBKS going with 10 runs off the over. thats exactly what they need.
PBKS: 80-1 (8)
Atharva Taide 8 (10)
Prabhsimran Singh 42 (23)
Last wicket: Dhawan c Pathirana b Tushar Deshpande 28(15)
CSK vs PBKS live updates : Conway deceived by the slower one from Arshdeep and got lucky as the ball landed in no mans land. Arshdeep did the trick on his last ball and dismissed Dube
CSK: 130-2 (14)
Devon Conway59 (36)
Last wicket: Shivam Dube c Shahrukh Khan b Arshdeep Singh 28(17)
CSK vs PBKS live updates : Shivam Dube got to work as he arrives. 6 from the first ball of the over and the consistent Conway completes another half-century. 13 runs from the over
CSK: 107-1 (12)
Devon Conway 52 (32)
Shivam Dube 14 (9)
Last wicket:Gaikwad st Jitesh Sharma b Raza 37(31)
CSK vs PBKS live updates : Raza strikes! picked up Gaikwad from his leg spin. A premeditated Short, missed it completely and wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma made no mistake while stumping.
CSK: 90-1 (10)
Shivam Dube 4 (2)
Devon Conway 45 (27)
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
MS Dhoni: We will bat first. Looks like a decent wicket. When you play a day game, the heat is a factor. The fast bowlers can get some rest. In the day game, few players are too early. It is important to be intelligent. Not to be exposed a lot under the sun. IPL is a longish tournament. There will be games which won't go your way. You have to accept the learnings. It is the same team.
Shikhar Dhawan: We would have loved to bat first. It is a day game and a dry wicket. A new and a new beginning. We keep on learning from past games. Try to get better. Keep the fighting spirit on. Last match, I tried something but clearly it didn't work. The core is intact. Will go with positive mindset. Harpreet is the only change.
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Sisanda Magala, Nishant Sindhu
Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rishi Dhawan, Baltej Singh, Matthew Short, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh