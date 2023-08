IPL 2023, CSK vs MI Highlights: Chennai Super Kings bags a comprehensive victory against Mumbai Indians at Chepauk.

Matheesha Pathirana bowled an amazing spell of 15 for 3. Both Deepak Chahar and Tushar Deshpande contributed with 2 wickets and restricted Mumbai Indians at 139 for 8.

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings displayed a brilliant bowling performance at the home ground in Chennai. Tushar Deshpande got early success for CSK as he dismissed Cameron Green for 6 runs. Skipper Rohit Sharma who is struggling with his form came at number 3 but his failure followed him as the right hand batter went for another duck. Opener Ishan Kishan also went early as Mumbai were 14 for 3. Suryakumar Yadav and Nehal Wadhera took Mumbai gave his team team a 5-run stand for the 4th wicket. Wadhera's crucial 64 and cameos from SKY and Tristan Stubbs took Mumbai to 139. For Chennai Matheesha Pathirana bowled an amazing spell of 15 for 3. Both Deepak Chahar and Tushar Deshpande contributed with 2 wickets.

Chasing 139, CSK had a decent start as host lost their first wicket at 46 as Piyush Chawla dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad for 30. Chepauk saw contribution from every batter with Devon Conway 44 off 42 remained the highest score for MS Dhoni's side. In the end skipper Dhoni came to bat hit a winning run for his team.