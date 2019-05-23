Tendulkar tells that he expects high-scoring matches in the upcoming World Cup

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar laments that there is no balance between bat and ball, and tells G Krishnan that he expects high-scoring matches in the upcoming World Cup. Excerpts:

The pitches in England are getting flatter and the World Cup could see tall scores on a consistent basis. Is it good for the World Cup?

There was this Tendulkar-Middlesex Global Academy camp at MIG early this month and I was asked this question. I said the pitches are going to be flat and wonderful to bat on because it is going to be hot summer. If there is a cloud cover or they leave a bit of grass or there is a rain forecast, they will change the dynamics a little bit. But otherwise, I see good batting tracks. The reason for the high-scoring games, and it is not just these last four matches (recent England-Pakistan ODIs) but has been happening for quite some time, scoring at 6.5 runs an over has become a standard thing. The reasons are that the pitches are reasonably flattish.

Either you can have one new ball on a flat pitch or two new balls on pitches that are slightly livelier. I will give you an explanation for that. One new ball on a flat pitch will start reversing after some time. That element of the game is taken away from the game now (with a new ball from either end). Because of two new balls, say at the 46th over, the ball is only 23 overs old. It still has decent amount of gloss on it, it is reasonably hard and not (reverse) swinging at that stage. Normally, when there was one new ball, it would start reversing around the 28th over. Almost for 45 per cent of the remaining part of the game, seamers relied quite a bit on reverse swing. With reverse swing, yorkers or length deliveries, there were a number of dot balls. The ball also got a little bit discoloured. So, it became fractionally tougher for the batsman to pick the shiny side of the ball, the scruffed up side. Those elements are not there in the game now. With all these things, there are the field restrictions. There is pressure on the bowlers. The balance is not there. That's why we are seeing run scoring is much more.

The bowlers will be demoralised. What should they be doing to succeed in the World Cup?

I sometimes feel that on pitches like that, it is really difficult for seamers to do much because of field restrictions also. Batters, with the introduction of T20, are practicing more innovative shots. They like to take more chances because they practice those shots, they back themselves to go over the 30-yard circle. These factors are coming in to play and that is why, the in-between overs, spinners will come into play big time, especially the wrist spinners. Of course, quality bowlers, and I am not ruling out finger spinners at all, they will also come into play but I feel wrist spinners will be a major factor when it comes to consolidating those in-between overs even if you have gone for plenty. Having given too many runs in the first few overs of the seamers, the spinners will have that room to bring us back in the game.

Speaking of wrist spinners, India's Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have played so often in the last couple of years. Will they still be India's 'X' factors?

I think so. There were a number of quality fast bowlers who came and bowled outswingers for years and years, and still batters nicked them. So, you still have to go out and deliver, play those deliveries right. The whole world knew (Muttiah) Muralitharan bowled off spin and doosra, but they still got out (to him). The whole world knew how Dale Steyn bowled or how Glenn McGrath bowled, but the batters still got out to them. It is about batters not making mistakes. It could be that even if you pick those outswingers or inswingers, you still have to get certain things right to be able to make the right contact with the ball. Sometimes, you are not able to do so. It is not always about the surprise element but also how consistently you deliver what you have. Sometimes, you are not able to do so. For one who is persistent and able to do so day after day, the results start following eventually.



The Indian team will benefit a lot from Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) not only from his experience and expertise behind the stumps but also with the bat in crunch situations, says batting legend Sachin Tendulkar —FILE

How much of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's presence behind the stumps make Virat Kohli a good captain in limited overs? Some feel that Kohli has not succeeded as captain for Royal Challengers Bangalore because there is no Dhoni behind the stumps. Do you agree?

First of all, I wouldn't want to compare a T20 format with a 50-over format, between IPL clubs and playing for India. IPL is basically all clubs playing against each other. When you are playing as a country with another country, it is a different feeling. This (World Cup) is a different format. It makes a huge difference. To have Dhoni standing behind the stumps is wonderful. I have been watching that he has contributing standing behind the stumps with his observations, with his experience. It is the best view. For any captain, to be literally standing five feet behind the batter and seeing what angles he is working on, where he is targetting to hit, where are the gaps and where there shouldn't be gaps… Standing behind the stumps is the perfect view, the best view. That advantage is also there. Dhoni has exposure and experience, and constantly shares his views with the team. Not just that. Also as a batsman Dhoni is able to absorb pressure in critical crunch moments. That is going to be a key factor.

What is your take on who should be India's No. 4? Inexperienced Vijay Shankar has been marked for that slot for the World Cup.

I personally feel if we have good quality batters, they should be able to adapt to any number. I don't feel we are lacking anywhere. We are well equipped.

You have played in different World Cup formats, from all-play-all in 1992 to the league-cum-Super Sixes, and Super Eights. How challenging is the 2019 WC format?

This format gives you time to comeback if you haven't had a good start. It gives you a chance to come back. Something which is going to be critical during the tournament is how you stay mentally as well as physically fresh. How much you practice, when you practice and how practice are going to be really important. Along with those practice sessions, certain breaks are also going to be critical and that is really important going forward for the team. You need those critical breaks in between to stay mentally fresh. Physically, I know, everyone is fit but to stay fresh mentally is equally important.

What is it that will make this World Cup unique?

Something I feel will be different is there will be a number of leg-spinners playing in this tournament. A number of teams have leg-spinners. People will get to see quality leg-spin. I also believe there will be a number of innovative shots played by batters because they have practiced. T20 would play a huge role in this, in giving that freedom to players to play those shots because they have practiced and played those shots in the other format. In the slog overs and power plays, we will get to see those shots much more than what we have witnessed so far.

What we have also seen in T20 is those acrobatic catches at the boundary but no get to see them in the longer formats. Have you also observed this?

In T20, the format is such that the batters are forced to play certain shots, whether they like it or not at that stage because they have to keep up with the game. In 50-over format, you are still in a position to push that risky shot to the next over. By then, something else has happened in the game. You prolong that. In T20, there is not as much time to prolong. That is where they constantly look to score the maximum.

And, we get a feeling that fielders are closer to each other in the boundary in T20s than in 50 overs…

Yeah, yeah, because very rarely do you see a deep square leg, deep midwicket and long on to a fast bowler. To spinners, you see all that. Field setting is also different.

What has been your best World Cup moment?

Obviously, it has to be 2011 victory. But if you are asking the next best, it has to be 2003 World Cup match against Pakistan.



The triumph in 2011 remains the best World Cup moment for Sachin Tendulkar (above with trophy and in picture below) —FILE

Who are your semifinalists?

India, without any question, start from No. 2 (ICC ODI rank). England, for sure. Australia, for sure. I have not seen all the teams closely enough. The fourth team could be New Zealand or Pakistan.

Hopefully, India will do a repeat of 1983 and 2011 and bring back the Cup…

Hope so, fingers crossed (smiles).