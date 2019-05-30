In this exclusive chat with G Krishnan, the 63-year-old Jamaican speaks about the World Cup and his semifinalists.

Legendary West Indies wicketkeeper Jeff Dujon feels that any captain will benefit from the presence of Mahendra Singh Dhoni on the field.

Former West Indies wicketkeeping great Jeffrey Dujon says the India wicketkeeper is an asset to any team. In this exclusive chat with G Krishnan, the 63-year-old Jamaican speaks about the World Cup and his semifinalists. Excerpts:

How good is the West Indies team going into the World Cup? What are its chances of winning it?

On the basis of recent results, it is difficult to see the West Indies being a serious factor in the upcoming World Cup. Their recent losses to Bangladesh, who I do not see as a contender, suggest that they will have to make drastic improvements in all departments in order to compete with the favoured teams.

There is 'Universe Boss' who has said that the bowlers are afraid to bowl to him. How much of a difference can he make to the Windies team at this age?

Chris Gayle is a tremendous limited-overs batsman. Regardless of his age, he is still capable of taking bowling attacks apart. He will be heavily depended on to bat at least into the middle overs in order to ensure a good start for the team. I am not of the opinion that anyone is afraid to bowl at him. Bowlers know what they are in for if he gets set and different strategies will be employed. I would not be surprised at seeing more seamers bowling length with pace variations around the wicket to him. I am hoping he stays fit and is able to go out on a high note. He deserves that.



Gayle also said that the onus is on the young players in the team to win the Cup for him and make his farewell memorable. How do you view his comments?

Significant contributions are clearly required from the younger members of the team, not just for Chris Gayle, but for the future of West Indies cricket. They will definitely have to step up with both bat and ball.

Recently in IPL, we saw Andre Russell's hitting at a different new level. How much of power hitting, not just from the Windies but also the other teams define the outcome of the tournament?

All-rounders are essential to team balance. I see Andre Russell as a key man in the batting order. With the brittle nature of the West Indian middle order, he may be required for more than his big hitting. He must realise that he may come in at times when the innings needs to be re-established, and stay to finish it off. With the abundance of T20 cricket these days, average ODI scores have gone up. This is due to teams employing power hitting earlier in their innings. This will be a common feature in the World Cup.

Many rate England as a top favourite. Do they really have it in them to lift the World Cup for the first time?

I think England have a very good chance in this World Cup. The fact that they are playing at home is obviously an advantage, and their recent results show that they are playing at a high level.

So much has been made of Jofra Archer's selection for England and there are some genuine long-standing England players who are hard done by by his inclusion. How crucial will Archer be in England's campaign?

Jofra Archer is clearly a talented bowler. He has proved himself to be a match winner and the England and Wales Cricket Board must see him as a complement to overall team balance.

Who are your four semifinalists and why?

My four semifinalists are: India – Best team in the world; England – Playing at home and highly ranked; Australia – Good balance with strong bowling; and South Africa – Good bowling but suspect batting or Pakistan – Good balance but unpredictable.

How has Virat Kohli grown in leadership over the years? He stresses on maintaining the intensity throughout the tournament and does not allow it to drop on bit. And, leads from the front...

You have answered the question yourself!

Do you think Kohli's work will be made easier by the presence of MS Dhoni behind the stumps?

MS Dhoni would be an asset to any team, not just for his outstandingly reliable wicketkeeping. His experience and calmness in difficult situations has been an asset to India for many years. Any captain would benefit from his presence on the field.

Which skills by the bowlers will make a big impact in this World Cup, considering the pitches are going to be flat and the matches are going to be high-scoring ones?

I don't see anything unique about the pitches. The bowlers have got to adapt to the conditions quickly and be tactical. I don't think wickets will be flat. And with the English weather, there will be something for the bowlers.

What would make this World Cup unique?

Having 10 teams makes far more sensible. The standard of cricket today is such that it is not worth the expense of two extra teams. Having teams to qualify for the World Cup makes sense and this number is sufficient. We really have 9-10 good teams in world cricket. We don't need to sort of add any cannon fodder. They should qualify to get there.