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IND vs PAK Highlights, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur finishes in style as India win by 7 wickets

IND vs PAK Highlights, Women's Asia Cup 2026: India has achieved their third consecutive victory by overcoming Pakistan with a margin of seven wickets. They successfully chased down the target of 56 runs in just 8.4 overs.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 05, 2026, 10:22 PM IST

IND vs PAK Highlights, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur finishes in style as India win by 7 wickets
IND vs PAK LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026
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    IND vs PAK Highlights, Women's Asia Cup 2026: India clinched the victory with 68 balls remaining and seven wickets in hand. Harmanpreet Kaur sealed the win with a four and a six. Pakistan's batting performance was dismal. On a pitch favorable to spin, they lacked the necessary application. Sree Charani and Prema Rawat each claimed three wickets. Pakistan's total of 55 all out marks their lowest score in T20Is. Allrounder Deepti Sharma also contributed with two wickets, while Shafali Verma took one, being the first to strike for India. In fact, all but one wicket fell to spinners, with the other being a runout. The Pakistani team was dismissed in the 19th over.

    LIVE BLOG

    • 05 Sep 2026, 10:18 PM

      IND vs PAK LIVE Score: Thank you for joining us!

      Thank you for joining us for our live coverage of the India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup 2026 clash. India produced a dominant performance to chase down Pakistan’s 55-run target in just 8.4 overs, winning by seven wickets. Harmanpreet Kaur finished the game in style with a massive six off Nashra Sandhu.

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    • 05 Sep 2026, 10:09 PM

      IND vs PAK LIVE Score: India Women won by 7 wkts

      Harmanpreet Kaur seals a dominant seven-wicket win for India with a massive six off Nashra Sandhu. After earlier hitting a four, the captain finds the middle perfectly and sends the ball sailing over the boundary to complete the chase.

      PAKW 55(18.1)

      INDW57/3(8.4)

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    • 05 Sep 2026, 09:55 PM

      IND vs PAK LIVE Score: IND-W 41/3 in 7 overs

      Deepti Sharma gets off the mark in style, charging down the track against Nashra Sandhu and sitting deep to nail a slog sweep over mid-wicket. The shot clears the boundary after bouncing twice, giving India another timely four.

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    • 05 Sep 2026, 09:51 PM

      IND vs PAK LIVE Score: IND-W 29/3 in 4 overs

      Fatima Sana strikes immediately after conceding a boundary as Smriti Mandhana is trapped lbw for 9 off 11 balls. The Pakistan captain gets her revenge, removing India’s key batter and putting the chase under pressure.

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    • 05 Sep 2026, 09:46 PM

      IND vs PAK LIVE Score: IND-W 24/2 in 3 overs

      Smriti Mandhana gets India moving with a well-struck four off Sadia Iqbal. Clearing her front leg, she lofts the delivery over mid-off, with the toe-end providing enough power to clear the inner circle and race to the boundary.

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    • 05 Sep 2026, 09:39 PM

      IND vs PAK LIVE Score: IND-W 18/2 in 2 overs

      Fatima Sana produces a double-wicket over as Shafali Verma falls for 12 off 6 after a leading edge is caught and bowled. Pratika Rawal follows for 4, caught by Muneeba Ali, putting India under pressure in the chase.

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    • 05 Sep 2026, 09:22 PM

      IND vs PAK LIVE Score: IND-W 9/0 in 1 over

      Shafali Verma makes an explosive start as she smashes Sadia Iqbal for a six off the very first delivery. Getting into the arc, the India opener lofts the ball powerfully over long-off for a stunning maximum.

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    • 05 Sep 2026, 09:16 PM

      IND vs PAK LIVE Score: PAK-W 55 in 18.1 overs

      Deepti Sharma completes the rout as Tuba Hassan is stumped for 9 off 16 balls. Pakistan are bowled out for just 55, their lowest-ever T20I total, as India’s bowlers dominate from start to finish.

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    • 05 Sep 2026, 09:08 PM

      IND vs PAK LIVE Score: PAK-W 54/9 in 17 overs

      Prema Rawat claims her third wicket as Nashra Sandhu is dismissed for a five-ball duck. Sandhu attempts to drive a flighted delivery but edges it thinly behind, where Richa Ghosh takes a difficult catch to leave Pakistan nine down.

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    • 05 Sep 2026, 09:03 PM

      IND vs PAK LIVE Score: PAK-W 48/8 in 15 overs

      Prema Rawat claims her second wicket as Umm-e-Hani departs for 6 off 18 balls. The batter attempts a sweep but gets a top-edge, allowing Nandani Sharma to take a simple catch at short fine as Pakistan lose their eighth wicket.

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    • 05 Sep 2026, 08:53 PM

      IND vs PAK LIVE Score: PAK-W 47/7 in 14 overs

      Eyman Fatima is run out for 5 after a costly mix-up with Umm-e-Hani. Fatima ventures too far down the pitch before turning back, and despite a fumble, Deepti Sharma removes the bails to complete the dismissal.

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    • 05 Sep 2026, 08:41 PM

      IND vs PAK LIVE Score: PAK-W 36/6 in 10 overs

      Deepti Sharma strikes as Pakistan captain Fatima Sana is trapped lbw for a seven-ball duck. Sana misses a flick against a sharply turning delivery, with the umpire raising her finger despite the batter’s frustration over a decision she felt was missing leg.

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    • 05 Sep 2026, 08:30 PM

      IND vs PAK LIVE Score: PAK-W 35/5 in 9 overs

      Prema Rawat strikes as Sadaf Shamas is bowled for 3 off 8 balls. The spinner gets one through the batter’s defence to knock over the stumps, handing India another crucial wicket and leaving Pakistan under increasing pressure.

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    • 05 Sep 2026, 08:29 PM

      IND vs PAK LIVE Score: PAK-W 29/3 in 6 overs

      Shree Charani delivers a double blow as Gull Feroza falls for a duck, caught by Nandani Sharma at backward point. Moments later, Shawaal Zulfiqar is trapped lbw for 14, leaving Pakistan in trouble after two quick wickets.

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    • 05 Sep 2026, 08:28 PM

      IND vs PAK LIVE Score: PAK-W 27/1 in 5 overs

      Shafali Verma finally gives India their first wicket as Muneeba Ali is bowled for 13. The batter misses a cut against a flatter delivery that turns just enough to clip the off bail, ending her innings after 15 balls.

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    • 05 Sep 2026, 08:27 PM

      IND vs PAK LIVE Score: PAK-W 23/0 in 4 overs

      Shawaal Zulfiqar gets a lucky break as her agricultural heave off Nandani Sharma takes a thick inside edge and beats short fine leg. The ball races away for four, giving Pakistan another boundary despite the batter’s mistimed shot.

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    • 05 Sep 2026, 08:27 PM

      IND vs PAK LIVE Score: PAK-W 16/0 in 3 overs

      Muneeba Ali survives a sitter at cover point before Shawaal Zulfiqar powers Kranti Gaud over mid-off for her second boundary.

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    • 05 Sep 2026, 07:35 PM

      IND vs PAK LIVE Score: PAK-W 11/0 in 2 overs

      Shawaal Zulfiqar attacks a slower delivery from Nandani Sharma, heaving it over mid-on for Pakistan’s first boundary of the innings.

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    • 05 Sep 2026, 07:33 PM

      IND vs PAK LIVE Score: Playing XIs

      India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud

      Pakistan: Muneeba Ali(w), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana(c), Umm-e-Hani, Eyman Fatima, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

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    • 05 Sep 2026, 07:28 PM

      IND vs PAK LIVE Score: Pakistan Women opt to bat

      Fatima Sana: We are going to bat first because we want to put up a maximum total here. We have a good bowling side and we will try to restrict them. We just want to play according to the pitch. We have a same team.

      Harmanpreet Kaur: Good we are getting a chance to chase. Great achivement on playing 150th T20I as captain, the key is to keep enjoying. We will try to restrict them to a shorter total. We are going with the same team.

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    • 05 Sep 2026, 07:27 PM

      IND vs PAK LIVE Score: India has already secured a spot in the semi-finals

      The Indian women's team has kicked off their Asia Cup journey with an impressive performance, defeating both Thailand and Hong Kong in their first two matches, thus ensuring their advancement to the semi-finals. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, they are the clear frontrunners for the championship.

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    • 05 Sep 2026, 07:25 PM

      IND vs PAK LIVE Score: Squads

      India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Gunalan Kamalini, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav

      Pakistan: Muneeba Ali(w), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana(c), Umm-e-Hani, Eyman Fatima, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Momina Riasat, Eman Naseer, Waheeda Akhtar

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    • 05 Sep 2026, 07:24 PM

      IND vs PAK LIVE Score: Hello and welcome!

      Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026. India will look to continue their winning momentum, while Pakistan will be aiming to produce a major upset. Stay with us for live scores, wickets, key moments, updates and all the action from this high-voltage encounter.

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