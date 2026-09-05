IND vs PAK Highlights, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur finishes in style as India win by 7 wickets

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IND vs PAK Highlights, Women's Asia Cup 2026: India has achieved their third consecutive victory by overcoming Pakistan with a margin of seven wickets. They successfully chased down the target of 56 runs in just 8.4 overs.
IND vs PAK Highlights, Women's Asia Cup 2026: India clinched the victory with 68 balls remaining and seven wickets in hand. Harmanpreet Kaur sealed the win with a four and a six. Pakistan's batting performance was dismal. On a pitch favorable to spin, they lacked the necessary application. Sree Charani and Prema Rawat each claimed three wickets. Pakistan's total of 55 all out marks their lowest score in T20Is. Allrounder Deepti Sharma also contributed with two wickets, while Shafali Verma took one, being the first to strike for India. In fact, all but one wicket fell to spinners, with the other being a runout. The Pakistani team was dismissed in the 19th over.
Thank you for joining us for our live coverage of the India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup 2026 clash. India produced a dominant performance to chase down Pakistan’s 55-run target in just 8.4 overs, winning by seven wickets. Harmanpreet Kaur finished the game in style with a massive six off Nashra Sandhu.
Harmanpreet Kaur seals a dominant seven-wicket win for India with a massive six off Nashra Sandhu. After earlier hitting a four, the captain finds the middle perfectly and sends the ball sailing over the boundary to complete the chase.
PAKW 55(18.1)
INDW57/3(8.4)
Deepti Sharma strikes as Pakistan captain Fatima Sana is trapped lbw for a seven-ball duck. Sana misses a flick against a sharply turning delivery, with the umpire raising her finger despite the batter’s frustration over a decision she felt was missing leg.
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud
Pakistan: Muneeba Ali(w), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana(c), Umm-e-Hani, Eyman Fatima, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal
Fatima Sana: We are going to bat first because we want to put up a maximum total here. We have a good bowling side and we will try to restrict them. We just want to play according to the pitch. We have a same team.
Harmanpreet Kaur: Good we are getting a chance to chase. Great achivement on playing 150th T20I as captain, the key is to keep enjoying. We will try to restrict them to a shorter total. We are going with the same team.
The Indian women's team has kicked off their Asia Cup journey with an impressive performance, defeating both Thailand and Hong Kong in their first two matches, thus ensuring their advancement to the semi-finals. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, they are the clear frontrunners for the championship.
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Gunalan Kamalini, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav
Pakistan: Muneeba Ali(w), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana(c), Umm-e-Hani, Eyman Fatima, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Momina Riasat, Eman Naseer, Waheeda Akhtar
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026. India will look to continue their winning momentum, while Pakistan will be aiming to produce a major upset. Stay with us for live scores, wickets, key moments, updates and all the action from this high-voltage encounter.