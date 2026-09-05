IND vs PAK Highlights, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur finishes in style as India win by 7 wickets

IND vs PAK Highlights, Women's Asia Cup 2026: India has achieved their third consecutive victory by overcoming Pakistan with a margin of seven wickets. They successfully chased down the target of 56 runs in just 8.4 overs.

IND vs PAK Highlights, Women's Asia Cup 2026: India clinched the victory with 68 balls remaining and seven wickets in hand. Harmanpreet Kaur sealed the win with a four and a six. Pakistan's batting performance was dismal. On a pitch favorable to spin, they lacked the necessary application. Sree Charani and Prema Rawat each claimed three wickets. Pakistan's total of 55 all out marks their lowest score in T20Is. Allrounder Deepti Sharma also contributed with two wickets, while Shafali Verma took one, being the first to strike for India. In fact, all but one wicket fell to spinners, with the other being a runout. The Pakistani team was dismissed in the 19th over.