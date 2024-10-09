India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India will take on Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The upcoming match between Harmanpreet Kaur's Indian team and Chamari Athapaththu's Sri Lankan team at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday holds significant importance for both sides. India will be seeking redemption after their loss to Sri Lanka in the Women's Asia Cup final earlier this year. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will be aiming to secure another victory to keep their hopes alive of advancing to the knockout stages.

Sri Lanka's defeats to Pakistan and Australia at the start of the tournament have put them in a precarious position, requiring them to win their remaining matches to have a chance at reaching the semi-finals. On the other hand, India will need to minimize errors following their recent heavy defeat against New Zealand.

