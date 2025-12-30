India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 5th T20I ​Live Score: Shafali Verma departs at 5, IND lose 1st wicket

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

CBSE Class 10th and 12th exams scheduled for March 3 postponed: Check new dates here

Another Hindu man killed in Bangladesh amid unrest, third such incident in 2 weeks

Mira Rajput raises Dubai's temperature in all-black outfit, elevated by timeless bag, ses viral pics

The SpongeBob Movie: From Tom Kenny, Regina Hall to Mark Hamill; Meet voices behind iconic characters

Radhika Merchant sets bridesmaid goals in Sabyasachi saree, diamond-emerald jewellery at Jamnagar wedding

8th Pay Commission Update: Who will get the maximum salary hike after January 1, 2026?

India slams China after criticism over Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan: 'Cinematic expression is...'

Battle of Galwan: Salman Khan is charging Rs 100 crore more than Chitrangda Singh's fees? Here's what we know

Raihan Vadra’s fiancé Aviva Baig’s mother Nandita Baig once did THIS for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, know all about their little-known bond

Who is Isa Guha? Former English cricketer who gets awarded with King's New Year Honours

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 5th T20I ​Live Score: Harmanpreet Singh loses Toss, SL to bowl first

IND-W vs SL-W 5th T20O Live Score: Harmanpreet Singh loses Toss

CBSE Class 10th and 12th exams scheduled for March 3 postponed: Check new dates here

CBSE Class 10th and 12th exams scheduled for March 3 postponed: Check new dates

Another Hindu man killed in Bangladesh amid unrest, third such incident in 2 weeks

Another Hindu man killed in Bangladesh, 3rd such incident in 2 weeks

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Prime Video, more

Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Pri

Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig engagement: UNSEEN childhood photos of Rahul Gandhi' nephew, Priyanka Gandhi's son go viral, SEE PICS

Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig engagement: Unseen childhood photos of Rahul Gandhi' nep

Raihan Vadra, Aviva Baig's enagement: Unseen photos of newest couple of Gandhi-Vadra family

Raihan Vadra, Aviva Baig's enagement: Unseen photos of newest couple

HomeCricket

CRICKET

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 5th T20I ​Live Score: Shafali Verma departs at 5, IND lose 1st wicket

IND-W vs SL-W 5th T20I Live Cricket Match Score: The Harmanpreet Singh-led side will look to clean sweep the 5-match series tonight. Stay tuned to this space for all the live and latest updates from the 5th and final match.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 30, 2025, 07:07 PM IST

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 5th T20I ​Live Score: Shafali Verma departs at 5, IND lose 1st wicket
IND-W vs SL-W 5th T20I Live Score
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

IND-W vs SL-W Live Score Update, 5th T20I: The fifth and final T20I match between India Women and Sri Lanka Women is all set to be played at Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Although winning the 5-match series is out of the question for the Sri Lankan side, the Chamar Athapaththu-led side will look to end it on a positive note. On the other hand, the Harmanpreet Singh-led side chased down the targets in the first three games convincingly, and when they got a chance to bat for a complete 20 overs, the Women in Blue went on to score their biggest T20I total.

This will be Team India's final international game before the commencement of the Women's Premier League (WPL), where the united group will be dispersed to their respective franchises. Stay tuned to this space for all the latest and live updates from the game.

LIVE BLOG

  • 30 Dec 2025, 07:05 PM

    India W vs Sri Lanka W Live Score: Wicket!!!

    Shafali Verma departs at a low score of 5, which is also her lowest in the series. Nimasha Meepage picks up her first wicket.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Dec 2025, 06:50 PM

    India W vs Sri Lanka W Live Score: First over

    With a boundary and a single from Shafali Verma's bat, IND are 5/0 after the end of the first over.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Dec 2025, 06:45 PM

    India W vs Sri Lanka W Live Score: Playing XI

    India - Harmanpreet Singh (C), Richa Ghosh (WK), Shafali Verma, Kamalini G (Debut, replacing Smriti Mandhana), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana (replacing Renuka Singh), Arundhati Reddy, Vaishnavi Sharma, and Sree Charani.

    Sri Lanka - Chamaro Athapaththu (C), Kaushini Nuthyangana (WK), Hasini Perera, Imesha Dulani, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Rashmika Sewwandi, Nimasha Meepage, Inoka Ranaweera (replacing Malsha Shehani), and Malki Madara (replacing Kawya Kavindi).

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Dec 2025, 06:43 PM

    India W vs Sri Lanka W Live Score: Toss Update

    Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu won the Toss and elected to field first against India. After winning the Toss, Chamari said that they played better while chasing last time around, and this is the main reason behind choosing to field first.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Jahaan Shri Krishna ne raasleela...': Sunny Leone's New Year event in Mathura cancelled after priests protest, call her 'porn star'
Sunny Leone's New Year event in Mathura cancelled after priests protests
CBSE Class 10th and 12th exams scheduled for March 3 postponed: Check new dates here
CBSE Class 10th and 12th exams scheduled for March 3 postponed: Check new dates
Another Hindu man killed in Bangladesh amid unrest, third such incident in 2 weeks
Another Hindu man killed in Bangladesh, 3rd such incident in 2 weeks
Mira Rajput raises Dubai's temperature in all-black outfit, elevated by timeless bag, ses viral pics
Mira Rajput raises Dubai's temperature in all-black outfit
The SpongeBob Movie: From Tom Kenny, Regina Hall to Mark Hamill; Meet voices behind iconic characters
The SpongeBob Movie: From Tom Kenny, Regina Hall to Mark Hamill
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Prime Video, more
Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Pri
Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig engagement: UNSEEN childhood photos of Rahul Gandhi' nephew, Priyanka Gandhi's son go viral, SEE PICS
Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig engagement: Unseen childhood photos of Rahul Gandhi' nep
Raihan Vadra, Aviva Baig's enagement: Unseen photos of newest couple of Gandhi-Vadra family
Raihan Vadra, Aviva Baig's enagement: Unseen photos of newest couple
Who is Miraya Vadra? Priyanka Gandhi's daughter, Rahul Gandhi’s niece; Know her educational qualifications, sports interests, more
Who is Miraya Vadra? Priyanka Gandhi's daughter, Rahul Gandhi’s niece; Know her
5 things to know about Raihan Vadra’s fiancee, Priyanka Gandhi’s soon-to-be daughter-in-law Aviva Baig
Know about Priyanka Gandhi’s soon-to-be daughter-in-law Aviva Baig
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement