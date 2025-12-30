India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 5th T20I ​Live Score: Shafali Verma departs at 5, IND lose 1st wicket

IND-W vs SL-W 5th T20I Live Cricket Match Score: The Harmanpreet Singh-led side will look to clean sweep the 5-match series tonight. Stay tuned to this space for all the live and latest updates from the 5th and final match.

IND-W vs SL-W Live Score Update, 5th T20I: The fifth and final T20I match between India Women and Sri Lanka Women is all set to be played at Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Although winning the 5-match series is out of the question for the Sri Lankan side, the Chamar Athapaththu-led side will look to end it on a positive note. On the other hand, the Harmanpreet Singh-led side chased down the targets in the first three games convincingly, and when they got a chance to bat for a complete 20 overs, the Women in Blue went on to score their biggest T20I total.

This will be Team India's final international game before the commencement of the Women's Premier League (WPL), where the united group will be dispersed to their respective franchises. Stay tuned to this space for all the latest and live updates from the game.