IND-W vs PAK-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Highlights: India won by 6 wickets.

Pakistan's captain, Fatima Sana, won the toss and chose to bat against India in their Women's T20 World Cup Group A match in Dubai. India's captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, expressed her disappointment at losing the toss, stating that she also wanted to bat first. India was forced to make a change as Pooja was unable to play due to a minor injury. S Sajana has been selected to replace her in the XI.

This match is crucial for India, as they suffered a 58-run loss in their opening game against New Zealand. In order to keep their hopes of reaching the semi-finals alive, India must defeat Pakistan by a significant margin. Currently, India's run-rate is a disappointing -2.99, making it imperative for them to secure big victories in their remaining matches against Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Australia.

Follow highlights of India W vs Pakistan W from Dubai here.