India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, T20 World Cup Super 8: Zimbabwe opt to bowl first, check playing XIs

CRICKET
IND vs ZIM Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Follow the live score and updates from the India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash in Chennai. Sanju Samson and Axar Patel are set to return to the playing XI as India aim for a crucial win in the high-stakes encounter.
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: India is set to face Zimbabwe at home for the very first time in T20I cricket, marking their first encounter since March 2002. This match carries significant importance for India. Although Zimbabwe is seen as the clear underdog, they are aware that they have perhaps the best opportunity they could hope for to defeat India in this tournament, especially when facing the star-studded host team.
India suffered a heavy loss to South Africa in their opening match of the Super Eights, resulting in a net run rate of -3.800 as they head into this game. This means they must win both of their remaining matches against Zimbabwe today and the West Indies on Sunday, and at least one of those victories needs to be substantial.
Given the West Indies' strong performance in the tournament so far, Zimbabwe appears to be the ideal team for India to secure that significant win against. However, Zimbabwe reached this stage by defeating the formidable Australia to claim the top position in their group.
On the other hand, Zimbabwe entered the Super 8s unbeaten but faced a crushing defeat against the West Indies in their opening match. Their strategies fell apart, leading to a staggering 107-run loss. To keep their hopes alive for a semi-final spot, Zimbabwe must also clinch a victory.
India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza(c), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava
Sikandar Raza: We're going to have a bowl. Not your usual Chennai wicket. Looks moist, want to give the best chance to the seamers. If we can restrict India to a low total, will go a long way. As much as we're feeling the heat, our opposition will be feeling the same. It's holding on alright. One tactical change, Cremer misses out.
Suryakumar Yadav: Happy with the decision, were looking to bat first. Boys are ready. Mood in the camp is relaxed. Huddle was too good, the way he spoke in the huddle (Hardik). Even if you win or lose, you learn something out of it. Just forget what happened in the last game. Axar comes in for Washington, Samson comes in for Rinku.
Throughout the tournament, India's primary worry has been the failure of the top order batsmen to perform together. Although Suryakumar Yadav excelled against the USA and Ishan Kishan shone against Pakistan, they have yet to function as a unit. The most pressing issue, however, is Abhishek Sharma's complete lack of form since falling ill earlier in the tournament. A fit Abhishek can often turn the tide of a game on his own. Currently, India is concerned that his inability to score runs renders him nearly a liability. He definitely deserves support, but there are many considerations to ponder.
India and Zimbabwe have clashed just once in the T20 World Cup's history, which took place in 2022. India emerged victorious in that match, winning by 71 runs. Suryakumar Yadav earned the Player of the Match title for his impressive 61 runs off 25 balls.
Indian vice-captain Axar Patel is set to participate in the vital T20 World Cup Super 8 match against Zimbabwe in Chennai on Thursday, as per reports. The Indian squad is expected to implement two changes for their essential Super 8 encounter in Chepauk. Additionally, Rinku Singh is anticipated to be replaced by Sanju Samson, while Axar is expected to take the place of Washington Sundar.
The playing surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium is recognized for being favorable for batters. It is anticipated that the pitch will deliver excellent bounce, which benefits Indian batters who are familiar with such surfaces that allow them to play through the line. In the past, this pitch was a haven for spinners, but recently it has undergone a significant transformation, with high scores of 180-200 becoming the standard here.
India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun CV, Jasprit Bumrah
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza (c), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani