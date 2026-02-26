India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, T20 World Cup Super 8: Zimbabwe opt to bowl first, check playing XIs

IND vs ZIM Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Follow the live score and updates from the India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash in Chennai. Sanju Samson and Axar Patel are set to return to the playing XI as India aim for a crucial win in the high-stakes encounter.

India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: India is set to face Zimbabwe at home for the very first time in T20I cricket, marking their first encounter since March 2002. This match carries significant importance for India. Although Zimbabwe is seen as the clear underdog, they are aware that they have perhaps the best opportunity they could hope for to defeat India in this tournament, especially when facing the star-studded host team.

India suffered a heavy loss to South Africa in their opening match of the Super Eights, resulting in a net run rate of -3.800 as they head into this game. This means they must win both of their remaining matches against Zimbabwe today and the West Indies on Sunday, and at least one of those victories needs to be substantial.

Given the West Indies' strong performance in the tournament so far, Zimbabwe appears to be the ideal team for India to secure that significant win against. However, Zimbabwe reached this stage by defeating the formidable Australia to claim the top position in their group.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe entered the Super 8s unbeaten but faced a crushing defeat against the West Indies in their opening match. Their strategies fell apart, leading to a staggering 107-run loss. To keep their hopes alive for a semi-final spot, Zimbabwe must also clinch a victory.