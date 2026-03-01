FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
India vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup: Suryakumar wins toss, India opt to bowl first

IND vs WI Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: The spotlight will be on the IND vs WI showdown at Eden Gardens, as it will determine the fourth and final semifinalist of this T20 World Cup. This match acts as a virtual quarterfinal, with the victor advancing to join England, South Africa and New Zealand.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 01, 2026, 06:39 PM IST

India vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup: Suryakumar wins toss, India opt to bowl first
India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: This is as big as it gets. India and the West Indies face off in what’s basically a quarter-final—win, and you’re in the semis with South Africa, England, and New Zealand. That’s it. Both teams have lost just once in this tournament, and funny enough, both defeats came against South Africa in the Super 8s. That’s what’s set up tonight’s do-or-die clash. Forget net run rates or complicated scenarios—a straight win does the job. There was some talk about the weather maybe helping the Windies, but the forecast looks clear. So it’s all set: two explosive teams, everything on the line, and no distractions other than the cricket.

Playing at home gives India a bit of an edge. They know these conditions, and the crowd is behind them. But if you look back, West Indies have a knack for spoiling the party. Think back to the 2016 T20 World Cup semi-final at Wankhede. The Windies shocked India on their own turf, turning the game on its head.

India comes into this must-win match looking a lot more confident, mostly thanks to Abhishek Sharma finding his groove at the top. He smashed a sparkling half-century against Zimbabwe and looked really comfortable out there. The way he attacked in the powerplay set the tone and showed he’s ready for the big moments.

Sanju Samson’s return has made the batting lineup even stronger. Opening the innings, he wasted no time, played a quick-fire cameo, and made sure India took advantage of the fielding restrictions. That helped set up a good platform for the middle order.

Then there’s Tilak Varma. People were starting to question his strike rate, but he shut them up with style. He hammered an unbeaten 44 off just 16 balls, smashing three fours and four huge sixes. Partnering with Hardik Pandya, he finished the innings with a flourish.

West Indies, on the other hand, have kept things simple all tournament. They build steadily through the first ten overs, play it safe, and then go hard at the end. It’s worked—they won five in a row before South Africa finally stopped them. Even then, the Windies showed how tough they are. They were struggling at 83 for 7 after 11 overs, looked dead and buried, but then Romario Shepherd, batting at No. 9, smashed an unbeaten half-century and dragged them up to a fighting 176 for 8. It was gutsy and kept them in the game.

It all comes down to this. One game, one shot, and two teams that don’t know how to back down.

LIVE BLOG

  • 01 Mar 2026, 06:36 PM

    IND vs WI T20 World Cup Super 8 Live Score: Teams

    India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

    West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w/c), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph

  • 01 Mar 2026, 06:03 PM

    IND vs WI T20 World Cup Super 8 Live Score: India opt to bowl

    Suryakumar Yadav: We will bowl first tonight. Looks good. It has been a chasing ground, wicket gets even better so chasing is a good option. It's already wild and we will look to give a good show to the crowd. I think we ticked all the boxes last game. Same team.

    Shai Hope: We would have done the same (bowling). Playing consistent cricket is key for us. Most of the guys have been part of the IPL and hopefully we can come out on top today. It's a do or die game today. This is what we play for - to play against big teams, best teams. One change, Akeal Hosein comes in for Brandon King.

  • 01 Mar 2026, 05:49 PM

    IND vs WI T20 World Cup Super 8 Live Score: Head-to-head record

    In the history of the T20 World Cup, the West Indies hold a favorable record against India, having triumphed in three out of the four encounters between the two teams in past tournaments.

    In total, India and the West Indies have clashed 30 times in T20 internationals, with India securing victory in 19 of those matches, while the West Indies have won 10.

  • 01 Mar 2026, 05:48 PM

    IND vs WI T20 World Cup Super 8 Live Score: Pitch report

    The highest score recorded at Eden Gardens during this tournament is 207. In the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, teams batting first have secured victory in four out of five matches held here. However, since this is a night game, the pitch may perform a bit better when illuminated by lights.

  • 01 Mar 2026, 05:48 PM

    IND vs WI T20 World Cup Super 8 Live Score: Will rain disrupt the IND vs WI match in Kolkata?

    There is no likelihood of rain during the India vs West Indies Super 8 match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Although there might be some cloud cover in the evening, rain is not anticipated, with temperatures hovering in the mid-20s. The match is set to proceed without any interruptions.

  • 01 Mar 2026, 05:47 PM

    IND vs WI T20 World Cup Super 8 Live Score: Squads

    India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

    West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Johnson Charles, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Quentin Sampson

  • 01 Mar 2026, 05:47 PM

    IND vs WI T20 World Cup Super 8 Live Score: Hello and welcome!

    Greetings to all! Welcome to the live blog covering the T20 World Cup Super Eight match between India and West Indies. This clash serves as a virtual quarter-final, with the victor securing a place in the semi-finals, while the defeated team will exit the tournament. Keep following for updates!

