India vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup: Suryakumar wins toss, India opt to bowl first

IND vs WI Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: The spotlight will be on the IND vs WI showdown at Eden Gardens, as it will determine the fourth and final semifinalist of this T20 World Cup. This match acts as a virtual quarterfinal, with the victor advancing to join England, South Africa and New Zealand.

India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: This is as big as it gets. India and the West Indies face off in what’s basically a quarter-final—win, and you’re in the semis with South Africa, England, and New Zealand. That’s it. Both teams have lost just once in this tournament, and funny enough, both defeats came against South Africa in the Super 8s. That’s what’s set up tonight’s do-or-die clash. Forget net run rates or complicated scenarios—a straight win does the job. There was some talk about the weather maybe helping the Windies, but the forecast looks clear. So it’s all set: two explosive teams, everything on the line, and no distractions other than the cricket.

Playing at home gives India a bit of an edge. They know these conditions, and the crowd is behind them. But if you look back, West Indies have a knack for spoiling the party. Think back to the 2016 T20 World Cup semi-final at Wankhede. The Windies shocked India on their own turf, turning the game on its head.

India comes into this must-win match looking a lot more confident, mostly thanks to Abhishek Sharma finding his groove at the top. He smashed a sparkling half-century against Zimbabwe and looked really comfortable out there. The way he attacked in the powerplay set the tone and showed he’s ready for the big moments.

Sanju Samson’s return has made the batting lineup even stronger. Opening the innings, he wasted no time, played a quick-fire cameo, and made sure India took advantage of the fielding restrictions. That helped set up a good platform for the middle order.

Then there’s Tilak Varma. People were starting to question his strike rate, but he shut them up with style. He hammered an unbeaten 44 off just 16 balls, smashing three fours and four huge sixes. Partnering with Hardik Pandya, he finished the innings with a flourish.

West Indies, on the other hand, have kept things simple all tournament. They build steadily through the first ten overs, play it safe, and then go hard at the end. It’s worked—they won five in a row before South Africa finally stopped them. Even then, the Windies showed how tough they are. They were struggling at 83 for 7 after 11 overs, looked dead and buried, but then Romario Shepherd, batting at No. 9, smashed an unbeaten half-century and dragged them up to a fighting 176 for 8. It was gutsy and kept them in the game.

It all comes down to this. One game, one shot, and two teams that don’t know how to back down.