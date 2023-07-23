Search icon
India vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 4 Live: India eyes early breakthrough as Athanaze-Holder help WI post 229/5

Alick Athanaze, currently batting at 37 off 111 balls, will resume the West Indies innings alongside Jason Holder (11) on Day 4 of the 2nd Test in Trinidad.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 06:39 PM IST

IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 4

The West Indies will need to persevere throughout the day in order to avoid a defeat in the series decider against Rohit Sharma's Team India at the Queens Park Oval on Sunday. Kraigg Brathwaite showcased his leadership skills with a commendable knock of 75, propelling the West Indies to a score of 229/5 in 108 overs by the end of Day 3. 

Alick Athanaze, currently batting at 37 off 111 balls, will resume the West Indies innings alongside Jason Holder (11) on Day 4 of the 2nd Test in Trinidad. Notably, the duo managed to add 21 runs for the sixth wicket during the previous day's play. 

The hosts, West Indies, have lost five wickets, trailing Team India by 209 runs. Ravindra Jadeja (2 for 37) has contributed to the team's success by taking three wickets along with Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, and debutant Mukesh Kumar in the 2nd Test. Rohit and his team are determined to secure early wickets in the first session.

Follow IND vs WI 2nd Test Live Score and Updates here:

India vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 4 Live: 

Ravichandran Ashwin delivered a magnificent ball to dismiss the in-form Kraigg Brathwaite, who had scored 75 runs, on Day 3 of the match. Mohammed Siraj efficiently eliminated Joshua Da Silva, who had only managed to score 10 runs. Additionally, Ravindra Jadeja showcased his skills by taking two wickets, ensuring that India remained competitive in the second Test. Jadeja bowled an impressive 25 overs, conceding only 37 runs for the visiting team.

India vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 4 Live: Hello and Welcome!

Welcome to the live blog of Day 4 of the second Test match between India and West Indies. The fate of the match teeters on a knife's edge, with West Indies currently standing at 229 for 5, trailing India by a mere 209 runs.

