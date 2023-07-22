The West Indian team is relying on their skipper Brathwaite and the debutant Kirk Mckenzie to build on the hard work they put in the previous evening.

India showcased a remarkable performance on day two of the second Test at Port of Spain in Trinidad, thanks to an outstanding century by Virat Kohli. Their total score reached an impressive 438 runs. Meanwhile, West Indies began their response strongly, led by their captain Kraigg Brathwaite.

Despite their solid start, the hosts still have a considerable distance to cover, trailing by 352 runs. The West Indian team is relying on their skipper Brathwaite and the debutant Kirk Mckenzie to build on the hard work they put in the previous evening.

On the other hand, as the pitch continues to deteriorate, Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain, is placing his trust in his spin duo, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja, the left-arm spinner, already claimed the wicket of Tagenarine Chanderpaul in the previous evening's play. The hot and humid conditions prevailing throughout the Test match might prompt the skipper to rotate his seamers strategically.

