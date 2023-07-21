Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingNow,recommendedStories,recommendedStoriesMobileenglish3052795
HomeCricket

IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: Virat Kohli smashes 100 in his 500th international match

The 34-year-old maestro is currently batting on an impressive 87 runs, inching closer to a much-awaited century.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 08:59 PM IST

IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: Virat Kohli smashes 100 in his 500th international match
IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 2

Indian batting sensation Virat Kohli is poised to end his century drought during the highly anticipated second Test between West Indies and India in Port of Spain, Trinidad. The 34-year-old maestro is currently batting on an impressive 87 runs, inching closer to a much-awaited century. It has been quite some time since Kohli scored a hundred outside of India, with his last century achieved back in 2018.

In a crucial turn of events, Ravindra Jadeja played a pivotal role in rescuing the team from a precarious situation during the previous evening. Jadeja showcased his exceptional skills by playing exquisite shots in the final session, providing valuable support to Kohli. Today, he too will be eager to capitalize on his previous performance and deliver a substantial innings, reaping the rewards of his hard work.

On the other hand, the West Indies team will be determined to secure early breakthroughs in the morning session. Kemar Roach and Jason Holder displayed promising form yesterday after the lunch break, finding a good rhythm. However, the constant rotation of bowlers due to the hot and humid conditions, orchestrated by skipper Kraigg Brathwaite, prevented the bowlers from settling into a consistent rhythm.

cre_Trending

Follow IND vs WI Live Score and Updates here:

LIVE Blog
21 Jul 2023
08:48 PM

IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: 

RUN OUT! Kohli defends and gets an inside edge at square leg. He attempts to steal a quick single, but Alzarri Joseph proves third time's the charm as he hits the bull's eye with a direct hit. 

India 342/5 (99)

Ravindra Jadeja 55(129)

Ishan Kishan 0(0)

Last wicket: Virat Kohli 121(206)

08:07 PM

IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: 

India is making gradual progress, with Warrican managing to give a single before Alzarri Joseph concedes four runs in his over.

India 341/4 (98)

Ravindra Jadeja 54(125)

Virat Kohli 121(204)

07:45 PM

IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: 

Gabriel to Kohli, and it's a magnificent FOUR! Kohli executes an exquisite extended cover drive, reaching a remarkable milestone of scoring his 76th international century in his 500th international match.

India 317/4 (91)

Ravindra Jadeja 50(106)

Virat Kohli 102(181)

06:42 PM

IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: 

Roach delivers a short ball to Jadeja, who skillfully punches it towards sweeper cover. However, the sluggish outfield prevents the ball from reaching the boundary, allowing West Indies to save two runs.

India 296/4 (86)

Ravindra Jadeja 43(92)

Virat Kohli 88(165)

06:31 PM

IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: 

Ajinkya Rahane's appointment as vice-captain following a commendable performance in the WTC Final seemed promising. However, his recent performances in the West Indies series have raised concerns about his position. After a disappointing display in the 1st Test, Rahane failed to surpass the double-figure mark in the second match, getting dismissed for a mere 8 runs on Day 1.

06:30 PM

IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: 

Virat Kohli concluded the first day of the Test match undefeated on 87 runs, with the intention of making his 500th international match a truly remarkable milestone. Should Kohli achieve a century, it would mark his third hundred against the West Indies, and his second on Caribbean grounds.

06:30 PM

IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

Welcome to the live coverage of the second day of the second and final Test match between India and West Indies! Team India concluded day 2 with a score of 288/4, with Virat Kohli on the verge of achieving his 29th Test century. Ravindra Jadeja (36*) remained unbeaten at the opposite end, adding to India's hopes of setting a formidable total on Friday.

CRE Recommended Stories
CRE Recommended Stories

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals
Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics
In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch
Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral
Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Exclusive: Leaked photos reveal actor Saurabh Raj Jain's new look
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.