IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: Virat Kohli smashes 100 in his 500th international match

Indian batting sensation Virat Kohli is poised to end his century drought during the highly anticipated second Test between West Indies and India in Port of Spain, Trinidad. The 34-year-old maestro is currently batting on an impressive 87 runs, inching closer to a much-awaited century. It has been quite some time since Kohli scored a hundred outside of India, with his last century achieved back in 2018.
In a crucial turn of events, Ravindra Jadeja played a pivotal role in rescuing the team from a precarious situation during the previous evening. Jadeja showcased his exceptional skills by playing exquisite shots in the final session, providing valuable support to Kohli. Today, he too will be eager to capitalize on his previous performance and deliver a substantial innings, reaping the rewards of his hard work.
On the other hand, the West Indies team will be determined to secure early breakthroughs in the morning session. Kemar Roach and Jason Holder displayed promising form yesterday after the lunch break, finding a good rhythm. However, the constant rotation of bowlers due to the hot and humid conditions, orchestrated by skipper Kraigg Brathwaite, prevented the bowlers from settling into a consistent rhythm.
Follow IND vs WI Live Score and Updates here:
RUN OUT! Kohli defends and gets an inside edge at square leg. He attempts to steal a quick single, but Alzarri Joseph proves third time's the charm as he hits the bull's eye with a direct hit.
India 342/5 (99)
Ravindra Jadeja 55(129)
Ishan Kishan 0(0)
Last wicket: Virat Kohli 121(206)
India is making gradual progress, with Warrican managing to give a single before Alzarri Joseph concedes four runs in his over.
India 341/4 (98)
Ravindra Jadeja 54(125)
Virat Kohli 121(204)
Gabriel to Kohli, and it's a magnificent FOUR! Kohli executes an exquisite extended cover drive, reaching a remarkable milestone of scoring his 76th international century in his 500th international match.
India 317/4 (91)
Ravindra Jadeja 50(106)
Virat Kohli 102(181)
Roach delivers a short ball to Jadeja, who skillfully punches it towards sweeper cover. However, the sluggish outfield prevents the ball from reaching the boundary, allowing West Indies to save two runs.
India 296/4 (86)
Ravindra Jadeja 43(92)
Virat Kohli 88(165)
Ajinkya Rahane's appointment as vice-captain following a commendable performance in the WTC Final seemed promising. However, his recent performances in the West Indies series have raised concerns about his position. After a disappointing display in the 1st Test, Rahane failed to surpass the double-figure mark in the second match, getting dismissed for a mere 8 runs on Day 1.
Virat Kohli concluded the first day of the Test match undefeated on 87 runs, with the intention of making his 500th international match a truly remarkable milestone. Should Kohli achieve a century, it would mark his third hundred against the West Indies, and his second on Caribbean grounds.
Welcome to the live coverage of the second day of the second and final Test match between India and West Indies! Team India concluded day 2 with a score of 288/4, with Virat Kohli on the verge of achieving his 29th Test century. Ravindra Jadeja (36*) remained unbeaten at the opposite end, adding to India's hopes of setting a formidable total on Friday.