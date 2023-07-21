IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: Virat Kohli smashes 100 in his 500th international match

IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 2

Indian batting sensation Virat Kohli is poised to end his century drought during the highly anticipated second Test between West Indies and India in Port of Spain, Trinidad. The 34-year-old maestro is currently batting on an impressive 87 runs, inching closer to a much-awaited century. It has been quite some time since Kohli scored a hundred outside of India, with his last century achieved back in 2018.

In a crucial turn of events, Ravindra Jadeja played a pivotal role in rescuing the team from a precarious situation during the previous evening. Jadeja showcased his exceptional skills by playing exquisite shots in the final session, providing valuable support to Kohli. Today, he too will be eager to capitalize on his previous performance and deliver a substantial innings, reaping the rewards of his hard work.

On the other hand, the West Indies team will be determined to secure early breakthroughs in the morning session. Kemar Roach and Jason Holder displayed promising form yesterday after the lunch break, finding a good rhythm. However, the constant rotation of bowlers due to the hot and humid conditions, orchestrated by skipper Kraigg Brathwaite, prevented the bowlers from settling into a consistent rhythm.

cre_Trending

Follow IND vs WI Live Score and Updates here: