Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingNow,recommendedStories,recommendedStoriesMobileenglish3052605
HomeCricket

IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: India eye series win in Virat Kohli's 500th match

India will once again enter as favorites to clinch the series, while the hosts will be hoping for a turnaround or at least a competitive fight.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 06:08 PM IST

IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: India eye series win in Virat Kohli's 500th match
IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 1

India will be aiming for a clean sweep against West Indies team as they gear up for the second and final Test, set to begin on Thursday.

The series opener was a one-sided affair, with India securing a resounding victory by an innings and 141 runs in just three days. The standout performances came from Ravichandran Ashwin and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal, who shone brightly. With the second Test on the horizon, not much is expected to change. India will once again enter as favorites to clinch the series, while the hosts will be hoping for a turnaround or at least a competitive fight.

Adding further significance to the match, this will mark Virat Kohli's 500th international appearance and also the 100th Test between India and West Indies. As for the teams, West Indies will definitely make one change, as Raymon Reifer has been dropped from their 13-man squad.

cre_Trending

India, on the other hand, face a difficult decision between sticking with the winning combination or giving young pacer Mukesh Kumar his debut, or even considering Axar Patel for the match.

Follow IND vs WI Live Score and Updates here:

LIVE Blog
20 Jul 2023
06:04 PM

IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score:

06:04 PM

IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score:

The West Indies team has decided to make a modification to their squad following the disappointing performance in the first Test. Raymon Reifer, who previously batted at No.3 during the series opener, has been excluded from the 13-man squad for the second Test. In his place, the team has chosen to include the talented bowling all-rounder, Kevin Sinclair.

06:03 PM

IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

After a substantial hiatus caused by the premature conclusion of the initial Test, we are now poised for the second Test match between India and West Indies. This time, the enthralling encounter will unfold at the legendary Queens Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

CRE Recommended Stories
CRE Recommended Stories

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’
Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress
Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: ChatGPT suggests Bollywood divas to play Ariel if The Little Mermaid were remade in India
Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'
Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Schools Holiday 2023: List of schools closed in Maharashtra due to heavy rainfall for 2 days, check details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.