IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: India eye series win in Virat Kohli's 500th match

IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 1

India will be aiming for a clean sweep against West Indies team as they gear up for the second and final Test, set to begin on Thursday.

The series opener was a one-sided affair, with India securing a resounding victory by an innings and 141 runs in just three days. The standout performances came from Ravichandran Ashwin and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal, who shone brightly. With the second Test on the horizon, not much is expected to change. India will once again enter as favorites to clinch the series, while the hosts will be hoping for a turnaround or at least a competitive fight.

Adding further significance to the match, this will mark Virat Kohli's 500th international appearance and also the 100th Test between India and West Indies. As for the teams, West Indies will definitely make one change, as Raymon Reifer has been dropped from their 13-man squad.

cre_Trending

India, on the other hand, face a difficult decision between sticking with the winning combination or giving young pacer Mukesh Kumar his debut, or even considering Axar Patel for the match.

Follow IND vs WI Live Score and Updates here: