During the initial day of the match, Ravichandran Ashwin displayed his exceptional skills, taking five wickets and firmly placing India in control of the proceedings.

Yashasvi Jaiswal showcased his exceptional talent by scoring a magnificent century on his debut, further solidifying India's dominance over West Indies on Day 2 of the first Test in Dominica.

Following suit, Rohit Sharma also displayed his prowess by notching his 10th century before being dismissed by Athanaze. This remarkable performance has propelled India into the lead against West Indies, establishing a record-breaking opening partnership.

Both batsmen exhibited remarkable composure on Day 1, skillfully handling the West Indies bowlers, and their form has remained unwavering.

