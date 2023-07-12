India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: R Ashwin completes 700 wickets in international cricket

India has displayed clear indications, at least on paper, that they are seeking a fresh start following consecutive defeats in the WTC finals. The exclusion of Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav, along with the inclusion of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Mukesh Kumar, serves as evidence of their intent. Nevertheless, the return of Ajinkya Rahane as the vice-captain may raise a few questions.
This series holds great significance for captain Rohit Sharma and star batsman Virat Kohli, who have been relatively subdued compared to their usual standards.
Turning attention to the hosts, West Indies, the wounds of failing to qualify for the World Cup 2023 are still fresh. Similar to India, they too have introduced a couple of new faces, with Alick Athanaze set to make his debut today.
Their pace attack boasts a familiar lineup consisting of Alzarri Joseph, Jason Holder, Shannon Gabriel, and Kemar Roach. However, the spin department appears to be somewhat depleted due to Gudakesh Motie's injury.
Joseph attempts a powerful shot over the leg-side, but unfortunately, he only manages to produce a leading edge, resulting in an effortless catch for the fielder at point.
WI 124/7 (53)
R COnwall 0(2)
A Athanaze 44(90)
Siraj persists with his lengthy spell, delivering a formidable ball. Athanaze endeavors to evade the short delivery, but unfortunately, it strikes his helmet.
WI 123/6 (52)
A Joseph 4(8)
A Athanaze 43(89)
Holder's shot is short, and he pulls it directly into the hands of the fielder positioned at square leg. A crucial wicket has been taken!
WI 121/6 (50)
A Joseph 4(2)
A Athanaze 41(83)
A magnificent six! The ball is delivered full on the stumps by Ashwin and Athanaze executes a powerful slog-sweep, sending it soaring over the mid-wicket fence for a sensational six.
WI 117/5 (49)
J Holder 18(57)
A Athanaze 41(83)
Ashwin continues, delivering a full ball outside the off stump. Athanaze skillfully drives it towards mid-off, managing to secure a swift single. On the other hand, Holder attempts to defend a fuller delivery but ends up getting an inside-edge onto his pads.
WI 107/5 (47)
J Holder 14(49)
A Athanaze 35(79)
Ashwin delivers a full-length ball on the stumps, and Athanaze confidently steps forward to defend it. The next delivery is slightly shorter, but the batter skillfully defends it off the back foot, sending it straight back to the bowler.
WI 87/5 (39)
J Holder 4(19)
A Athanaze 25(61)
Jadeja claims another wicket, with Ishan Kishan securing yet another catch.
WI 72/5 (32)
J Holder 0(1)
A Athanaze 19(36)
Jadeja secures his first wicket, courtesy of Siraj's brilliant assistance. Blackwood attempted to powerfully strike the ball over the bowler's head, but Siraj astutely predicted the shot and swiftly shifted towards his right from mid-off.
WI 68/4 (28)
J Blackwood 14(34)
A Athanaze 13(26)
After conceding just two runs from Ashwin, Shardul bowled a maiden over.
WI 57/3 (24)
J Blackwood 9(19)
A Athanaze 7(17)
Shardul Thakur secures India's third wicket with a remarkable catch on his third delivery. Ishan Kishan's diving effort was truly spectacular.
WI 49/3 (20)
J Blackwood 6(9)
A Athanaze 2(3)
Ashwin skillfully provokes Brathwaite into attempting a boundary shot, ultimately causing him to mishit the ball. The resulting top edge is expertly caught by Rohit Sharma at cover.
WI 38/2 (17)
J Blackwood 0(3)
R Reifer 0(9)
Ashwin returns to the bowling crease for the 11th over, displaying exceptional skill by preventing any runs in the first four deliveries. Chanderpaul, on the other hand, seems satisfied with a defensive approach.
WI 29/0 (11)
T Chanderpaul 11(37)
K Braithwaite 12(29)
Ravichandran Ashwin replaces Siraj, and Chanderpaul presses forward, taking a single. Brathwaite defends the next two balls before going after the fourth, resulting in a boundary.
WI 26/0 (9)
T Chanderpaul 8(26)
K Braithwaite 12(28)
Unadkat faced the formidable opening pair of Chanderpaul and Brathwaite. Impressively, he only allowed a single run, resulting in West Indies reaching a score of 9-0 after the initial four overs.
WI 9/0 (4)
T Chanderpaul 2(10)
K Braithwaite 6(14)
Opener Kraigg Brathwaite managed to score a boundary on the final ball of the over, taking advantage of pacer Mohammed Siraj's concession of 6 runs in the first over of the West Indies innings. Stepping up to join the bowling attack, Jaydev Unadkat took charge of the second over, demonstrating his skill as a left-arm fast-medium pacer by only allowing 2 runs in his first over.
WI 8/0 (2)
T Chanderpaul 2(8)
K Braithwaite 6(6)
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj
West Indies (Playing XI): Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva(w), Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican
Kraigg Brathwaite: We are batting first, the surface is generally dry, bit of moisture, we'll have to work hard in the first hour. We had a 10-day camp, Brian Lara was there as well, had a practice game amongst ourselves, looking good. We have been in good positions during the last cycle, but it's all about being consistent. Want to see the guys be positive. Athanaze is making his debut, Cornwall and Warrican are the two spinners, Kirk Edwards and Shannaon Gabriel miss out
Rohit Sharma: We have been here for a while, played a practice game in Barbados, here in Dominica for the last 4 days, rain did have a say, but we're well prepared. The championship cycle final is two years away, but we've been consistent over the last couple of cycles. New guys in the squad, we just want to keep better as a team. I want the two debutants to enjoy, they've worked hard to come here, I want to make them feel comfortable and have some good memories of their first Test
Bright and sunny here at the Windsor Park.— BCCI (@BCCI) July 12, 2023
Toss coming up in 15 minutes.#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/07pll4FAIS
India's captain, Rohit Sharma, has officially announced that Yashasvi Jaiswal will be making his debut in the upcoming first Test match. Not only that, but Jaiswal will also be joining Sharma as the opening batsman, as Shubman Gill has expressed his desire to move down to the No.3 position, replacing Pujara.
India squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.
West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kirk McKenzie, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican.
Welcome to the live blog of the 1st Test between India and West Indies in Dominica. This match signifies the commencement of their campaigns in the esteemed World Test Championships' third edition, offering a fresh start for both teams. With India's captain, Rohit Sharma, and West Indies' skipper, Kraigg Brathwaite, at the helm, anticipation is high for an early advantage in this concise two-Test series.