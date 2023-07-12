India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: R Ashwin completes 700 wickets in international cricket

IND vs WI 1st Test Day 1

India has displayed clear indications, at least on paper, that they are seeking a fresh start following consecutive defeats in the WTC finals. The exclusion of Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav, along with the inclusion of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Mukesh Kumar, serves as evidence of their intent. Nevertheless, the return of Ajinkya Rahane as the vice-captain may raise a few questions.

This series holds great significance for captain Rohit Sharma and star batsman Virat Kohli, who have been relatively subdued compared to their usual standards.

Turning attention to the hosts, West Indies, the wounds of failing to qualify for the World Cup 2023 are still fresh. Similar to India, they too have introduced a couple of new faces, with Alick Athanaze set to make his debut today.

Their pace attack boasts a familiar lineup consisting of Alzarri Joseph, Jason Holder, Shannon Gabriel, and Kemar Roach. However, the spin department appears to be somewhat depleted due to Gudakesh Motie's injury.

Follow IND vs WI 1st Test Live Score here: