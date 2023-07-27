27 Jul 2023, 06:46 PM

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Score: India opt to bowl

Rohit Sharma: We are gonna field first, no particular reason, just that we wanted to try a few different things and see where we are as a team. We want to head into the World Cup with a clear mindset. For us, the results are also important. At times, we are going to try out different players but we don't want to compromise on our results. All cricketers around the world who are playing all formats need to adapt well. Hopefully, we can get what we want here. We have got four seamers and two spinners.

Shai Hope: Every series means a lot. We've got to play each game and each series to win. Now is a good opportunity to do so against a top team. We've got some quality spinners as well, the aim is to bowl in the right areas, make sure we capitalize on our chances. We dropped a few chances the last time, need to be clinical on the field, and post a good total. Bit of moisture, maybe tricky in the morning. We need to make sure we assess, and post a good total. Oshane Thomas, Alzarri Joseph, Kevin Sinclair and Keacy Carty are out.