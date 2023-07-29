India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd ODI: Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill off to a strong start after WI opt to bowl

After a resounding victory over their hosts in the initial ODI in Barbados, India aims to secure the series against the West Indies by replicating their success at the Kensington Oval on Saturday, July 29.
Shai Hope, the captain of the home team, won the toss and elected to bowl. In the meantime, the Indian team will be missing the presence of Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma, as they have been given a well-deserved rest.
Hardik Pandya has been appointed as the stand-in captain. This series serves as a crucial opportunity for India to fine-tune their strategies and determine their ideal combinations, with the highly anticipated Asia Cup and ODI World Cup on the horizon.
Four! Kishan executes a powerful cut shot, slightly wide, sending the ball past the diving point fielder for a boundary. Another four! The ball is delivered full on the stumps, and Kishan showcases his skill with a stunning pick-up shot
IND 44/0 (8)
Ishan Kishan 25(26)
Shubman Gill 16(22)
The third-umpire is conducting a review for a potential runout. Kishan skillfully defended a ball towards mid-off and swiftly initiated a run towards the opposite end. Upon reviewing the replays, it is clear that he has safely reached his crease.
IND 20/0 (5)
Ishan Kishan 4(11)
Shubman Gill 15(19)
Seales bowls from the other end. Four runs!! The delivery is slightly short outside off, Gill skillfully positions himself on top of the bounce and elegantly guides the ball past point, reaching the boundary.
IND 7/0 (2)
Ishan Kishan 1(8)
Shubman Gill 6(4)
Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill opens the innings for India, while Kyle Mayers will be starting with the new ball for the West Indies. Mayers delivers a well-shaped delivery, pitching it full on the stumps. The batsman defends it towards the off-side. The next delivery is a back-of-a-length one, and Ishan skillfully punches it to the right of mid-off, initiating the innings with a solid shot.
IND 2/0 (1)
Ishan Kishan 1(5)
Shubman Gill 1(1)
West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales
India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar
India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd ODI: WI opt to bowl
Shai Hope: We are going to bowl first, we saw what happened in the last game. The conditions will assist the bowlers. We got two games to play, so we got to win this one to stay alive. It has been a bit unpredictable. Both teams have to play on the same surface. We got to bowl first and put them under pressure. Powell, Drakes out, Alzarri Joseph and Keacy Carty are in.
Hardik Pandya: We were looking to bat first. We want to see how much we can score on this pitch which is a bit up and down. Rohit and Virat have been playing constant cricket, few questions need to be answered for us so they are resting in this game. They can be fresh for the third ODI. I think when you get someone out for 115, it's a good effort from the bowlers. Our catching was impressive, but we can improve in certain areas. Instead of losing five wickets, we could have lost only two wickets and finished the last game. Sanju Samson and Axar Patel come in for Rohit and Virat.
With Ishan Kishan justifying his selection in the first game with a half-century, it is difficult to see how Sanju Samson will make it into the starting eleven. However, if the team management is eager to explore his potential, they could consider resting one of the experienced players, such as skipper Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli, in the remaining two games and give him an opportunity to showcase his skills.
West Indies: Shai Hope(w/c), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Alick Athanaze, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Oshane Thomas, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Dominic Drakes, Yannic Cariah
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of 2nd One Day International (ODI) between India and West Indies straight from Barbados.
