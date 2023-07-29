India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd ODI: Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill off to a strong start after WI opt to bowl

IND vs WI 2nd ODI

After a resounding victory over their hosts in the initial ODI in Barbados, India aims to secure the series against the West Indies by replicating their success at the Kensington Oval on Saturday, July 29.

Shai Hope, the captain of the home team, won the toss and elected to bowl. In the meantime, the Indian team will be missing the presence of Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma, as they have been given a well-deserved rest.

Hardik Pandya has been appointed as the stand-in captain. This series serves as a crucial opportunity for India to fine-tune their strategies and determine their ideal combinations, with the highly anticipated Asia Cup and ODI World Cup on the horizon.

