India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka face off India for 2 crucial points

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ODI World Cup 2023: Get all the latest updates of IND vs SL World Cup match from Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

India continues their ruthless march on the road to the 2023 World Cup semifinals. After securing victories over Australia, Pakistan, New Zealand, England, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, the Men in Blue now face their sub-continent rivals, Sri Lanka. With one foot already in the semifinals, India holds a staggering 99.5 percent chance of securing a spot in the final four. However, a win today at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium will virtually guarantee their advancement.

Boasting an impeccable record of six wins from six matches, India stands as the sole undefeated team in the World Cup. Their current form positions them as favorites to extend their victorious streak in yet another game.

  • 02 Nov 2023, 12:45 PM

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Head-to-head

    These two teams have competed in a total of 167 One Day International (ODI) matches. India has emerged victorious in 98 of these encounters, while Sri Lanka has secured 57 wins. Eleven matches concluded without yielding any results, and one match ended in a tie.

     

  • 02 Nov 2023, 12:43 PM

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Squads

    India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya.

    Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (c&wk), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Kumara, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Angelo Mathews, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne.

  • 02 Nov 2023, 12:43 PM

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Welcome to the live coverage of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match no 33 between India and Sri Lanka.

