India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka face off India for 2 crucial points

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ODI World Cup 2023: Get all the latest updates of IND vs SL World Cup match from Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

India continues their ruthless march on the road to the 2023 World Cup semifinals. After securing victories over Australia, Pakistan, New Zealand, England, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, the Men in Blue now face their sub-continent rivals, Sri Lanka. With one foot already in the semifinals, India holds a staggering 99.5 percent chance of securing a spot in the final four. However, a win today at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium will virtually guarantee their advancement.

Boasting an impeccable record of six wins from six matches, India stands as the sole undefeated team in the World Cup. Their current form positions them as favorites to extend their victorious streak in yet another game.