India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Men in Blue eye unbeaten run in dead rubber clash

IND vs SL Live Score Updates, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: India and Sri Lanka are set to face off in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, with the Men in Blue having already secured their place in the final. Under the leadership of captain Suryakumar Yadav, India has shown impressive form, entering this match unbeaten in the tournament. Following decisive victories against their arch-rivals Pakistan and Bangladesh, India has showcased both strong batting depth and an efficient bowling attack. Although this match is a dead rubber—since India has qualified for the final and Sri Lanka is out of contention—both teams will aim to conclude the Super Four phase positively.

Sri Lanka, led by Charith Asalanka, has faced challenges in the Super Fours, suffering defeats in their initial matches against Bangladesh and Pakistan. Their bowling lineup will be put to the test against India’s dynamic top order, featuring batsmen such as Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma, while their batting unit seeks to find consistency. India may opt to rest their key bowler Jasprit Bumrah, providing opportunities for younger players like Harshit Rana and Jitesh Sharma. Despite their elimination, Sri Lanka is looking to build momentum for upcoming tournaments.

The pitch in Dubai typically provides a balanced contest, offering some assistance to spinners during the middle overs, which could benefit India’s Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav, both of whom have been economical throughout the tournament. Anticipate India's seasoned leadership and tactical adaptability to take charge. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST, with live coverage available on Sony Sports Network and online streaming on SonyLIV.

