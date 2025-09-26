Add DNA as a Preferred Source
CRICKET

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Men in Blue eye unbeaten run in dead rubber clash

India vs Sri Lanka Live Match Score Updates, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: India faces Sri Lanka in a dead rubber Super Four Asia Cup 2025 match at Dubai. India, unbeaten and already in the final, seek to maintain momentum; Sri Lanka fight for pride.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 26, 2025, 06:06 PM IST

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Men in Blue eye unbeaten run in dead rubber clash
IND vs SL Live Score Updates, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: India and Sri Lanka are set to face off in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, with the Men in Blue having already secured their place in the final. Under the leadership of captain Suryakumar Yadav, India has shown impressive form, entering this match unbeaten in the tournament. Following decisive victories against their arch-rivals Pakistan and Bangladesh, India has showcased both strong batting depth and an efficient bowling attack. Although this match is a dead rubber—since India has qualified for the final and Sri Lanka is out of contention—both teams will aim to conclude the Super Four phase positively.

Sri Lanka, led by Charith Asalanka, has faced challenges in the Super Fours, suffering defeats in their initial matches against Bangladesh and Pakistan. Their bowling lineup will be put to the test against India’s dynamic top order, featuring batsmen such as Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma, while their batting unit seeks to find consistency. India may opt to rest their key bowler Jasprit Bumrah, providing opportunities for younger players like Harshit Rana and Jitesh Sharma. Despite their elimination, Sri Lanka is looking to build momentum for upcoming tournaments.

The pitch in Dubai typically provides a balanced contest, offering some assistance to spinners during the middle overs, which could benefit India’s Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav, both of whom have been economical throughout the tournament. Anticipate India's seasoned leadership and tactical adaptability to take charge. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST, with live coverage available on Sony Sports Network and online streaming on SonyLIV.

Also read| Asia Cup 2025: India captain Suryakumar Yadav pleads not guilty in PCB’s ICC complaint, likely to face...

LIVE BLOG

  • 26 Sep 2025, 06:05 PM

    IND vs SL Live Score Updates: 

    For Sri Lanka, this tournament has been one to forget. Arriving in the UAE, they likely anticipated being one of the top two teams in Asia, but the batters did not rise to the occasion. In their losses against Bangladesh and Pakistan, they struggled to post respectable scores, making it tough to recover on pitches that consistently perform better under lights.

  • 26 Sep 2025, 06:05 PM

    IND vs SL Live Score Updates: 

    For Sri Lanka, this tournament has been one to forget. Arriving in the UAE, they likely anticipated being one of the top two teams in Asia, but the batters did not rise to the occasion. In their losses against Bangladesh and Pakistan, they struggled to post respectable scores, making it tough to recover on pitches that consistently perform better under lights.

  • 26 Sep 2025, 05:23 PM

    IND vs SL Live Score Updates: 

    India's catching has been subpar: 12 dropped catches in the tournament, with eight occurring in just the last two matches. This is the one aspect where they have transformed simple situations into much more complicated ones, which should be a cause for concern. Moreover, as Varun Chakaravarthy and Suryakumar Yadav have both noted, India has had ample opportunity to play and practice in Dubai, making them well-acquainted with the Ring of Fire floodlights, so their excuses are dwindling.

  • 26 Sep 2025, 05:21 PM

    IND vs SL Live Score Updates: Probable XIs

    India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk)/Jitesh Sharma (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav/Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah/Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

    Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara

  • 26 Sep 2025, 05:14 PM

    IND vs SL Live Score Updates: Tactics and matchups

    India: India is prepared to rest Jasprit Bumrah for this match. This may provide an opportunity for Harshit Rana, who can also add some batting strength to the lineup. Additionally, Jitesh Sharma might get some playing time, as he has consistently performed well while batting in the nets. Utilizing Wanindu Hasaranga during the middle overs will be crucial, as the legspinner has not allowed more than 27 runs in this Asia Cup.

    Sri Lanka: India's spin bowling unit, having conceded less than 6 runs per over in this Asia Cup, poses a significant challenge for Sri Lanka's middle order, which has been struggling for form. In their previous match, they included Chamika Karunaratne and Maheesh Theekshana, but the strategy did not yield the desired results. Therefore, anticipate a return to their earlier lineup with the addition of another batsman.

  • 26 Sep 2025, 05:13 PM

    IND vs SL Live Score Updates: Squads

    Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Dunith Wellalage, Kamil Mishara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Binura Fernando, Janith Liyanage

    India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shivam Dube, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Sanju Samson(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma

  • 26 Sep 2025, 05:13 PM

    IND vs SL Live Score Updates: Hello and Welcome!

    The Men in Blue face Sri Lanka in a dead rubber clash of the Super Four stage. While India looks to maintain its unbeaten run, Sri Lanka will be eager to end their campaign on a high. Follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates, scores, and key moments from this exciting encounter.

