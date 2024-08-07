India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat first

Rohit Sharma's team is set to face off against Charith Asalanka's Sri Lankan squad in the third and final match of the ODI series on Wednesday at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. While India may not be able to secure a series victory, they certainly cannot afford to lose it.

The challenging pitch conditions have posed a significant obstacle for India's middle-order batsmen when facing Sri Lankan spinners. Despite the team management's strategic efforts to maintain a balanced left-hand and right-hand batting lineup to combat the spin threat, the constant shuffling of the batting order has proven to be counterproductive, resulting in a tied match and a decisive defeat in the series.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka has been able to post competitive scores, thanks to the contributions of their lower-order batsmen. Their spin bowlers have excelled on the spin-friendly pitches, dominating the Indian batsmen. However, Sri Lanka acknowledges the need for improvement in generating runs from their top-order batsmen. A series victory against India, after a 27-year drought, would undoubtedly serve as a significant confidence boost for the Sri Lankan team.