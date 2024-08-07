Search icon
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat first

India vs Sri Lanka: Follow live score and latest updates of 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka.

Reported By:Chankesh Rao| Edited By: Chankesh Rao |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 07, 2024, 02:10 PM IST

Rohit Sharma's team is set to face off against Charith Asalanka's Sri Lankan squad in the third and final match of the ODI series on Wednesday at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. While India may not be able to secure a series victory, they certainly cannot afford to lose it.

The challenging pitch conditions have posed a significant obstacle for India's middle-order batsmen when facing Sri Lankan spinners. Despite the team management's strategic efforts to maintain a balanced left-hand and right-hand batting lineup to combat the spin threat, the constant shuffling of the batting order has proven to be counterproductive, resulting in a tied match and a decisive defeat in the series.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka has been able to post competitive scores, thanks to the contributions of their lower-order batsmen. Their spin bowlers have excelled on the spin-friendly pitches, dominating the Indian batsmen. However, Sri Lanka acknowledges the need for improvement in generating runs from their top-order batsmen. A series victory against India, after a 27-year drought, would undoubtedly serve as a significant confidence boost for the Sri Lankan team.

07 Aug 2024
02:10 PM

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Teams

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando

02:09 PM

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Sri Lanka opt to bat

Asalanka: We are going to bat first. It looks same like the previous two ODIs. Theekshana comes in for Akila Dananjaya. Guys are doing very well, we are in a good position. I would like to see someone score a hundred on this pitch.

Rohit Sharma: Plenty to play for, we've been challenged in the last two matches. It's clear as to what we need to do with the bat and ball. We've addressed it - what we need to do as a group. You got to give credit to the opposition, they played well and understood the position well. Another opportunity for us to correct. Two changes. We have Rishabh and Riyan Parag in place of KL and Arshdeep.

02:08 PM

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Welcome!

Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka.

