India vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka beat India by 32 runs

Jeffrey Vandersay was the standout performer, taking 6 wickets to dismantle the Indian top order and secure a 32-run victory for Sri Lanka at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.
This victory gives the hosts a 1-0 lead in the series, ensuring they cannot lose with only one match left to play. Despite Rohit Sharma's top score of 64, Vandersay's skillful bowling led to India's downfall.
Out! Run out. The batters tried to sneak in a quick run, but Arshdeep couldn't make it in time. India's innings comes to an end with a total of 208 runs.
SL 240/9 (50)
IND 208 (42.2)
Siraj is out! He's given LBW and decides to review, but it looks like he's definitely out. The ball sharply turned into the right-hander, bounced low, and hit his pads. Three reds on the review - he's gone!
OUT! A straighter delivery bamboozles Sundar, and the appeal for LBW is upheld. Sundar is dismissed and immediately opts for a review. Three reds on the review and Sundar is on his way back to the pavilion.
Axar is out! He chips the ball straight back to Asalanka, who makes a great diving catch. This is a big blow to India's chances.
Axar Patel just smashed a six straight over long on! He's currently striking at over 100.
There was a big appeal for LBW against Axar, but the umpire ruled it not out. Sri Lanka decided to review the decision. Fernando seemed pretty sure about the appeal. Turns out there was an inside edge, so the decision stands.
Dananjaya has arrived. The Sri Lankan bowlers have delivered an impressive performance thus far. The question remains: can they maintain this level of play until the end? The last over saw three singles scored.
Vandersay strikes again! KL Rahul is out for a two-ball duck.
Vandersay appeals for LBW against Shreyas. The umpire initially rules not out, but the Sri Lankans are confident and decide to review. It's OUT! Three reds on the review and Shreyas is dismissed. Vandersay now has five wickets. India is in serious trouble!
Kohli is out! He was given LBW and now he's walking back to the pavilion. He tried to defend with his front foot but missed the ball, getting hit straight on the pads.
Gill is out! He leans in to drive but ends up with a thick outside edge. A fantastic diving catch by the first slip.
And out again! This time it's a stock ball and Dube is clueless. He gets stuck at the crease and is hit on the pads.
Rohit is out! He attempted a reverse sweep but didn't quite time it right. The ball went up in the air and the short third fielder dove to make the catch.
Six! After a lot of running around, Rohit finally connects with a full ball and sends it soaring over midwicket with a powerful slog sweep. What a massive hit! The medic rushes onto the field to check on Rohit, who seems to be in some discomfort after that impressive six.
Rohit Sharma just smashed a beautifully lofted drive for a six! What a fantastic shot. India has been consistently finding the boundary in almost every over during the PowerPlay.
The bowler delivered a good length ball, and the batter pulled it straight over mid-on for a maximum. That was a great shot!
Rohit hits a full ball straight past the bowler for a boundary. And there goes a massive six! Rohit is on fire with his pulls today. The ball was pitched back of length and he effortlessly sent it over the square leg boundary.
FOUR! Rohit pulls the ball slightly short towards midwicket for a powerful four. He then lofts the ball straight, but doesn't time it well, only managing to get a double.
Rohit takes advantage of the short ball and punishes it by smashing it past cover for a four. He follows it up with another boundary, this time by making room and cutting the ball past cover point. That's the third boundary of the over! And to top it off, Rohit sweeps the ball between the short fine leg and square leg fielder.
FOUR! Gill executes a flawless cover drive with perfect timing.
Rohit confidently takes a single off the first ball, initiating the chase. There is a slight movement away from the right-handers, creating a challenging situation. Gill attempts to charge forward, but is ultimately outmaneuvered by the swing of the ball.
Mendis tried to score a double by pulling towards midwicket, but Shreyas Iyer's throw from the boundary hit the stumps directly! Mendis is out.
Now, Jeffrey Vandersay is up for the final ball of the innings. The Sri Lankans attempt to sneak in a double, but Virat Kohli charges in and runs Vandersay out at the batter's end.
Mendis plays a back-of-the-length shot that sails over cover and results in a boundary.
Wellalage tried to execute a reverse sweep but was caught at short third, resulting in his dismissal.
Wellalage is on fire! He just held his pose as he lofted the ball over long off for a six. Siraj made a good comeback after the first ball.
The batsman executed a late cut, sending the ball past the short third man for four runs. A powerful shot resulted in a six as the ball just cleared the midwicket fielder.
Mendis and Wellalage are still picking up singles, but they're having a tough time hitting boundaries. It seems like Sri Lanka is trying to reach a score of 230-240 runs again and then defend it.
Rohit Sharma has taken the ball! It's not surprising considering how this series has been going. He has only given up two singles in two balls so far. The batters don't seem to be having much trouble with his gentle off-spinners.
Sri Lankan batters are struggling with their nerves once again, leading to some risky shots. Asalanka just cut the ball straight to backward point.
Liyanage chips the ball straight to Kuldeep and is out! India gets another timely breakthrough.
Sundar has returned to the game. He bowled a tight over, and his spin is really messing with the batter's head. They managed to score three singles off his over.
Asalanka edges the ball down the leg side, narrowly avoiding Rahul's grasp and scoring a boundary. Rahul's reflexes behind the stumps seem to be slightly slower than usual.
Samarawickrama is out! His attempt to advance down the track backfired as he ended up top-edging the ball and getting caught inside the circle.
Asalanka starts the over with a powerful slog sweep for four runs! The ball races past the midwicket fielder within the circle.
Mendis attempts a sweep but misses the ball, which hits him directly on the pads. The umpire wastes no time in raising his finger to signal Mendis is out.
And he's OUT! Fernando chips the ball straight to Sundar, giving India a much-needed breakthrough.
Mendis sweeps and scores a four! He timed that shot brilliantly and sent it towards midwicket. It was a beautiful ball to finish the over, just skimming past the outside edge.
Axar keeps going, causing problems for the right-handed batters. He's mixing up his stock ball and arm ball nicely to keep them guessing and make sure both the outside and inside edges are in play.
Shivam Dube is now bowling. He sends the ball away, causing Avishka to square up and get an outside edge towards deep third. The fielder makes a direct hit and the Indians erupt in celebration! Mendis tried to sneak in a quick single after hitting the ball towards mid-on. Replays confirm that he made it in time.
Axar Patel is now bowling. There hasn't been much turn yet, and he seems to be bowling a bit slower than usual.
There hasn't been much action in the first four overs. The ball nips back and beats Mendis' inside edge, and Rahul misses the catch as well. Sri Lanka manages to add another run through a bye.
FOUR! Mendis opens his account with a stunning cover drive that races towards the boundary.
Sri Lanka scores their first runs as Arshdeep bowls a wide down the leg side. There is a brief appeal for LBW by the Indian team, but the umpire remains unmoved. A double to end the over.
Siraj strikes with the first ball! A brilliant outswinger catches Nissanka off guard as he attempts to defend on the front foot, resulting in an outside edge straight into the hands of the keeper.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Akila Dananjaya, Asitha Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh
Asalanka: We will bat first. I think so, it's looks similar to the other day. Not much as a different as a captain for this game. Kamindu and Vandersay come in for Hasaranga and Shiraz.
Rohit: It's okay (on having to chase again), we know what to expect when we chase. It has to be. You cannot always go and play with the same mindset and same way. You got to adapt to the conditions and then play freely. That's the most important thing (to play with freedom) we want to do as a team. Same XI. Not really worried we didn't pull off the last game. Both teams played well, result not going in favour was fair for that game.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Akila Dananjaya, Mohamed Shiraz, Asitha Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Kamindu Mendis, Nishan Madushka, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, Khaleel Ahmed, Riyan Parag, Harshit Rana
