India vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka beat India by 32 runs

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat first

Jeffrey Vandersay was the standout performer, taking 6 wickets to dismantle the Indian top order and secure a 32-run victory for Sri Lanka at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

This victory gives the hosts a 1-0 lead in the series, ensuring they cannot lose with only one match left to play. Despite Rohit Sharma's top score of 64, Vandersay's skillful bowling led to India's downfall.