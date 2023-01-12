IND VS SL, 2nd ODI Cricket Match Highlights: KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav shine in India's series-sealing win

IND vs SL 2nd ODI, 2023

The last time India and Sri Lanka faced off in an ODI at Eden Gardens in 2014, Rohit Sharma made history by smashing a world-record 264. On Tuesday in Guwahati, he looked poised to notch another big hundred before being dismissed for an impressive 83 off 67 balls. Despite the early exit, it was a major positive for India as it was Rohit's first game back after suffering a hand injury in Bangladesh.

Rohit Sharma's decisions regarding the playing XI proved to be spot-on. Prior to the opening ODI, he had declared that Shubman Gill was ahead of Ishan Kishan in the lineup, despite the latter having scored the fastest double-century in ODI cricket in his previous match. There was a sound rationale behind this decision.

The crucial decision to omit Suryakumar Yadav, who has been dazzling with his T20I performances, was made in favor of Shreyas Iyer. Iyer made a valuable contribution with a brisk cameo as India sought to score quickly to counter the effects of dew in the second innings.

One major concern for India is that, with Axar Patel slotted at No. 7 and followed by four bowlers, their tail is too long. They have Washington Sundar on the bench, but the question remains: who should they drop in order to fit him in?

Even though Sri Lanka was outplayed in the first ODI, there were some encouraging signs. Pathum Nissanka scored a valiant 72 at the top of the order, Dhananjaya de Silva contributed a powerful 40-ball 47, and Dasun Shanaka continued his impressive form with an unbeaten century.

Despite the inexperience of the bowling unit, it may not be an insurmountable challenge. It remains uncertain whether Dilshan Madushanka will be able to take part in Thursday's match, as the left-arm seamer suffered a dislocated right shoulder while fielding during the first ODI. He has since undergone an X-ray and MRI, and the results are pending.