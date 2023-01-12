IND VS SL, 2nd ODI Cricket Match Highlights: KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav shine in India's series-sealing win

The last time India and Sri Lanka faced off in an ODI at Eden Gardens in 2014, Rohit Sharma made history by smashing a world-record 264. On Tuesday in Guwahati, he looked poised to notch another big hundred before being dismissed for an impressive 83 off 67 balls. Despite the early exit, it was a major positive for India as it was Rohit's first game back after suffering a hand injury in Bangladesh.
Rohit Sharma's decisions regarding the playing XI proved to be spot-on. Prior to the opening ODI, he had declared that Shubman Gill was ahead of Ishan Kishan in the lineup, despite the latter having scored the fastest double-century in ODI cricket in his previous match. There was a sound rationale behind this decision.
The crucial decision to omit Suryakumar Yadav, who has been dazzling with his T20I performances, was made in favor of Shreyas Iyer. Iyer made a valuable contribution with a brisk cameo as India sought to score quickly to counter the effects of dew in the second innings.
One major concern for India is that, with Axar Patel slotted at No. 7 and followed by four bowlers, their tail is too long. They have Washington Sundar on the bench, but the question remains: who should they drop in order to fit him in?
Even though Sri Lanka was outplayed in the first ODI, there were some encouraging signs. Pathum Nissanka scored a valiant 72 at the top of the order, Dhananjaya de Silva contributed a powerful 40-ball 47, and Dasun Shanaka continued his impressive form with an unbeaten century.
Despite the inexperience of the bowling unit, it may not be an insurmountable challenge. It remains uncertain whether Dilshan Madushanka will be able to take part in Thursday's match, as the left-arm seamer suffered a dislocated right shoulder while fielding during the first ODI. He has since undergone an X-ray and MRI, and the results are pending.
Kuldeep Yadav sends the ball soaring to mid-off with a powerful punch, and it races away for a boundary. India triumphs in this game by 6 wickets, clinching the series 2-1 in a thrilling victory!
India 219/6 (43.1)
KL Rahul- 64*(103)
Kuldeep Yadav- 10*(10)
Last Wicket- Axar Patel- 21(21)
Full delivery from around the wicket, Axar takes the aerial route and perishes. He doesn't quite middle the lofted extra cover drive, but Karunaratne runs across and slides to his right from long-off to take a spectacular catch.
India 191/6 (40)
KL Rahul- 49*(91)
Kuldeep Yadav- 0*(1)
Last Wicket- Axar Patel- 21(21)
Shanaka is combining pace and spin, allowing Karunaratne to continue. FOUR from Axar! He bowls a length delivery across the wicket, and Axar picks the line early and tries a lofted drive for a boundary.Six followed by a no-ball to end the over.
India 183/5 (37)
KL Rahul- 46*(84)
Axar Patel- 16*(11)
Last Wicket- Hardik Pandya- 36(53)
Chamika has worked his magic for Sri Lanka. Hardik edged a full-length delivery to the keeper, thus ending a brilliant partnership.
India 165/5 (35)
KL Rahul- 44*(79)
Axar Patel- 2*(3)
Last Wicket- Hardik Pandya- 36(53)
Hardik and Rahul are both playing intelligently here, taking their time but not throwing up their wickets. Three runs from the over as India reaches 150.
India 150/4 (32)
KL Rahul- 41*(71)
Hardik Pandya- 27*(46)
Last Wicket- Shreyas Iyer- 28(33)
The partnership is 55 off 92 balls, and both batsmen have almost taken the game away from Sri Lanka, as India needs just 75 runs to secure victory. Sri Lanka desperately needs a wicket, and perhaps a couple more, to get back into the game. However, with Rahul and Hardik well-entrenched in the middle, it appears that the odds are stacked against Sri Lanka.
India 141/4 (29)
KL Rahul- 37*(63)
Hardik Pandya- 23*(36)
Last Wicket- Shreyas Iyer- 28(33)
Hasaranga bowls an excellent over, conceding only two runs, and India is steadily reducing the deficit and edging closer to their target..
India 126/4 (26)
KL Rahul- 25*(51)
Hardik Pandya- 20*(30)
Last Wicket- Shreyas Iyer- 28(33)
India's runs are flowing in slowly, with both Rahul and Hardik complimenting one other and keeping communication lines open with clear thinking processes of not taking any unnecessary chances and relying on strong running between the wickets.
India 121/4 (23)
KL Rahul- 22*(38)
Hardik Pandya- 18*(25)
Last Wicket- Shreyas Iyer- 28(33)
Hardik Pandya breaks the shackles and smashes a boundary after 60 deliveries, as the all-rounder unleashes a powerful drive down the ground. India is slowly taking control of the game. Hardik follows up with another boundary, this time through the backward square, as the partnership reaches 24 off 40 balls.
India 110/4 (21)
KL Rahul- 16*(30)
Hardik Pandya- 15*(21)
Last Wicket- Shreyas Iyer- 28(33)
Hardik and Rahul grab six singles off Dunith Wellalage's over to push India to 100. The surface, which was so favourable for batting in the first half, has shifted slightly under lights, but both batsmen are biding their time and will break free at some moment
India 101/4 (20)
KL Rahul- 15*(29)
Hardik Pandya- 7*(16)
Last Wicket- Shreyas Iyer- 28(33)
Sri Lanka has slightly stifled India and both batsmen are yet to find their rhythm as Rajitha delivers another impressive over, conceding only two runs. There was a vehement appeal for a leg before wicket, but the ball was heading down the leg side and Sri Lanka opted not to review the decision.
India 91/4 (17)
KL Rahul- 10*(19)
Hardik Pandya- 2*(8)
Last Wicket- Shreyas Iyer- 28(33)
Another setback for India as Kasun Rajitha breaks the 24-run partnership between Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul. Shreyas was trapped right in front after playing across the line, and Umpire Nitin Menon had no hesitation in raising his finger. This was a crucial wicket for Rajitha, as it ended a promising partnership that could have been detrimental to India's chances of victory.
India 87/4 (15)
KL Rahul- 9*(11)
Hardik Pandya- 0*(4)
Last Wicket- Shreyas Iyer- 28(33)
Hasaranga continues to amaze, bowling a stump-to-stump line with only three singles conceded. The Indian batters are not in a hurry because they know a partnership here will put them in a very comfortable position and take the game away from Lanka.
India 86/3 (14)
KL Rahul- 9*(11)
Shreyas Iyer- 28*(31)
Last Wicket- Virat Kohli- 4(9)
Virat Kohli got off to a strong start with an authoritative pull over mid-wicket, but his joy was short-lived as an inside edge sent his stumps flying. Sri Lanka have fought back hard, and Lahiru Kumara has taken a crucial wicket.
India 79/3 (11)
KL Rahul- 7*(4)
Shreyas Iyer- 23*(20)
Last Wicket- Virat Kohli- 4(9)
India has reached 50 runs, with Shreyas Iyer hitting a powerful edge to the backward point boundary. Sri Lanka has increased the pressure, with Lahiru Kumara delivering a superb over.
India 52/2 (8)
Virat Kohli- 0*(6)
Shreyas Iyer- 9*(9)
Last Wicket- Shubhman Gill- 21(12)
Gill executed his trademark short arm jab pull, but unfortunately, he picked out the man at short mid-wicket. The fielder didn't have to move an muscle, merely raising his hands to complete the reverse cup catch.
India 45/2 (6)
Virat Kohli- 0*(0)
Shreyas Iyer- 4*(3)
Last Wicket- Shubhman Gill- 21(12)
This was a gentle length delivery outside off-stump, which Rohit chased after without any foot movement, only to edge it towards the wicket-keeper.
India 33/1 (5)
Virat Kohli- 0*(0)
Shubhman Gill- 12*(8)
Last Wicket- Rohit Sharma- 17(21)
There is no stopping Rohit Sharma as the Indian captain smashes a wide delivery over the point region for a boundary, setting an incredible start for India. Gill isn't far behind, relying on his impeccable timing to whip the ball through the square for another boundary.
India 24/0 (3)
Rohit Sharma- 9*(10)
Shubhman Gill- 12*(8)
Kumar to Shubman Gill, FOUR! Back to back boundaries for Gill. Just outside off, the ball sits up nicely as a half volley. Gill capitalizes on the bowler's pace and punches it through extra cover with finesse.
India 13/0 (2)
Rohit Sharma- 4*(6)
Shubhman Gill- 8*(6)
Rohit Sharma made a positive start charging down the track and smashing Rajitha's delivery over the covers for a crisp boundary to kick off India's run chase. It was a top-notch shot from Rohit, and Sri Lanka now desperately needs wickets to stay alive in the series.
India 5/0 (1)
Rohit Sharma- 4*(6)
Shubhman Gill- 0*(0)
Siraj returned to the attack and quickly wrapped up the Sri Lankan innings in four deliveries. He began with a well-targeted short ball to Wellalage, who attempted to drive it over point, but Axar was well-positioned at backward point to cover the ground. The next delivery was a fuller length, and Kumara was unable to do anything as the ball snuck past him to knock down the stumps. Bowled!
Sri Lanka 215/10 (39.4)
Kuldeep to Rajitha for four, and Sri Lanka has passed the 200-run milestone in the 38th over. Sri Lanka collects 7 runs from the over, with three runs coming from the final three balls.
Sri Lanka 206/8 (38)
Umran Malik takes his second wicket, bringing Karunaratne's stay at the wicket to an end. Axar Patel grabbed a wonderful catch diving to his left at backward point, identical to his previous dismissal, to leave Sri Lanka eight down.
Sri Lanka 177/8 (34)
Umran Malik is bowling with some serious velocity, as Karunaratne takes a hit to his arm after losing focus on the ball. Umran has been consistently delivering fast, aiming to unnerve the batsmen and secure his second wicket. Although he conceded a boundary, his pace and bounce have been menacing.
Sri Lanka 164/7 (32)
Umran Malik dismisses Hasaranga and brings an end to an interesting performance. Hasaranga moved deep into his crease, fearing pace, and guided a 150kph delivery to Axar Patel at backward point.
Sri Lanka 152/7 (28)
India is controlling the game, Shanaka is duped by Kuldeep, and the balls are going straight to the stumps.
Sri Lanka 125/5 (23)
Axar to Dhananjaya, out Bowled!! Knocked him over. Golden duck for Dhananjaya.
Spin being introduced and it brings two wickets in quick succession.
Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel strike
Live - https://t.co/MY3Wc5253b #INDvSL @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/IIyIKZmtwv
Sri Lanka 105/3 (18)
Kuldeep Yadav to Kusal Mendis, out Lbw!! Bowls an outstanding ball to get rid of a set batter. Kusal expected it to turn into him because it wasn't the googly, but it stayed its path and crept beyond the outside edge, completely baffling him in his defense.
Sri Lanka 102/2 (17)
Timber Strike, the @mdsirajofficial way
Relive how he dismissed Avishka Fernando
Follow the match https://t.co/MY3Wc5253b#TeamIndia | #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/ZmujAITsco
Sri Lanka 99/1 (16)
Hardik begins the over with a dot ball. He follows it up with another dot delivery, this time a length delivery that slightly veers down the leg side, which Nuwanidu places towards fine leg for two runs.
Sri Lanka 88/1 (15)
Mendis guides the ball towards mid-wicket for a couple of runs, bringing the over to a close with two runs for Sri Lanka. This brings their total to five runs from the over.
Sri Lanka 83/1 (14)
Umran began his spell in a spectacular fashion as Nuwanidu first dispatched the fast bowler behind the square, with Shami's errant delivery allowing the ball to sail over the fence. Umran then dug in with a short delivery, which the batsman cut hard over the slips for another boundary. Kusal then capitalized on the opportunity, cutting Umran to the wide third-man boundary to bring the score to 14 off Umran's opening over.
Sri Lanka 72/1 (12)
Hardik Pandya replaces Mohammed Shami as the first change. The all-rounder gets off to a good start, keeping Kusal Mendis on strike for the opening four deliveries before providing a half-volley that Mendis drives through the covers for a boundary.
Sri Lanka 46/1 (9)
After an expensive over, Siraj had corrected his line and length and secured the first breakthrough for India. Avishka Fernando was unfortunate to get an inside edge as the ball ricocheted off the stumps.
Sri Lanka 38/1 (7)
Avishka Fernando gets Sri Lanka off to a flying start with a hat-trick of boundaries as Siraj errs in line. Avishka clips the fast bowler over square leg, then slashes hard over the slip for a boundary before displaying a nice flip through the wide of mid-wicket for a boundary.
Sri Lanka 21/0 (4)
Mohammed Siraj pairs up with Mohammed Shami to take the second new ball. The fast bowler bowled brilliantly at Guwahati and will be looking to carry on his impressive form, aiming to make early breakthroughs as he usually does. Siraj's first over yielded just two runs.
Sr Lanka 7/0 (2)
Avishka Fernando proved to be fortunate as he managed to steal a boundary off the very first delivery from Mohammad Shami. The batter played a defensive shot which, luckily, evaded Shubman Gill, who was stationed at the second slip. This resulted in four runs for Sri Lanka.
Sr Lanka 5/0 (1)
All set
Let's Play!
Live - https://t.co/jm3ulz5Yr1 #INDvSL @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/mXPBQzkUjk
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha
India has the upper hand in the head-to-head competition in ODIs between the two teams. The two sides have faced off in 163 matches, with India emerging victorious in 94 of them, while Sri Lanka has only managed to win 57.
The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) will pay homage to the late, great football icon Pele by displaying footage of his remarkable artistry on the giant screens at the Eden Gardens during the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka on Thursday. As a tribute to the legendary footballer, the CAB will honor his memory and celebrate his remarkable career with this special gesture.
Touchdown Kolkata
A special birthday celebration here for #TeamIndia Head Coach Rahul Dravid #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/FbLvxbYWuN
Virat Kohli (12,584) needs just 67 runs to surpass Mahela Jayawardena's ODI tally of 12,650 and ascend to fifth place on the list of all-time leading run-scorers in the format. With his impressive batting prowess, Kohli is on the brink of making history and cementing his legacy as one of the greatest ODI batsmen of all time.
Since 2010, India has played 24 bilateral ODI series at home, of which they have lost only three - against Pakistan in 2012, South Africa in 2015, and Australia in 2019. Despite these losses, India has maintained an impressive record of success in their home series, demonstrating their prowess in the international cricket arena.
India probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal
Sri Lanka probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage/Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka/Lahiru Kumara
Welcome to the live coverage of the Second One Day International between India and Sri Lanka, taking place at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The match is set to begin at 1:30 pm, with the toss taking place at 1:00 pm. Stay tuned for all the latest updates and action from the match!