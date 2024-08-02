India vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 1st ODI: Charith Asalanka takes 3 as match ends in a tie

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat first

Sri Lanka's captain, Charith Asalanka, won the coin toss and elected for the home team to bat first against India in the opening match of the three-game ODI series at the R Premadasa Stadium on Friday.

Leading up to the match, there was speculation regarding India's lineup, specifically whether they would stick with KL Rahul or opt for Rishabh Pant. Ultimately, the team management decided to go with KL Rahul. Additionally, Shreyas Iyer makes a return to the squad, and Shivam Dube has also been given an opportunity to showcase his skills on the field.