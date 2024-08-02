India vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 1st ODI: Charith Asalanka takes 3 as match ends in a tie

Sri Lanka's captain, Charith Asalanka, won the coin toss and elected for the home team to bat first against India in the opening match of the three-game ODI series at the R Premadasa Stadium on Friday.
Leading up to the match, there was speculation regarding India's lineup, specifically whether they would stick with KL Rahul or opt for Rishabh Pant. Ultimately, the team management decided to go with KL Rahul. Additionally, Shreyas Iyer makes a return to the squad, and Shivam Dube has also been given an opportunity to showcase his skills on the field.
Sri Lanka appealed for LBW, but the umpire ruled it not out. The ball went behind the keeper, but Sri Lanka decided to review. And it's OUT! Three reds on the review, and Dube is gone. Arshdeep went for a hard hit, for some reason, and decided to take a review. Three reds again, and he's out too.
SL 230/8 (50)
IND 230 (47.5)
Kuldeep is out! What a fantastic delivery that turned away from the left-hander and knocked over the off stump.
Axar Patel is out! He was caught behind. It was inevitable, you could tell he was struggling before he got out.
Rahul attempted a slog sweep against Hasaranga, but ended up top-edging it and getting caught out.
Nice shot by Rahul as he pulls the short ball over the midwicket fielder for a boundary! The partnership between Axar and Rahul has reached fifty runs in 82 balls.
Dananjaya's bowling was superb! He almost got Rahul out with an edge off his bat, but unfortunately, the first slip couldn't grab it. He had to dive to the left but missed the catch.
Dananjaya is back in action! He immediately puts Axar Patel on the defensive with a perfect delivery that beats his outside edge. It was a tight over, with only two singles scored off it.
FOUR! Axar perfectly times the ball and smacks it over cover for a boundary. Eight runs were scored in that over.
Shreyas is out! The ball seamed back in and Iyer was too late to get his bat behind it. Clean bowled!
Kohli has been given out LBW! He has decided to challenge the decision with a review. Unfortunately, all three reds are showing and Kohli has to leave the field. He was caught on the backfoot.
Sundar is out LBW! He's asked for a review, but the decision stands. That's the third wicket down for India.
Rohit is given out LBW once more! He tried to sweep but missed the ball. He decides not to review the decision. India loses its second wicket, and it's a crucial one.
Gill is out! He tried to slog sweep but ended up getting a top edge. The keeper called for it, but luckily there was another fielder under it. It could have been a disaster, but the keeper managed to take the catch safely.
Gill defends the first three balls perfectly, right on the money. It's a quiet start to the innings.
A bit short, but Rohit manages to cut the ball past point for a four! There wasn't much room to work with, but Rohit's wrists did the trick. The ball was in the air, but it sailed over the point fielder and raced to the boundary for four runs!
Mohamed Shiraz coming in from the other end, making his debut today. He bowls a full ball swinging into Gill, who beautifully drives it past mid off for a four!
Rohit charges down the track on the second ball and smashes it over midwicket for a six. He follows it up with a quick single off the third ball. Gill also gets off the mark with a single off the first ball. Then, Rohit gets lucky with a thick outside edge that flies past the first slip for another boundary.
Wellalage skillfully placed the ball between short third and gully for a boundary. On the last ball, they tried to make room but missed. The batters managed to run between the wickets.
Danajaya smashes the ball wide outside off and cuts it towards backward point for a boundary! Siraj is changing his angle and coming around the wicket.
FOUR!! That was a brilliant punch off the back foot towards extra cover, and Wellalage easily finds the boundary.
OUT! Hasaranga smacks the ball directly to the fielder at point. A straightforward dismissal.
Hasaranga takes advantage of a short ball and smashes it for a six over square leg.
Liyanage confidently strides down the track, swinging at the ball, only to miss it completely. However, there's a chance he may have nicked it, as the ball deflects off Rahul's pads and heads towards first slip. The umpire wastes no time in raising his finger, signaling that Liyanage is out.
Shubman Gill is bowling. SIX! Liyanage smashes a short ball towards square leg for a much-needed boundary. Wellalage wraps up the over with a well-executed four, cutting it away nicely.
There was a big appeal for LBW against Nissanka, and he was given out. However, he decided to review it. The height might be an issue in this case. The decision was made to stay with the umpire's call
OUT! Kuldeep finally gets an edge off Asalanka's bat. Rohit makes an easy catch at first slip.
Asalanka plays the ball very late and cuts it past first slip for four. He then tries a sweep, but gets a top edge that goes over the keeper and slip for another four.
Axar has been rewarded for his accuracy and consistency as Samarawickrama chips the ball straight to the cover fielder inside the circle. Axar's precision paid off as Samarawickrama's shot was easily caught by the fielder.
After the drinks break, Axar Patel continues his spell. Sadeera Samarawickrama attempts an inside-out shot, lofting the ball into the air. Fortunately, the ball falls just short of the fielder in the deep.
Mendis is out! He was squared up and hit on the back leg, so the umpire had no doubt in giving him out LBW. Sri Lanka decided to challenge the decision, but after reviewing it, three reds were shown and the decision stands.
Shivam Dube is now bowling. Mendis flicks the ball towards midwicket and they manage to sneak in a quick double.
Switching up the bowling now, Axar Patel is coming into the attack. He delivers a slightly short ball and Nissanka confidently pulls it towards midwicket. The ball bounces once before reaching the boundary for four runs! Nice bit of turn there!
Nissanka finishes the over with a stunning cover drive that earns him four runs.
Nissanka confidently drives the ball through square leg for a boundary. He then attempts to clear the mid-off fielder, but doesn't quite connect cleanly. The ball manages to sail just over the fielder's head.
Fernando is out! He attempted to flick the ball towards the leg side, but instead got a thick outside edge that flew over to deep third. It was an easy catch, and Sri Lanka has lost an early wicket.
Mohammed Siraj is starting off strong with the new ball! He's going straight for the stumps and already has Pathum Nissanka on the edge with his second delivery. Nissanka was completely off the line of the ball. Siraj then throws in an outswinger, wide outside off, and Nissanka manages to cut it past extra cover for a boundary!
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Akila Dananjaya, Asitha Fernando, Mohamed Shiraz
Charith Asalanka: We are going to bat first. It looks like a dry pitch and that's the reason. We are going with 6-5 combination. Shiraz is making his debut today. We have to improve our mental skills, we did some bad things in the last game but that is the past and we are looking forward to this game. It (injuries) is a concern as a captain but I am looking forward to going with my second line of bowling.
Rohit Sharma: Good pitch. We have played a lot of cricket here and know the conditions. There has been a lot of changes; I am back, so is Virat, KL and Shreyas Iyer. Kuldeep also comes back in. Dube is also playing. We have a pretty decent balance. We had a great World Cup, we didn't cross the finishing line but there were a lot of positives. We have created an atmosphere where guys can come in and play with freedom. Not really (on whether he will bowl), I will focus on my batting. We have enough bowlers in the squad that can roll their arm over.
