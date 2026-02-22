India vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup Super 8: Ryan Rickelton departs for 7, SA 3 down

Explained: Why Axar Patel was left out of India’s XI vs South Africa in T20 World Cup Super 8
IND vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: India and South Africa are set to face off in their opening Super 8 match of the 2026 T20 World Cup. Both teams have emerged as leaders in their groups and remain unbeaten in the tournament.
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav’s Indian team is set to face off against Aiden Markram’s South African squad in match 43 of the current ICC T20 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad this Sunday. As they approach this thrilling encounter, both teams remain undefeated in the group stage.
While India has enjoyed a relatively smoother path to the Super 8s, they have yet to face formidable opponents. Their group stage match against Pakistan held great promise but ultimately turned out to be a letdown, as Pakistan failed to deliver any significant challenge. Considered the second favorites in the tournament, South Africa is expected to provide a tough contest.
According to the Proteas, they have already experienced what could be termed the game of the tournament against Afghanistan, which went to a double super over, and they emerged victorious, giving them a significant boost in confidence. Nevertheless, they are acutely aware of the challenges posed by the Indian team, which boasts a powerful batting lineup and a versatile bowling attack.
Varun Chakaravarthy to David Miller, SIX, Varun delivers a full toss and it gets sent packing! The ball was pitched right in front of middle and leg, and Miller, clearing his front leg, sent it soaring many-a-mile over the long-on boundary.
FOUR, noticing Brevis stepping back, Varun aimed for the stumps. However, Brevis kept his focus on the ball and executed a perfectly timed late cut off the back foot, evading the fielder at sweeper cover to his left.
SIX, Dewald Brevis has a knack for playing against spin. With a full delivery on off stump, Brevis crouched low and smashed it straight down the ground for an impressive 82-metre maximum. A no-look shot from Dewald Brevis.
Washington Sundar to Dewald Brevis, FOUR, a disappointing first delivery from Sundar. It was short and wide outside off, allowing Brevis to shift his weight back and drive it powerfully along the ground through the gap at extra cover. FOUR, an excellent shot off the back foot! Miller created space and smashed the flat ball down the ground, just past extra cover.
Arshdeep Singh to David Miller, FOUR, a short delivery at 129ks on off stump, Miller swiftly rocked back and pulled the ball past Abhishek's outstretched left hand at mid-wicket. FOUR, what a magical moment from David Miller. A 134ks back of a length delivery just outside off, Miller expertly punches off the back foot, guiding it past the sliding fielder at cover to his left.
Varun Chakaravarthy to David Miller, FOUR, he pokes at a faster delivery and manages to get a thick outside edge that races away past the slip fielder to his left. FOUR, that delivery was slightly fuller from Varun and Miller has smashed it over mid-off with excellent timing.
Jasprit Bumrah to Ryan Rickelton, out Caught by Shivam Dube!! With his arms raised high, Jasprit Bumrah celebrates as the crowd erupts in Ahmedabad. He bowled a slower delivery that landed outside leg and curved in towards the middle stump. Rickelton mistimed his lofted shot and ended up sending a simple catch to the fielder positioned at mid-off.
Arshdeep Singh to Aiden Markram, out Caught by Hardik Pandya!! That was an easy catch for Hardik Pandya. 135ks, a bit overpitched outside off, Markram attempts to hit a powerful drive down the ground but ends up finding the fielder at mid-off. He aimed to leverage the bottom hand strength to send the ball over the fielder, but instead, he made contact with the toe end of the bat.
Jasprit Bumrah to Quinton de Kock, and he's out Bowled!! The leg stump has been shattered. De Kock didn't move his feet. He attempts to slog the 137kph nip-backer but completely misses it. The ball curved just enough and stayed slightly low to sneak past QDK on the under edge. Bumrah utilized the crease and angled it a bit wider to create the perfect angle.
South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy
Aiden Markram: We gonna bat first, really a good wicket and lot drier than what we have seen. The boys are looking in good touch and it's a good place to be at the moment. We have been fortunate to play a couple of games here, this is black soil pitch. We have made 4 changes from the previous game. Kesh, Lungi and Marco come back in.
Suryakumar Yadav: We were also looking to bat first, good occasion for everyone to come up and show what we have got. We have good energy on the field and we will take the result whatever comes our way. Happy to bowl first. Very harsh on Axar Patel, we are going with the same team. So no changes.
In direct encounters, India boasts a remarkable record against South Africa, standing at 5-2 in World Cup matches and 7-2 since that iconic final in Barbados. While South Africa has had the upper hand by playing nearly all of their league matches here in Ahmedabad, the Indian team is quite familiar with the local conditions.
India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi.
After testing their bench in the dead rubber match against the United Arab Emirates in Delhi on Wednesday, South Africa is expected to revert to their preferred starting XI. This change will see David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, and Lungi Ngidi come back into the team, replacing Jason Smith, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, and Kwena Maphaka. The black-soil pitch on Sunday may lead to considerations of keeping Linde as a second spinner. However, with the emphasis on India's batting lineup, which is heavily composed of left-handers and perceived to struggle against off-spin, Aiden Markram and Tristan Stubbs could potentially share the four overs that would have been bowled by Linde.
The idea of Sanju Samson stepping in for Abhishek Sharma or Tilak Varma is merely a theoretical one, considering Samson's remarkable performance against South Africa. However, it seems India is not inclined to make changes to the batting lineup. Meanwhile, Axar Patel, a local favorite, is anticipated to take the place of Washington Sundar, who also represents the local Gujarat Titans team.
India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj
South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen
The Super Eights match on Sunday between India and South Africa will take place on a standard black-soil surface that probably won't favor spinners much. The Motera ground features three kinds of pitches — red soil, black soil, and a combination of red and black surfaces. However, for this match, a black-soil pitch has been set up. It is anticipated to deliver good bounce, and even the final remnants of grass have been trimmed away, resulting in a bare appearance.
Greetings and welcome to our live blog covering the India vs South Africa match. The pitch in Ahmedabad has been quite flat during this tournament, and if it remains consistent today, considering the explosive batting talent on both teams, we could witness a thrilling contest. So, sit back, enjoy, and unwind. Stay tuned for all the live updates.