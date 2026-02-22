India vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup Super 8: Ryan Rickelton departs for 7, SA 3 down

IND vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: India and South Africa are set to face off in their opening Super 8 match of the 2026 T20 World Cup. Both teams have emerged as leaders in their groups and remain unbeaten in the tournament.

India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav’s Indian team is set to face off against Aiden Markram’s South African squad in match 43 of the current ICC T20 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad this Sunday. As they approach this thrilling encounter, both teams remain undefeated in the group stage.

While India has enjoyed a relatively smoother path to the Super 8s, they have yet to face formidable opponents. Their group stage match against Pakistan held great promise but ultimately turned out to be a letdown, as Pakistan failed to deliver any significant challenge. Considered the second favorites in the tournament, South Africa is expected to provide a tough contest.

According to the Proteas, they have already experienced what could be termed the game of the tournament against Afghanistan, which went to a double super over, and they emerged victorious, giving them a significant boost in confidence. Nevertheless, they are acutely aware of the challenges posed by the Indian team, which boasts a powerful batting lineup and a versatile bowling attack.