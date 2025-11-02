IND-W vs SA-W Women's World Cup Final Live Updates: Rain threat looms over Navi Mumbai, toss delay expected

India vs South Africa Women's Final Live Score: The final of the Women's ODI World Cup is set to take place today as the India women's team faces off against the South Africa women's team. Both teams are yet to secure an ICC title.

India vs South Africa Live Score, Women's World Cup 2025 Final: The moment has arrived for the most anticipated match of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025. On Sunday, November 2, India will face South Africa in the final at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Both teams enter this crucial showdown following impressive victories in their semi-final encounters. India achieved a remarkable chase of 338 runs against Australia, while South Africa dominated England, winning by 125 runs to secure their first-ever appearance in an ODI World Cup final.

Jemimah Rodrigues was the star of India’s semifinal, scoring an unbeaten 127, and her partnership of 167 runs with Harmanpreet Kaur, who contributed 89 runs, showcased the strength of their middle order in chasing down large totals. The bowling unit has been consistent throughout the tournament, although they will need to improve their fielding. With the advantage of home conditions and the support of the crowd, India seems to have the upper hand.

In their semi-final, South Africa displayed their dominance against England, with Laura Wolvaardt leading the charge with a stellar performance that helped them reach 319/7. Marizanne Kapp then sealed the victory with an impressive five-wicket haul. Their top three batsmen have been aggressive, and Kapp’s all-round capabilities, along with Ayabonga Khaka’s precision, provide them with a potent threat both in the powerplay and during the final overs. Notably, South Africa triumphed over India in the group stage, instilling confidence in their squad.

Historically, India holds the advantage in ODIs with a 20-13 record against South Africa. However, South Africa has narrowed the gap in recent tournaments, having won their encounter in CWC25. On the more balanced DY Patil pitch, the effectiveness of boundary scoring and performance in the death overs will be crucial. If dew becomes a factor, defending a total below 300 could prove challenging.