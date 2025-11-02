IND-W vs SA-W Women's World Cup Final Live Updates: Rain threat looms over Navi Mumbai, toss delay expected

This man, India’s first artificial rainmaker, made it rain over a city in 1952, much before Delhi artificial rain attempt, he was from...
CRICKET
India vs South Africa Women's Final Live Score: The final of the Women's ODI World Cup is set to take place today as the India women's team faces off against the South Africa women's team. Both teams are yet to secure an ICC title.
India vs South Africa Live Score, Women's World Cup 2025 Final: The moment has arrived for the most anticipated match of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025. On Sunday, November 2, India will face South Africa in the final at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Both teams enter this crucial showdown following impressive victories in their semi-final encounters. India achieved a remarkable chase of 338 runs against Australia, while South Africa dominated England, winning by 125 runs to secure their first-ever appearance in an ODI World Cup final.
Jemimah Rodrigues was the star of India’s semifinal, scoring an unbeaten 127, and her partnership of 167 runs with Harmanpreet Kaur, who contributed 89 runs, showcased the strength of their middle order in chasing down large totals. The bowling unit has been consistent throughout the tournament, although they will need to improve their fielding. With the advantage of home conditions and the support of the crowd, India seems to have the upper hand.
In their semi-final, South Africa displayed their dominance against England, with Laura Wolvaardt leading the charge with a stellar performance that helped them reach 319/7. Marizanne Kapp then sealed the victory with an impressive five-wicket haul. Their top three batsmen have been aggressive, and Kapp’s all-round capabilities, along with Ayabonga Khaka’s precision, provide them with a potent threat both in the powerplay and during the final overs. Notably, South Africa triumphed over India in the group stage, instilling confidence in their squad.
Historically, India holds the advantage in ODIs with a 20-13 record against South Africa. However, South Africa has narrowed the gap in recent tournaments, having won their encounter in CWC25. On the more balanced DY Patil pitch, the effectiveness of boundary scoring and performance in the death overs will be crucial. If dew becomes a factor, defending a total below 300 could prove challenging.
The light rain has escalated into a full-blown downpour, with heavy rain now hammering down in Navi Mumbai. Spectators are rushing to find cover as the field endures the relentless onslaught. The toss, originally set for 2:30 PM, could face a delay.
Harmanpreet Kaur expressed her views on the South Africa cricket team just before the final, stating: "They have undoubtedly played exceptional cricket, despite a rocky start. Their comeback in this tournament has been remarkable to witness. I believe they are a well-rounded team. We recognize their strong bowling lineup, and they also possess significant depth in their batting order."
In the semi-final, South Africa achieved a dominant victory against England. Thanks to Laura Wolvaardt's impressive 169 runs off 143 deliveries, South Africa set a formidable target of 319/7. England struggled from the outset, losing two early wickets and never truly threatening to reach the challenging total. Ultimately, they finished with 194 runs, falling short by 125 runs in the semi-final.
India made history in the semi-final by bringing an end to Australia's dominance. The last league match for India against Bangladesh was canceled due to rain. India concluded the group stage of the tournament with 3 victories out of 7 matches, securing the fourth position. Meanwhile, Australia remained unbeaten, winning 6 out of their 7 games, with one match also being washed out. Their sole loss occurred in the semi-final.
In the final, all eyes will be on Jemimah Rodrigues. After being left out of the playing XI earlier in the tournament, Rodrigues showcased her talent with an impressive unbeaten century in the semi-final against the formidable Australia. The right-handed batter finished with a remarkable score of 127 runs off 134 balls. This innings may very well be regarded as one of the greatest in the annals of women's cricket.
The team, captained by Mithali Raj, competed in the final of the 2005 ODI World Cup but fell short against Australia. At that time, the event did not generate much excitement. However, India's showing in the 2017 Women's World Cup transformed the landscape of women's cricket for the nation.
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana/Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur
South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (C), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Anneke Bosch/Masabata Klaas, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba
India: The only question remains whether India will reinstate offspinner Sneh Rana in place of left-arm spinner Radha Yadav. Teams typically prefer to maintain a winning lineup, but India seems more open to making positive adjustments, as evidenced by their performance in the last three matches here. Radha struggled against Australia on a flat pitch, conceding 66 runs without taking a wicket in eight overs, while Rana boasts an impressive record against South Africa in 2025, highlighted by her career-best figures of 5/43 during the tri-series in Colombo upon her return to white-ball cricket. Additionally, Rana's inclusion would bolster the batting lineup lower down the order, an area where Radha has yet to establish her credentials at the highest level.
South Africa: The first-time finalists face a similar dilemma. They opted to leave out Masabata Klaas to enhance their batting strength in the semifinal against England, and with batting-friendly conditions anticipated in the final, they may feel inclined to retain their victorious XI.
Two teams, both haunted by their past, now have a chance to finally make things right. The final of the 2025 Women's World Cup has brought two well-known narratives to a pivotal moment. India and South Africa have long pursued the elusive trophy, and they now stand just one step away from transforming their futures. This Sunday, a new world champion will emerge - but it remains to be seen whose wounds will finally mend.
For India, this final is arguably their most hard-fought. Their path has been marked by visible cracks due to harsh defeats and immense pressure. However, the team has recently demonstrated an ability to recognize warning signs and adjust their strategy in real-time. They have discovered a nearly flawless lineup by the knockout stage - and with it, their nearly flawless performance.
India currently holds a 20-13 advantage in 34 ODIs, with one match resulting in no outcome. The World Cup record stands at a tie of 3-3, with South Africa triumphing in the last three meetings, the first of which dates back to the group stage in 2017. Since the start of the IWC 2022-25, India has a 5-1 lead, with their sole defeat occurring earlier in this tournament.
India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry
South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta(w), Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso
Greetings and welcome to the live broadcast of the grand finale of the 2025 Women's World Cup. The host nation, India, is set to face off against South Africa. This highly anticipated showdown is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM IST on Sunday, November 2. The coin toss is slated for 2:30 PM IST. The venue for this exciting match will be the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy located in Navi Mumbai.