India vs South Africa Live Score 5th T20I: Abhishek Sharma departs for 34, India 1 down

IND vs SA 5th T20 Live Score Updates: Follow India vs South Africa Live Score, 5th T20I with real-time updates, ball-by-ball commentary, full scorecard, wickets, and key moments from the Ahmedabad clash. Get toss updates, playing XIs, weather impact, and all the latest action as it happens.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 19, 2025, 07:36 PM IST

India vs South Africa Live Score 5th T20I: Abhishek Sharma departs for 34, India 1 down
India vs South Africa 5th T20I Live Score Updates: All attention is directed towards the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as India and South Africa gear up for the crucial fifth and final T20I. India currently leads the five-match series 2–1 after the fourth match in Lucknow was called off without a ball being bowled due to dense fog, providing the Proteas with an opportunity to equalize the series and avert a defeat.

For India, the clash in Ahmedabad holds extra importance as it represents their last chance to refine their combinations before the T20 World Cup squad is revealed on Friday. Captain Suryakumar Yadav has played a pivotal role in India’s journey, showcasing impressive performances in the first and third T20Is, but his underwhelming display in the second match—where India was outclassed by South Africa—has sparked concerns regarding consistency at the top of the order.

The focus is also heavily on Shubman Gill, whose recent performance has come under the microscope amid increasing competition for spots. With Sanju Samson poised to step in and Yashasvi Jaiswal absent from the squad, Gill’s position is being scrutinized closely. The opener missed the Lucknow T20I due to a foot injury incurred during practice, and his status for the series finale remains in doubt. How India navigates these selection dilemmas could influence not just the result in Ahmedabad, but also the composition of their World Cup squad.

Suryakumar Yadav’s performance continues to be a topic of discussion for India, particularly as his batting output has declined since assuming the captaincy. His scoring has slowed at the top, and his usual strike rate has taken a hit, despite his composed leadership yielding results, including an Asia Cup victory and a notable series win in Australia. With the World Cup approaching, the team will be eager to see him regain his scoring form.

The team composition will also be scrutinized, with Harshit Rana’s position likely at risk as Jasprit Bumrah is anticipated to return to the playing XI after being rested in the last match. The bowling lineup could appear more formidable with Bumrah back at the helm.

  • 19 Dec 2025, 07:27 PM

    India vs South Africa T20I Live Score: IND 67/1 in 6 overs

    Corbin Bosch has dismissed Abhishek Sharma, caught by de Kock!! Bosch has ended the partnership. It's surprising that South Africa didn't make a significant appeal. de Kock seemed relieved to have caught the ball cleanly, while Bosch merely turned to umpire Virender Sharma, who raised his finger. It was a short delivery down the leg side; Abhishek kept his bat inside the line and attempted to guide it, but the ball brushed his glove and floated towards de Kock, who successfully held onto it.

  • 19 Dec 2025, 07:21 PM

    India vs South Africa T20I Live Score: IND 56/0 in 5 overs

    Marco Jansen to Samson, FOUR, what a shot! A fuller delivery angled across, Samson creates some room and powers it over extra cover. He positioned himself perfectly to unleash his hands and connected beautifully with the inside-out shot. FOUR, that was a smash! Abhishek advances down the track.

  • 19 Dec 2025, 07:11 PM

    India vs South Africa T20I Live Score: IND 41/0 in 4 overs

    Ottneil Baartman to Samson, FOUR, what a beautiful shot! Baartman is greeted with a stunning straight drive. The delivery is full and near the off stump, and Samson showcases the complete face of the bat, avoiding any excessive force in his drive, gently guiding the ball back to its origin. FOUR, sailing over! At 136.7ks, a fuller delivery around off, this one is perfectly positioned, and once more, Samson drives down the ground, lifting it through the line and placing it just past mid-on.

  • 19 Dec 2025, 07:05 PM

    India vs South Africa T20I Live Score: IND 25/0 in 2 overs

    Marco Jansen to Abhishek Sharma, FOUR, a full delivery swinging away, Abhishek finds the width and unleashes a powerful shot, slicing it over backward point with the ball nearly covering the distance. FOUR .. and once more. They should position a deep backward point for Abhishek. FOUR, this time a genuine outside edge that soars over short third. Again, with a fullish length around off, Abhishek stays leg-side and aims for the cover area, the outside edge surpasses a leaping fielder and speeds away. SIX, wow! Now Samson joins in and sends it over the rope.

  • 19 Dec 2025, 06:37 PM

    India vs South Africa T20I Live Score: IND 6/0 in 1 over

    Ngidi to Abhishek Sharma, FOUR, Abhishek is on the move. He wastes no time getting started - on the very first ball, he strides down the pitch, creates some space for himself, and sends it flying straight down the ground.

  • 19 Dec 2025, 06:34 PM

    India vs South Africa T20I Live Score: Teams

    India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

    South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman

  • 19 Dec 2025, 05:55 PM

    India vs South Africa T20I Live Score: South Africa opt to bowl

    Aiden Markram: We are going to bowl first. The wicket looks quite dew, probably some dew later on and ball comes on better. There's everything to play for, focus is on the World Cup and we have quite a few games here. Quite a few good signs with the ball in hand, looking to finish the tour on a positive note. Linde comes in for Nortje.

    Suryakumar Yadav: We were looking to bat first. The wicket looks good, there won't be dew and we want to put the runs on the board. It almost feels full. Let's see what we want from this game, yes the series is on the line, but it is about expressing yourself and enjoying the game. Bumrah comes in for Harshit, Washi comes in for Kuldeep and Gill picked up a niggle in Lucknow, so Sanju comes in.

  • 19 Dec 2025, 05:42 PM

    India vs South Africa T20I Live Score: 

    The halted game has extended India's unbeaten streak in T20Is to 14 matches, leaving South Africa with a chance to equalize the five-match series in the tour's concluding game. While the weather and playing conditions may vary, the crucial aspect beyond the series outcome is South Africa's chance to evaluate what might be their strongest XI (without Kagiso Rabada) in Indian conditions as they prepare for next year's World Cup.

  • 19 Dec 2025, 05:41 PM

    India vs South Africa T20I Live Score: Pitch report

    The T20 matches held at the venue earlier this month resulted in high-scoring encounters. There could be some initial help for the fast bowlers, and dew is expected to influence the game as well. However, the conditions will be significantly more temperate compared to what was experienced in the last three matches.

  • 19 Dec 2025, 05:40 PM

    India vs South Africa T20I Live Score: Will Gill play?

    As of now, there has been no official word on Shubman Gill's status for the fifth T20I. The Indian vice-captain sustained a toe injury while practicing for the Lucknow match. In other news, Jasprit Bumrah is expected to make his comeback.

  • 19 Dec 2025, 05:39 PM

    India vs South Africa T20I Live Score: Probable XIs

    India: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakarvarthy

    South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi/Ottneil Baartman

  • 19 Dec 2025, 05:39 PM

    India vs South Africa T20I Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    After the dramatic washout in Lucknow, all eyes turn to Ahmedabad as India and South Africa face off in the series finale. Stay with us for ball-by-ball updates, live score, key moments, toss news, weather updates, and expert insights as the action unfolds at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

