India vs South Africa Live Score 5th T20I: Abhishek Sharma departs for 34, India 1 down

IND vs SA 5th T20 Live Score Updates: Follow India vs South Africa Live Score, 5th T20I with real-time updates, ball-by-ball commentary, full scorecard, wickets, and key moments from the Ahmedabad clash. Get toss updates, playing XIs, weather impact, and all the latest action as it happens.

India vs South Africa 5th T20I Live Score Updates: All attention is directed towards the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as India and South Africa gear up for the crucial fifth and final T20I. India currently leads the five-match series 2–1 after the fourth match in Lucknow was called off without a ball being bowled due to dense fog, providing the Proteas with an opportunity to equalize the series and avert a defeat.

For India, the clash in Ahmedabad holds extra importance as it represents their last chance to refine their combinations before the T20 World Cup squad is revealed on Friday. Captain Suryakumar Yadav has played a pivotal role in India’s journey, showcasing impressive performances in the first and third T20Is, but his underwhelming display in the second match—where India was outclassed by South Africa—has sparked concerns regarding consistency at the top of the order.

The focus is also heavily on Shubman Gill, whose recent performance has come under the microscope amid increasing competition for spots. With Sanju Samson poised to step in and Yashasvi Jaiswal absent from the squad, Gill’s position is being scrutinized closely. The opener missed the Lucknow T20I due to a foot injury incurred during practice, and his status for the series finale remains in doubt. How India navigates these selection dilemmas could influence not just the result in Ahmedabad, but also the composition of their World Cup squad.

Suryakumar Yadav’s performance continues to be a topic of discussion for India, particularly as his batting output has declined since assuming the captaincy. His scoring has slowed at the top, and his usual strike rate has taken a hit, despite his composed leadership yielding results, including an Asia Cup victory and a notable series win in Australia. With the World Cup approaching, the team will be eager to see him regain his scoring form.

The team composition will also be scrutinized, with Harshit Rana’s position likely at risk as Jasprit Bumrah is anticipated to return to the playing XI after being rested in the last match. The bowling lineup could appear more formidable with Bumrah back at the helm.