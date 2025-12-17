India vs South Africa Live Score 4th T20I: Toss delayed due to fog

IND vs SA 4th T20 Live Score Updates: Team India are currently leading the 5-match series by 2-1. If Men in Blue manages to win Lucknow tonight, India will also clinch the series against the Proteas. Stay tuned to this space for all the live and latest updates from Ekana Cricket Stadium.

India vs South Africa 4th T20I Live Score Updates: Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India is all set to lock horns with Aiden Markram's South Africa at the iconic Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The Men in Blue will surely look to continue with their winning momentum in the upcoming match after clinching their last game in Dharamsala convincingly, taking a lead in the 5-match T20I series. On the other hand, the Proteas will also leave no stone unturned and aim to level the series by winning the match tonight.

Meanwhile, things will not be as easy for Team India as the Men in Blue will enter the Ekana Cricket Stadium without their star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, all-rounder Axar Patel. Also, captain and vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill have been struggling with their recent form in T20Is, which will make it difficult for India to outperform the visitors.

Notably, all the previous three games in the ongoing series have been one-sided. In the first match, India won by 101 runs, and in the next one, the visitors clinched the game by 51 runs. Stay tuned to this space for all the live and latest updates from the 4th T20I match between India and South Africa.