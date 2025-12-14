India vs South Africa Live Score 3rd T20I: Dewald Brevis departs for 2, South Africa 3 down

IND vs SA 3rd T20 Live Score Updates: With the series tied at 1-1, India and South Africa are set to clash at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala for the third T20I of the series. The home team secured victory in the first match by a margin of 101 runs, but then suffered a significant defeat by 51 runs.

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Score Updates: The picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala is set to host the third T20I between India and South Africa. Both teams will take to the field on a chilly day in the hills, aiming to gain an advantage in the series while also preparing for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

All eyes will be on Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and vice-captain Shubman Gill, who are currently struggling with their form, having not scored a single T20I fifty in 2025. With only two months remaining until the major event, India finds itself in a challenging position with their two key players.

The series stands at 1-1, as South Africa equalized with a 51-run win in the second match on Thursday, just two days after facing a 101-run defeat in the series opener at Cuttack's Barabati Stadium. The focus in the third T20I will be on the Indian top-order, which has been dismissed cheaply in both matches of this series so far.

Weather Update: It is an exceptionally cold day, leading to a significant amount of dew. The chance of rain is only 10%. Temperatures are expected to range from 7 to 12 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Analysis: Dharamshala is recognized as a high-scoring venue. However, the conditions will initially favor fast bowlers. The high altitude facilitates easier six-hitting.