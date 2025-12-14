India vs South Africa Live Score 3rd T20I: Dewald Brevis departs for 2, South Africa 3 down

Adivi Sesh calls Dhurandhar 'country's biggest film', says his 'heart broke, blood boiled' when...: 'As someone who...'
'GOAT moment' for fans as Lionel Messi meets Sachin Tendulkar at iconic Wankhede stadium, receives 2011 World Cup–winning cricket jersey
IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing today’s match against South Africa in Dharamshala?
EAM Jaishankar strongly condemns Australia's Bondi Beach mass shooting targeting Jewish Hanukkah celebrations, says, 'terror attack...'
Jeh Ali Khan refused to leave Lionel Messi’s side as Kareena Kapoor tried to pull him away in a hilarious video
India crush Pakistan by 90 runs in U19 Asia Cup clash as 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi steals spotlight
After Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan meets Lionel Messi with her boys Taimur and Jeh during GOAT India Tour 2025
Ex-England captain describes 'scary' moments trapped in restaurant amid Bondi Beach mass shooting
PM Modi condemns Bondi Beach terror attack in Sydney: 'On behalf of people of India...'
Dhurandhar OTT release: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna film to premiere on this streaming platform after its theatrical run
CRICKET
IND vs SA 3rd T20 Live Score Updates: With the series tied at 1-1, India and South Africa are set to clash at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala for the third T20I of the series. The home team secured victory in the first match by a margin of 101 runs, but then suffered a significant defeat by 51 runs.
India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Score Updates: The picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala is set to host the third T20I between India and South Africa. Both teams will take to the field on a chilly day in the hills, aiming to gain an advantage in the series while also preparing for the 2026 T20 World Cup.
All eyes will be on Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and vice-captain Shubman Gill, who are currently struggling with their form, having not scored a single T20I fifty in 2025. With only two months remaining until the major event, India finds itself in a challenging position with their two key players.
The series stands at 1-1, as South Africa equalized with a 51-run win in the second match on Thursday, just two days after facing a 101-run defeat in the series opener at Cuttack's Barabati Stadium. The focus in the third T20I will be on the Indian top-order, which has been dismissed cheaply in both matches of this series so far.
Weather Update: It is an exceptionally cold day, leading to a significant amount of dew. The chance of rain is only 10%. Temperatures are expected to range from 7 to 12 degrees Celsius.
Pitch Analysis: Dharamshala is recognized as a high-scoring venue. However, the conditions will initially favor fast bowlers. The high altitude facilitates easier six-hitting.
Harshit Rana to Markram, FOUR, smashed through wide mid-off. It was a length delivery around off, and Markram expertly sent it to the wide long-off boundary with a perfectly timed punch. FOUR, a slower ball from Harshit Rana, slightly full, and Markram skillfully flicks it through mid-wicket. Chakravarthy attempted to chase it down, but there was no way he could stop this.
Harshit Rana to Brevis, out Bowled!! Another one bites the dust! The bowler pitched it up outside off, and Brevis attempted a drive, but the inside edge deflected onto the leg-stump. Harshit Rana is fired up as he dismisses yet another threatening batter. South Africa finds themselves in a tricky situation, having lost their third wicket during the powerplay.
Harshit Rana to de Kock, out Lbw!! Harshit Rana makes his mark in his opening over, mirroring Arshdeep's earlier success. Both openers have been dismissed within just two overs. The delivery, pitched on a length from around the wicket, sharply nips in to outsmart de Kock and strikes him on the pads. Harshit raises his appeal, and the umpire's dreaded finger is raised in response. de Kock discusses the decision with Markram but ultimately decides against a review.
Arshdeep Singh to Reeza Hendricks, he's out LBW!! Fantastic bowling from Arshdeep Singh. He delivered two outswingers to Reeza Hendricks, and then the third one sharply comes back in. What a brilliant setup! The ball, pitched on a length around middle and leg, curves back in and strikes him on the pads. Replays show there was no bat involved; it was pitching in line, the impact was in line, and it was heading straight for the leg stump. A superb review by India.
India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
South Africa (Playing XI): Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman
Suryakumar Yadav: We will bowl first, looks a good wicket, don't think it will change much. There will be dew later on, so we want to bowl first. Wonderful place, wonderful ground - hope we give them some entertainment. Every game is important. That's the beauty of the game, the way you come back. We want to play fearless cricket and enjoy ourselves. Looks a good pitch. Patel misses out, Bumrah misses out. Harshit and Kuldeep are in.
Aiden Markram: Very cold, it's a beautiful venue. It was a good response. It was nice to see that. Tonight it's important to perform. It's a challenge. We'll have to asses the condiitions up front. Hopefully we get a good score. We have played a couple of games here, the boys are pretty excited. We have three changes tonight.
India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah
South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje/Corbin Bosch, Ottneil Baartman, Lungi Ngidi
India has participated in three T20I matches at Dharamshala, securing two victories and suffering one loss. Their defeat came against South Africa in 2015 at this location. In total, there have been 10 T20I matches held at this venue, with seven of those occurring during the 2016 T20 World Cup.
As the world watches to see if Sanju Samson takes the field, it’s uncertain whether India will opt to modify their bowling lineup. Will Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, or Varun Chakravarthy be given a break to allow Kuldeep Yadav or Harshit Rana an opportunity?
India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar.
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs.
Good evening and hello! We're thrilled to have you here at the live blog. A Super Sunday is on the horizon as we make our way to the picturesque venue of Dharamshala for the third T20I clash between India and South Africa.