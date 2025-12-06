India vs South Africa Live Score 3rd ODI: 'Birthday Boy' Ravindra Jadeja removes Temba Bavuma at 48

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live Score Updates: KL Rahul-led Men in Blue and Temba Bavuma's Proteas are all set for the blockbuster match in Visakhapatnam. The 3-match series is currently tied 1-1, and tonight's game will be a high-voltage decider contest. Stay tuned to this space.

India vs South Africa Live Cricket Match Score, 3rd ODI: The Men in Blue and Proteas are all set for the decider game in the 3-match series, which is scheduled to be played at ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. After losing the 2-match Test series against the visitors, the Indian side will be looking to clinch this limited-overs series to boost their morale ahead of the T20I series, starting December 9. The pressure is high for both sides as the previous two games were high-scoring ones and had nail-biting finishes as they went up to the last over of the match.

For India, all eyes will be on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul, who are crucial in the batting lineup but the major concern for the Men in Blue has been its bowling side. Team India failed to defend even 358 runs in the previous match at Raipur. On the other hand, South Africa's performance will be tested if they lose the Toss and get asked to bat first because bowling in the second innings is expected to be difficult due to the dew factor.

However, things can go either way in a limited-overs game, and the team that adapts better to the conditions will emerge victorious tonight. Stay tuned to this space for all the live and latest updates from the IND vs SA 3rd ODI.