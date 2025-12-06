FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
India vs South Africa Live Score 3rd ODI: 'Birthday Boy' Ravindra Jadeja removes Temba Bavuma at 48

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live Score Updates: KL Rahul-led Men in Blue and Temba Bavuma's Proteas are all set for the blockbuster match in Visakhapatnam. The 3-match series is currently tied 1-1, and tonight's game will be a high-voltage decider contest. Stay tuned to this space.

Dec 06, 2025, 03:02 PM IST

India vs South Africa Live Score 3rd ODI: 'Birthday Boy' Ravindra Jadeja removes Temba Bavuma at 48
IND vs SA 3rd ODI Live Score Updates
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Match Score, 3rd ODI: The Men in Blue and Proteas are all set for the decider game in the 3-match series, which is scheduled to be played at ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. After losing the 2-match Test series against the visitors, the Indian side will be looking to clinch this limited-overs series to boost their morale ahead of the T20I series, starting December 9. The pressure is high for both sides as the previous two games were high-scoring ones and had nail-biting finishes as they went up to the last over of the match.

For India, all eyes will be on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul, who are crucial in the batting lineup but the major concern for the Men in Blue has been its bowling side. Team India failed to defend even 358 runs in the previous match at Raipur. On the other hand, South Africa's performance will be tested if they lose the Toss and get asked to bat first because bowling in the second innings is expected to be difficult due to the dew factor.

However, things can go either way in a limited-overs game, and the team that adapts better to the conditions will emerge victorious tonight. Stay tuned to this space for all the live and latest updates from the IND vs SA 3rd ODI.

LIVE BLOG

  06 Dec 2025, 02:58 PM

    IND vs SA, 3rd ODI Live Score: Bavuma misses 50

    Birthday Boy 'Sir' Ravindra Jadeja finally brings some respite to the Indian side as he breaks the 100+ run partnership for the second wicket. Temba Bavuma returns to the dressing at 48.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  06 Dec 2025, 02:54 PM

    IND vs SA, 3rd ODI Live Score: 20 overs GONE

    After the end of Powerplay, South Africa shifted its gears and in the next 10 overs added 60 runs without losing any wickets. After 20 overs, Proteas are 104/1.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  06 Dec 2025, 02:45 PM

    IND vs SA, 3rd ODI Live Score: 100 up for South Africa

    With the end of the 19th over, South Africa finally cross the 100-run mark. Proteas 100/1 after 19 overs.

     

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  06 Dec 2025, 02:37 PM

    IND vs SA, 3rd ODI Live Score: de Kock hits 50

    South African opener and wicketkeeper batter Quinton de Kock smashed his half-century. This is de Kock's 33rd fifty in ODIs and the first one in this series.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  06 Dec 2025, 02:21 PM

    IND vs SA, 3rd ODI Live Score: 15 overs GONE

    With spinners from both ends, India manages to slow down South Africa's run rate. Proteas are 78/1 after 15 overs.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  06 Dec 2025, 01:56 PM

    IND vs SA, 3rd ODI Live Score: Powerplay ends

    After the end of 10 overs, South Africa are 42/1 with Temba Bavuma 19 (32) and Quinton de Kock 21 (24) out in the middle.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  06 Dec 2025, 01:47 PM

    IND vs SA, 3rd ODI Live Score: 5 overs GONE

    After the end of 5 overs, South Africa are 18/1 with Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock at the crease.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  06 Dec 2025, 01:45 PM

    IND vs SA, 3rd ODI Live Score: Back-to-back maiden overs

    After picking up a wicket in his first over, Arshdeep bowls his first maiden of the game. SA are 1/1 after 3 overs.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  06 Dec 2025, 01:43 PM

    IND vs SA, 3rd ODI Live Score: Maiden over

    Harshit Rana on the other end, bowled a maiden over. South Africa batters in huge pressure after losing wicket in the opening over.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  06 Dec 2025, 01:43 PM

    IND vs SA, 3rd ODI Live Score: Wicket!!!

    Arshdeep Singh brings first breakthrough for India in the first over, as he scalps Ryan Rickleton wicket.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  06 Dec 2025, 01:03 PM

    IND vs SA, 3rd ODI Live Score: Playing XI

    India - KL Rahul (C/WK), Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma (replacing Washington Sundar), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, and Prasidh Krishna.

     

    South Africa - Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickleton (replacing Tony de Zorzi), Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman (replacing Nandre Burger).

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  06 Dec 2025, 01:00 PM

    IND vs SA, 3rd ODI Live Score: Toss update

    Breaking News! Team India finally win the Toss in an ODI, specifically after two years. KL Rahul decides to bowl first against South Africa.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
