IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live Score: India, led by Suryakumar Yadav will face off against South Africa, captained by Aiden Markram in the second T20I of the four-match series on Sunday.

India is poised to extend their lead to 2-0 in the four-match T20I series as they face off against South Africa at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Sunday. Thanks to Sanju Samson's impressive 47-ball century, India secured a 61-run victory over South Africa in the first match.

Currently on an impressive 11-match winning streak, India has dominated recent series against Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, as well as the ongoing series against South Africa.

Having played 23 T20Is this year, India has emerged victorious in 22 matches, with their only defeat coming at the hands of Zimbabwe in the first T20I in early July.

