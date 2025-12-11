India vs South Africa Live Score 2nd T20I: Reeza Hendricks departs for 8, SA 1 down

Exclusive | Tisca Chopra on marking directorial debut with Saali Mohabbat, fear of getting stereotyped after Taare Zameen Par, admits having lack of work due to...
CRICKET
IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score Today Match: Follow ball-by-ball updates, live scorecard, playing XIs, toss result, key moments, milestones, wickets, partnerships and real-time match analysis. Get the latest updates from the IND vs SA T20I series as the action unfolds.
India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live Score Update: At the end of the day, a victory by 101 runs paints a clear picture of a lopsided contest, showcasing one team's complete dominance over the other. However, this doesn't imply that India is without its worries as they face the experimental South African side in this five-match series. The spotlight was on Hardik Pandya in Cuttack, complemented by a typically efficient bowling display, yet the vulnerabilities in India's batting lineup are becoming increasingly apparent, raising challenging questions for Gautam Gambhir's squad in the T20 format.
India continues to enjoy success and triumphs, but they must recognize that a fragile batting order could be exploited by the top teams globally when February arrives, even on their home ground. South Africa has been experimenting with various combinations and had a particularly rough outing on Tuesday, but they possess enough firepower to pose a threat to this Indian side. The key will be whether Suryakumar Yadav and his teammates can rise to the occasion and demonstrate their capabilities, with a chance to secure a 2-0 lead in the series on the line.
For South Africa, the focus is on harnessing the talent they have at their disposal. Their batting lineup appears formidable but needs to deliver, and they might consider bolstering their depth with the lower-order hitting prowess of Corbin Bosch.
Arshdeep Singh to de Kock, FOUR! A shorter delivery around middle and off, and de Kock seizes the opportunity, pulling it towards deep SIX. It's vintage de Kock on display! With a back of a length delivery around middle and leg, de Kock finds his rhythm and expertly nails the pull shot over deep backward square leg for a stunning 81m maximum, securing four runs.
India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh
South Africa (Playing XI): Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman
Suryakumar Yadav: We will bowl first. There's a bit of dew, so bowling first is a good option. This is a wonderful ground. First men's game here, so excited for it. It's really important for the boys to under the responsibility. 175 on that wicket was over par. It was a lovely effort from our bowlers. The balance he provides is amazing. The way he keeps his calm, his overs are also very important for the side.
Markram: We would have done the same. Looks a pretty good wicket. We would have bowled first. Need to put runs on the board and put them under pressure. Always lessons to take. Need to dive deep into things. You are going to have nights like that.
Hardik Pandya stands just one wicket shy of joining the elite club of India Men's bowlers with 100 T20I wickets, following in the footsteps of Arshdeep Singh (107) and Jasprit Bumrah (101).
Should he claim that elusive wicket, Pandya will make history as the first seamer to reach the remarkable milestone of over 1000 runs and 100 wickets in Men's T20Is.
Previously, this impressive achievement has only been accomplished by three spin bowling all-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, and Sikandar Raza.
India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah
South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi
India and South Africa have crossed paths numerous times since their dramatic showdown in Barbados last summer, and true to form, India has maintained its dominance. A challenging score on a two-paced wicket in Cuttack left the Proteas struggling, as they failed to gain any rhythm with the bat while India's bowling attack consistently thwarted their efforts with timely wickets.
Hello and welcome to the live blog for the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I. We’ll bring you comprehensive updates, playing XIs, toss results, in-match analysis, and all the big highlights as India push for a series lead.