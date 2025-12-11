India vs South Africa Live Score 2nd T20I: Reeza Hendricks departs for 8, SA 1 down

IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score Today Match: Follow ball-by-ball updates, live scorecard, playing XIs, toss result, key moments, milestones, wickets, partnerships and real-time match analysis. Get the latest updates from the IND vs SA T20I series as the action unfolds.

India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live Score Update: At the end of the day, a victory by 101 runs paints a clear picture of a lopsided contest, showcasing one team's complete dominance over the other. However, this doesn't imply that India is without its worries as they face the experimental South African side in this five-match series. The spotlight was on Hardik Pandya in Cuttack, complemented by a typically efficient bowling display, yet the vulnerabilities in India's batting lineup are becoming increasingly apparent, raising challenging questions for Gautam Gambhir's squad in the T20 format.

India continues to enjoy success and triumphs, but they must recognize that a fragile batting order could be exploited by the top teams globally when February arrives, even on their home ground. South Africa has been experimenting with various combinations and had a particularly rough outing on Tuesday, but they possess enough firepower to pose a threat to this Indian side. The key will be whether Suryakumar Yadav and his teammates can rise to the occasion and demonstrate their capabilities, with a chance to secure a 2-0 lead in the series on the line.

For South Africa, the focus is on harnessing the talent they have at their disposal. Their batting lineup appears formidable but needs to deliver, and they might consider bolstering their depth with the lower-order hitting prowess of Corbin Bosch.