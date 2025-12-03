India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: Will Virat Kohli again emerge as match winner tonight?

Not Dharmendra’s sons Sunny or Bobby, THIS actor is richest Deol, gave only 4 hit films, still has Rs 400 crore empire, he is...
Major FSDA crackdown in Lucknow: 7 malls raided, Lulu Hypermarket sealed, KFC...
Delhi University’s Deshbandhu and Ramjas colleges receive bomb threat, campuses evacuated; Here’s what we know so far
IND vs SA 2nd ODI match preview: Pitch report, weather update, live streaming details and predicted XIs
MCD bypolls: BJP wins big with 7 seats, AAP bags 3 wards amid claims of 'foul play'
Watch: Lalit Modi enjoys wild London birthday bash with Vijay Mallya, netizens react, 'Bros so happy after he left India'
Lawrence Bishnoi vs Goldy Brar gang war rocks Chandigarh after Dubai; close aide Inderpreet 'Parry' shot dead
GATE 2026 BIG UPDATE: Admit card to be released on THIS date at gate2026.iitg.ac.in; Know how to download hall ticket
Putin's India Visit 2025: Russian leader signals boost to bilateral ties day before visit; Here’s what we know so far
Jacqueline Fernandez’s Protein Pancake Recipe: Simple, healthy breakfast idea
CRICKET
IND vs SA Match Live Score, 2nd ODI: After winning the first game in Ranchi, Team India are leading the 3-match series 1-0. Stay tuned for all the live and latest updates from Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.
India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score: After a high-scoring thriller in Ranchi, KL Rahul-led Team India clinched the match by 17 runs in the last over of the game. With this win, India are leading the 3-match series 1-0 and will look to clinch the series tonight with another win. In the previous game, Virat Kohli's blistering century and strong bowling from Kuldeep Yadav and Harshit Rana took the Men in Blue to the finish line.
The second ODI match in Raipur is important for both sides: the home team will look to sweep the series with another win, while the visitors will aim to level the series and stay alive. So, stay tuned to this space for all the live and latest updates from the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.
The surface in Raipur is expected to help the batters as it is flat in nature. Like the previous game in Ranchi, tonight's match is also expected to be a high-scoring one. After the flood lights get on in the evening, dew is expected to play its part like in the previous match. The team batting second is expected to get some advantage due to dew, as the bowling side will find it difficult to handle the ball.
Former India skipper Rohit Sharma is on the verge of scripting history in Raipur. If he adds 41 runs tonight, he would enter the elite club featuring Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Rahul Dravid. He is just 41 runs short of breaching the 20,000 international run mark.
In the previous match, he already broke Shahid Afridi's record of most sixes in the 50-over format.