India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: Will Virat Kohli again emerge as match winner tonight?

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Not Dharmendra’s sons Sunny or Bobby, THIS actor is richest Deol, gave only 4 hit films, still has Rs 400 crore empire, he is...

Major FSDA crackdown in Lucknow: 7 malls raided, Lulu Hypermarket sealed, KFC...

Delhi University’s Deshbandhu and Ramjas colleges receive bomb threat, campuses evacuated; Here’s what we know so far

IND vs SA 2nd ODI match preview: Pitch report, weather update, live streaming details and predicted XIs

MCD bypolls: BJP wins big with 7 seats, AAP bags 3 wards amid claims of 'foul play'

Watch: Lalit Modi enjoys wild London birthday bash with Vijay Mallya, netizens react, 'Bros so happy after he left India'

Lawrence Bishnoi vs Goldy Brar gang war rocks Chandigarh after Dubai; close aide Inderpreet 'Parry' shot dead

GATE 2026 BIG UPDATE: Admit card to be released on THIS date at gate2026.iitg.ac.in; Know how to download hall ticket

Putin's India Visit 2025: Russian leader signals boost to bilateral ties day before visit; Here’s what we know so far

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Protein Pancake Recipe: Simple, healthy breakfast idea

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Not Dharmendra’s sons Sunny or Bobby, THIS actor is richest Deol, gave only 4 hit films, still has Rs 400 crore empire, he is...

Not Dharmendra’s sons Sunny, Bobby, THIS actor is richest Deol, gave only 4 hits

Major FSDA crackdown in Lucknow: 7 malls raided, Lulu Hypermarket sealed, KFC...

Major FSDA crackdown in Lucknow: 7 malls raided, Lulu Hypermarket sealed, KFC...

Delhi University’s Deshbandhu and Ramjas colleges receive bomb threat, campuses evacuated; Here’s what we know so far

Delhi University’s Deshbandhu and Ramjas colleges receive bomb threat

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen: Which is the strongest makeup brand owned by a Bollywood actress?

Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen

Loved watching S Line K-drama? 4 supernatural mystery K-dramas with similar thrilling vibes

Loved watching S Line K-drama? 4 supernatural mystery K-dramas with similar thri

5 high-profile overseas players who ditched IPL for Pakistan Super League

5 high-profile overseas players who ditched IPL for Pakistan Super League

HomeCricket

CRICKET

India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: Will Virat Kohli again emerge as match winner tonight?

IND vs SA Match Live Score, 2nd ODI: After winning the first game in Ranchi, Team India are leading the 3-match series 1-0. Stay tuned for all the live and latest updates from Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 03, 2025, 12:29 PM IST

India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: Will Virat Kohli again emerge as match winner tonight?
IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Score
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score: After a high-scoring thriller in Ranchi, KL Rahul-led Team India clinched the match by 17 runs in the last over of the game. With this win, India are leading the 3-match series 1-0 and will look to clinch the series tonight with another win. In the previous game, Virat Kohli's blistering century and strong bowling from Kuldeep Yadav and Harshit Rana took the Men in  Blue to the finish line.

The second ODI match in Raipur is important for both sides: the home team will look to sweep the series with another win, while the visitors will aim to level the series and stay alive. So, stay tuned to this space for all the live and latest updates from the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.

LIVE BLOG

  • 03 Dec 2025, 12:24 PM

    IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Score: Pitch in Raipur

    The surface in Raipur is expected to help the batters as it is flat in nature. Like the previous game in Ranchi, tonight's match is also expected to be a high-scoring one. After the flood lights get on in the evening, dew is expected to play its part like in the previous match. The team batting second is expected to get some advantage due to dew, as the bowling side will find it difficult to handle the ball.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 03 Dec 2025, 12:17 PM

    IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Score: Will Rohit Sharma script history?

    Former India skipper Rohit Sharma is on the verge of scripting history in Raipur. If he adds 41 runs tonight, he would enter the elite club featuring Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Rahul Dravid. He is just 41 runs short of breaching the 20,000 international run mark.

    In the previous match, he already broke Shahid Afridi's record of most sixes in the 50-over format.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Not Dharmendra’s sons Sunny or Bobby, THIS actor is richest Deol, gave only 4 hit films, still has Rs 400 crore empire, he is...
Not Dharmendra’s sons Sunny, Bobby, THIS actor is richest Deol, gave only 4 hits
Major FSDA crackdown in Lucknow: 7 malls raided, Lulu Hypermarket sealed, KFC...
Major FSDA crackdown in Lucknow: 7 malls raided, Lulu Hypermarket sealed, KFC...
Delhi University’s Deshbandhu and Ramjas colleges receive bomb threat, campuses evacuated; Here’s what we know so far
Delhi University’s Deshbandhu and Ramjas colleges receive bomb threat
IND vs SA 2nd ODI match preview: Pitch report, weather update, live streaming details and predicted XIs
IND vs SA 2nd ODI match preview: Pitch report, weather update, live streaming de
MCD bypolls: BJP wins big with 7 seats, AAP bags 3 wards amid claims of 'foul play'
MCD bypolls: BJP wins with 7 seats, AAP bags 3 wards amid claims of foul play
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen: Which is the strongest makeup brand owned by a Bollywood actress?
Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen
Loved watching S Line K-drama? 4 supernatural mystery K-dramas with similar thrilling vibes
Loved watching S Line K-drama? 4 supernatural mystery K-dramas with similar thri
5 high-profile overseas players who ditched IPL for Pakistan Super League
5 high-profile overseas players who ditched IPL for Pakistan Super League
This Indian city listed among world’s most stressed, New York tops the list
This Indian city listed among world’s most stressed, New York tops the list
Boman Irani turns 66: Six iconic films that showcase his versatility, comedy, and timeless Bollywood magic
Boman Irani turns 66: Six iconic films that showcase his versatility
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement