India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: Will Virat Kohli again emerge as match winner tonight?

IND vs SA Match Live Score, 2nd ODI: After winning the first game in Ranchi, Team India are leading the 3-match series 1-0.

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score: After a high-scoring thriller in Ranchi, KL Rahul-led Team India clinched the match by 17 runs in the last over of the game. With this win, India are leading the 3-match series 1-0 and will look to clinch the series tonight with another win. In the previous game, Virat Kohli's blistering century and strong bowling from Kuldeep Yadav and Harshit Rana took the Men in Blue to the finish line.

The second ODI match in Raipur is important for both sides: the home team will look to sweep the series with another win, while the visitors will aim to level the series and stay alive.