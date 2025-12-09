India vs South Africa Live Score 1st T20I: Will Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill's return help Men in Blue in Cuttack?

IndiGo CEO issues BIG statement amid mass flight cancellations: 'Your airline is...'
IND vs SA 1st T20I Live Score Updates: After clinching the ODI series, Team India are all set to lock horns with South Africa in a 5-match T20I series with the first match tonight in Cuttack. Stay tuned to this space for all the live and latest updates
India vs South Africa 1st T20I Live Cricket Match Score: After the Test and ODI series, it is now time for the shortest format of the game. The Men in Blue are all set to lock horns with South Africa in a 5-match T20I series, starting tonight in Cuttack's Barabati Stadium. The onus will be on Suryakumar Yadav, Team India's T20I skipper, and his side, which will see two star players making their return to the team. With this series, Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill are making a comeback after recovering from their injuries. On the other hand, the Proteas will he led by Aiden Markram.
The series holds much importance to both sides as it is being considered an essential one to prepare for next year's T20I World Cup in February. So, stay tuned to this space for all the live and latest updates from the Cuttack T20I.
Team India's star players Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill are all set to make their comeback tonight. Pandya sustained injury during Asia Cup whereas Gill suffered neck spasm dring the Kolkata Test latest month.